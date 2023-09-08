Youth League Champions League path group stage: All the fixtures
Friday, September 8, 2023
Keep track of all the UEFA Champions League path group stage fixtures.
The 2023/24 UEFA Youth League Champions League group stage runs in parallel with the senior competition from 19 September to 13 December.
As always, the group winners progress straight to the round of 16 while the runners-up will go into the play-offs to be drawn away against the eight winners from the domestic champions path, competing for the remaining spots in the knockout phase. The competition concludes with a one-venue, four-team knockout tournament in April.
All KO times CET, where not shown KO times still to be confirmed
Matchday 1
Tuesday 19 September
Group E
Lazio vs Atlético (14:00), Feyenoord vs Celtic (15:00)
Group F
Milan vs Newcastle (14:00), Paris vs Dortmund (16:00)
Group G
Young Boys vs Leipzig (14:30), Man City vs Crvena zvezda (16:00)
Group H
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Porto (13:00), Barcelona vs Antwerp (16:00)
Wednesday 20 September
Group A
Galatasaray vs Copenhagen (11:00), Bayern vs Man United (16:00)
Group B
Sevilla vs Lens (14:00), Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven (14:00)
Group C
Real Madrid vs Union Berlin (14:00), Braga vs Napoli (15:00)
Group D
Real Sociedad vs Inter (12:00), Benfica vs Salzburg (14:00)
Matchday 2
Tuesday 3 October
Group A
Man United vs Galatasaray (15:00), Copenhagen vs Bayern (16:00)
Group B
Lens vs Arsenal (14:00), PSV Eindhoven vs Sevilla (16:00)
Group C
Union Berlin vs Braga (13:00), Napoli vs Real Madrid (14:00)
Group D
Inter vs Benfica (12:00), Salzburg vs Real Sociedad (14:00)
Wednesday 4 October
Group E
Atlético vs Feyenoord (14:00), Celtic vs Lazio (15:00)
Group F
Dortmund vs Milan (14:00), Newcastle vs Paris (15:00)
Group G
Leipzig vs Man City (14:00), Crvena zvezda vs Young Boys (16:00)
Group H
Antwerp vs Shakhtar Donetsk (12:00), Porto vs Barcelona (16:00)
Matchday 3
Tuesday 24 October
Group A
Galatasaray vs Bayern (11:00), Man United vs Copenhagen (15:00)
Group B
Sevilla vs Arsenal (14:00), Lens vs PSV Eindhoven (14:00)
Group C
Braga vs Real Madrid (15:00), Union Berlin vs Napoli (15:00)
Group D
Inter vs Salzburg (14:00), Benfica vs Real Sociedad (16:00)
Wednesday 25 October
Group E
Feyenoord vs Lazio (14:00), Celtic vs Atlético (15:00)
Group F
Paris vs Milan (14:00), Newcastle vs Dortmund (16:00)
Group G
Young Boys vs Man City (14:30), Leipzig vs Crvena zvezda (15:30)
Group H
Barcelona vs Shakhtar Donetsk (14:00), Antwerp vs Porto (14:00)
Matchday 4
Tuesday 7 November
Group E
Atlético vs Celtic, Lazio vs Feyenoord
Group F
Dortmund vs United, Milan vs Paris
Group G
Man City vs Young Boys, Crvena zvezda vs Leipzig
Group H
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Barcelona, Porto vs Antwerp
Wednesday 8 November
Group A
Bayern vs Galatasaray, Copenhagen vs Man United
Group B
Arsenal vs Sevilla, PSV Eindhoven vs Lens
Group C
Real Madrid vs Braga, Napoli vs Union Berlin
Group D
Real Sociedad vs Benfica, Salzburg vs Inter
Matchday 5
Tuesday 28 November
Group E
Lazio vs Celtic, Feyenoord vs Atlético
Group F
Paris vs Newcastle, Milan vs Dortmund
Group G
Man City vs Leipzig, Young Boys vs Crvena zvezda
Group H
Barcelona vs Porto, Shakhtar Donetsk vs Antwerp
Wednesday 29 November
Group A
Galatasaray vs Man United, Bayern vs Copenhagen
Group B
Arsenal vs Lens, Sevilla vs PSV Eindhoven
Group C
Real Madrid vs Napoli, Braga vs Union Berlin
Group D
Benfica vs Inter, Real Sociedad vs Salzburg
Matchday 6
Tuesday 12 December
Group A
Man United vs Bayern, Copenhagen vs Galatasaray
Group B
Lens vs Sevilla, PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal
Group C
Napoli vs Braga, Union Berlin vs Real Madrid
Group D
Inter vs Real Sociedad, Salzburg vs Benfica
Wednesday 13 December
Group E
Atlético vs Lazio, Celtic vs Feyenoord
Group F
Dortmund vs Paris, Newcastle vs Milan
Group G
Leipzig vs Young Boys, Crvena zvezda vs Man City
Group H
Porto vs Shakhtar Donetsk, Antwerp vs Barcelona
Team guide
• Joint-record two-time winners Barcelona, plus fellow former champions Benfica, Porto, Real Madrid and Salzburg are involved (holders AZ Alkmaar are in the domestic champions path).
• Past runners-up Paris and Shakhtar are also in this path.
• Atlético, Barcelona, Bayern, Benfica, Man City, Paris, Porto and Real Madrid maintain their perfect record of having entered all ten editions of this competition, which began in 2013/14 (the 2020/21 edition was cancelled).
• Teams making their competition debuts in this path are Antwerp, Braga, Lazio, Lens, Newcastle and Union Berlin.
• Galatasaray and Copenhagen met in the inaugural group stage of 2013/14. Copenhagen won 1-0 away and drew 2-2 at home.
• The same season, Madrid beat Napoli 2-1 in the round of 16.
• Benfica and Salzburg have met in two Nyon finals. Salzburg won 2-1 in 2017, Benfica turned the tables 6-0 in 2022.
• Last season Dortmund beat Paris on penalties in the round of 16 after a 1-1 draw.
• In the 2021/22 group stage, Man City beat Leipzig 5-1 at home and 1-0 away.
• Barcelona beat Porto 2-1 in the 2016/17 quarter-finals. Porto and Shakhtar drew 1-1 twice in the 2014/15 group stage.
Knockout calendar
Play-off draw: 19 December, Nyon
Play-offs: 6/7 February
Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 9 February, Nyon
Round of 16: 27/28 February
Quarter-finals: 12/13 March
Semi-finals: 19 April (single venue)
Final: 22 April (single venue)