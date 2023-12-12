Youth League Champions League path group stage: All the fixtures and results
Tuesday, December 12, 2023
Copenhagen and Real Madrid clinched round of 16 slots on Tuesday while Inter, Bayern, Sevilla and Braga are into the play-offs.
The 2023/24 UEFA Youth League Champions League path group stage is running in parallel with the senior competition until Wednesday.
As always, the group winners progress straight to the round of 16 while the runners-up will go into the play-offs to be drawn at 12:00 CET on Tuesday 19 December away against the eight winners from the domestic champions path, competing on 6/7 February for the remaining spots in the knockout phase. The competition concludes with a one-venue, four-team knockout tournament in April.
Youth League state of play
Through to round of 16 (group winners): AC Milan (ITA), Copenhagen (DEN), Lens (FRA), Manchester City (ENG), Real Madrid (ESP), Salzburg (AUT)
Confirmed in top two, final position TBD: Atlético (ESP), Barcelona (ESP), Feyenoord (NED), Porto (POR)
Through to play-offs (group runners-up & domestic champions path winners): AZ Alkmaar (NED, holders)*, Braga (POR), Basel (SUI)*, Bayern (GER), Inter (ITA), Leipzig (GER), Mainz (GER)*, Midtjylland (DEN)*, Nantes (FRA)*, Olympiacos (GRE)*, Partizan (SRB)*, Sevilla (ESP), Žilina (SVK)*
*Domestic champions path winner
Can still reach play-offs: Borussia Dortmund (GER), Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)
Groups A to D ended on Tuesday with several round of 16 and play-off slots still up for grabs. In Group A, Copenhagen are into the last 16 for the first time since the inaugural 2013/14 season after defeating Galatasaray 6-0, meaning Bayern's 2-0 win at Manchester United was only good enough for a play-off slot.
Real Madrid kept up their record of reaching the round of 16 in all ten editions thanks to their 2-0 Group C victory at Union Berlin, who bowed out in front of a crowd of 20,744, the second highest attendance in UEFA Youth League history. Braga, like Union in their debut campaign, will be in the play-offs after drawing 2-2 at Napoli.
Another newcomer, Lens, had already won Group B before today and were held 1-1 by Sevilla, who clinched second place as PSV Eindhoven lost 3-1 at home to Arsenal. Inter secured their first Group D win, 1-0 against Real Sociedad, and that was enough to take them into the play-offs as Benfica lost 4-2 at fellow former champions Salzburg, previously confirmed in first.
On Wednesday, two more round of 16 slots and the last three play-off contenders will be decided. Atlético, who have like their Madrid neighbours got through their group in all ten seasons, will aim to hold off Feyenoord for first place in Group E. Similarly in Group H the top two are known but their order is not, with Porto ahead of Barcelona on head-to-head record.
In Group F, Paris must win at Dortmund to pip their hosts to second place behind 2022/23 semi-finalists Milan while in Group G, Man City are assured of first place and Leipzig will finish as runners-up.
Group stage
Matchday 6
Tuesday 12 December
Group A
Manchester United 0-2 Bayern, Copenhagen 6-0 Galatasaray
Group B
Lens 1-1 Sevilla, PSV Eindhoven 1-3 Arsenal
Group C
Union Berlin 0-2 Real Madrid, Napoli 2-2 Braga
Group D
Inter 1-0 Real Sociedad, Salzburg 4-2 Benfica
Wednesday 13 December
Group E
Celtic vs Feyenoord (15:00), Atlético vs Lazio (16:00)
Group F
Newcastle United vs AC Milan (14:00), Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain (16:00)
Group G
Leipzig vs Young Boys (13:00), Crvena zvezda vs Manchester City (14:00)
Group H
Antwerp vs Barcelona (14:00), Porto vs Shakhtar Donetsk (15:30)
Matchday 5
Wednesday 29 November
Group A
Galatasaray 1-0 Manchester United, Bayern 2-1 Copenhagen
Group B
Arsenal 0-2 Lens, Sevilla 1-0 PSV Eindhoven
Group C
Braga 1-0 Union Berlin, Real Madrid 6-0 Napoli
Group D
Real Sociedad 0-2 Salzburg, Benfica 1-1 Inter
Tuesday 28 November
Group E
Lazio 0-2 Celtic, Feyenoord 0-1 Atlético
Group F
Paris Saint-Germain 1-2 Newcastle United, AC Milan 4-1 Borussia Dortmund
Group G
Young Boys 2-1 Crvena zvezda, Manchester City 2-1 Leipzig
Group H
Shakhtar Donetsk 3-1 Antwerp, Barcelona 0-4 Porto
Matchday 4
Wednesday 8 November
Group A
Bayern 2-1 Galatasaray, Copenhagen 2-2 Manchester United
Group B
Arsenal 1-1 Sevilla, PSV Eindhoven 2-0 Lens
Group C
Napoli 1-0 Union Berlin, Real Madrid 0-0 Braga
Group D
Real Sociedad 2-1 Benfica, Salzburg 1-1 Inter
Tuesday 7 November
Group E
Lazio 1-3 Feyenoord, Atlético 4-0 Celtic
Group F
Borussia Dortmund 2-2 Newcastle United, AC Milan 3-2 Paris Saint-Germain
Group G
Manchester City 3-0 Young Boys, Crvena zvezda 0-1 Leipzig
Group H
Shakhtar Donetsk 0-3 Barcelona, Porto 3-1 Antwerp
Matchday 3
Wednesday 25 October
Group E
Feyenoord 2-2 Lazio, Celtic 0-2 Atlético
Group F
Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 AC Milan, Newcastle United 1-2 Borussia Dortmund
Group G
Young Boys 0-4 Manchester City, Leipzig 2-1 Crvena zvezda
Group H
Barcelona 2-0 Shakhtar Donetsk, Antwerp 1-4 Porto
Tuesday 24 October
Group A
Galatasaray 2-1 Bayern, Manchester United 0-1 Copenhagen
Group B
Sevilla 2-1 Arsenal, Lens 2-1 PSV Eindhoven
Group C
Braga 0-0 Real Madrid, Union Berlin 4-1 Napoli
Group D
Inter 2-3 Salzburg, Benfica 2-1 Real Sociedad
Matchday 2
Wednesday 4 October
Group E
Atlético 1-2 Feyenoord, Celtic 1-1 Lazio
Group F
Borussia Dortmund 1-2 AC Milan, Newcastle United 0-1 Paris Saint-Germain
Group G
Leipzig 1-1 Manchester City, Crvena zvezda 2-1 Young Boys
Group H
Antwerp 1-2 Shakhtar Donetsk, Porto 0-2 Barcelona
Tuesday 3 October
Group A
Manchester United 3-0 Galatasaray, Copenhagen 3-2 Bayern
Group B
Lens 1-0 Arsenal, PSV Eindhoven 1-1 Sevilla
Group C
Union Berlin 1-4 Braga, Napoli 0-4 Real Madrid
Group D
Inter 1-1 Benfica, Salzburg 5-2 Real Sociedad
Matchday 1
Wednesday 20 September
Group A
Galatasaray 1-5 Copenhagen, Bayern 2-0 Manchester United
Group B
Sevilla 0-1 Lens, Arsenal 1-2 PSV Eindhoven
Group C
Real Madrid 2-1 Union Berlin, Braga 1-0 Napoli
Group D
Real Sociedad 3-3 Inter, Benfica 1-1 Salzburg
Tuesday 19 September
Group E
Lazio 0-2 Atlético, Feyenoord 3-0 Celtic
Group F
AC Milan 4-0 Newcastle United, Paris Saint-Germain 0-1 Borussia Dortmund
Group G
Young Boys 1-3 Leipzig, Manchester City 5-2 Crvena zvezda
Group H
Shakhtar Donetsk 1-4 Porto, Barcelona 2-1 Antwerp
Team guide
• Joint-record two-time winners Barcelona, plus fellow former champions Benfica, Porto, Real Madrid and Salzburg are involved (holders AZ Alkmaar are in the domestic champions path).
• Past runners-up Paris and Shakhtar are also in this path. Milan reached the 2022/23 semi-finals, a stage Atlético made the previous season.
• Atlético, Barcelona, Bayern, Benfica, Man City, Paris, Porto and Real Madrid maintained their perfect record of having entered all ten editions of this competition, which began in 2013/14 (the 2020/21 edition was cancelled).
• Teams making their competition debuts in this path were Antwerp, Braga, Lazio, Lens, Newcastle and Union Berlin.
• Galatasaray and Copenhagen met in the inaugural group stage of 2013/14. Copenhagen won 1-0 away and drew 2-2 at home.
• The same season, Madrid beat Napoli 2-1 in the round of 16.
• Benfica and Salzburg have met in two Nyon finals. Salzburg won 2-1 in 2017, Benfica turned the tables 6-0 in 2022.
• Last season Dortmund beat Paris on penalties in the round of 16 after a 1-1 draw.
• In the 2021/22 group stage, Man City beat Leipzig 5-1 at home and 1-0 away.
• Barcelona beat Porto 2-1 in the 2016/17 quarter-finals. Porto and Shakhtar drew 1-1 twice in the 2014/15 group stage.
Knockout calendar
Play-off draw: 19 December, Nyon
Play-offs: 6/7 February
Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 9 February, Nyon
Round of 16: 27/28 February
Quarter-finals: 12/13 March
Semi-finals: 19 April (single venue)
Final: 22 April (single venue)