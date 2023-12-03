Youth League Champions League path group stage: All the fixtures and results

The 2023/24 UEFA Youth League Champions League path group stage is running in parallel with the senior competition until 12 and 13 December.

As always, the group winners progress straight to the round of 16 while the runners-up will go into the play-offs to be drawn away against the eight winners from the domestic champions path, competing for the remaining spots in the knockout phase. The competition concludes with a one-venue, four-team knockout tournament in April.

Youth League state of play Through to round of 16 (group winners): AC Milan (ITA), Lens (FRA), Manchester City (ENG), Salzburg (AUT) Confirmed in top two, final position TBD: Atlético (ESP), Barcelona (ESP), Braga (POR), Copenhagen (DEN), Feyenoord (NED), Porto (POR), Real Madrid (ESP) Through to play-offs (group runners-up & domestic champions path winners): AZ Alkmaar (NED, holders)*, Basel (SUI)*, Leipzig (GER), Mainz (GER)*, Midtjylland (DEN)*, Nantes (FRA)*, Olympiacos (GRE)*, Partizan (SRB)*, Žilina (SVK)* *Domestic champions path winner Can still reach round of 16 or play-offs, but not certain of top-two finish: Bayern Can still reach play-offs: Benfica, Borussia Dortmund, Galatasaray, Inter, Paris Saint-Germain, PSV Eindhoven, Real Sociedad, Sevilla

Competition debutants Lens sealed first place in Group B on Wednesday with a 2-0 victory at eliminated Arsenal. Sevilla beat PSV Eindhoven 1-0 to go a point ahead of their opponents in second.

In Group D, Salzburg won 2-0 at Real Sociedad and are confirmed in the round of 16 after their fellow former champions Benfica were held 1-1 by Inter. Benfica, who host Salzburg on Matchday 6, have a two-point advantage over both Inter and La Real, and equal head-to-head records against each.

Copenhagen were sure of a top-two finish before today but missed the chance to clinch Group A as Bayern came from behind with a quickfire double by Emirhan Demircan to win 2-1 and move to within a point of their hosts. Bayern also have a three-point cushion and a goal difference advantage of eight over Galatasaray, who went into third by beating Manchester United, now unable to go through.

Braga booked progress in their maiden campaign with a 1-0 Group C win that ends Union Berlin's own debut hopes. Real Madrid then moved back ahead of Braga on goal difference, and ensured they kept up their record of progressing from their group in all ten editions, by defeating Napoli 6-0 to eliminate their visitors.

On Tuesday, AC Milan were confirmed in the round of 16 after a 4-1 defeat of Borussia Dortmund sealed first place in Group F. Dortmund face Paris Saint-Germain for second on 13 December with the German side still a point ahead after the French club were beaten 2-1 at home by eliminated Newcastle United, their first-ever victory in this competition.

Manchester City clinched Group G after coming from behind to beat Leipzig 2-1. Both teams were already confirmed in the top two, meaning Leipzig go into the play-offs, the first time in five attempts they have got past the group stage.

Atlético went first in Group E with a 1-0 victory at Feyenoord. Fernando Torres's side are now two points clear of Feyenoord, coached by Robin van Persie, who gave a European debut to son Shaqueel. Each team were already sure of top-two finishes, meaning Atleti have made at least the play-offs in all ten editions of this competition.

Barcelona had the only perfect record after four games but that was ended in spectacular style by Porto with a 4-0 away win that ensured they matched their hosts in making sure of a top-two finish, and indeed went first on head-to-head record. Shakhtar had briefly stayed in contention earlier by beating Antwerp 3-1 but needed Porto to lose.

All KO times CET, may be subject to change

Results

Wednesday 29 November

Group A

Galatasaray 1-0 Manchester United, Bayern 2-1 Copenhagen

Group B

Arsenal 0-2 Lens, Sevilla 1-0 PSV Eindhoven

Group C

Braga 1-0 Union Berlin, Real Madrid 6-0 Napoli

Group D

Real Sociedad 0-2 Salzburg, Benfica 1-1 Inter

Tuesday 28 November

Group E

Lazio 0-2 Celtic, Feyenoord 0-1 Atlético

Highlights: Feyenoord 0-1 Atlético

Group F

Paris Saint-Germain 1-2 Newcastle United, AC Milan 4-1 Borussia Dortmund

Group G

Young Boys 2-1 Crvena zvezda, Manchester City 2-1 Leipzig

Group H

Shakhtar Donetsk 3-1 Antwerp, Barcelona 0-4 Porto

Wednesday 8 November

Group A

Bayern 2-1 Galatasaray, Copenhagen 2-2 Manchester United

Group B

Arsenal 1-1 Sevilla, PSV Eindhoven 2-0 Lens

Group C

Napoli 1-0 Union Berlin, Real Madrid 0-0 Braga

Group D

Real Sociedad 2-1 Benfica, Salzburg 1-1 Inter

Tuesday 7 November

Group E

Lazio 1-3 Feyenoord, Atlético 4-0 Celtic

Group F

Borussia Dortmund 2-2 Newcastle United, AC Milan 3-2 Paris Saint-Germain

Group G

Manchester City 3-0 Young Boys, Crvena zvezda 0-1 Leipzig

Group H

Shakhtar Donetsk 0-3 Barcelona, Porto 3-1 Antwerp

Wednesday 25 October

Group E

Feyenoord 2-2 Lazio, Celtic 0-2 Atlético

Group F

Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 AC Milan, Newcastle United 1-2 Borussia Dortmund

Group G

Young Boys 0-4 Manchester City, Leipzig 2-1 Crvena zvezda

Group H

Barcelona 2-0 Shakhtar Donetsk, Antwerp 1-4 Porto

Tuesday 24 October

Group A

Galatasaray 2-1 Bayern, Manchester United 0-1 Copenhagen

Group B

Sevilla 2-1 Arsenal, Lens 2-1 PSV Eindhoven

Group C

Braga 0-0 Real Madrid, Union Berlin 4-1 Napoli

Group D

Inter 2-3 Salzburg, Benfica 2-1 Real Sociedad

Wednesday 4 October

Group E

Atlético 1-2 Feyenoord, Celtic 1-1 Lazio

Group F

Borussia Dortmund 1-2 AC Milan, Newcastle United 0-1 Paris Saint-Germain

Group G

Leipzig 1-1 Manchester City, Crvena zvezda 2-1 Young Boys

Group H

Antwerp 1-2 Shakhtar Donetsk, Porto 0-2 Barcelona

Tuesday 3 October

Group A

Manchester United 3-0 Galatasaray, Copenhagen 3-2 Bayern

Group B

Lens 1-0 Arsenal, PSV Eindhoven 1-1 Sevilla

Group C

Union Berlin 1-4 Braga, Napoli 0-4 Real Madrid

Group D

Inter 1-1 Benfica, Salzburg 5-2 Real Sociedad

Wednesday 20 September

Group A

Galatasaray 1-5 Copenhagen, Bayern 2-0 Manchester United

Group B

Sevilla 0-1 Lens, Arsenal 1-2 PSV Eindhoven

Group C

Real Madrid 2-1 Union Berlin, Braga 1-0 Napoli

Group D

Real Sociedad 3-3 Inter, Benfica 1-1 Salzburg

Tuesday 19 September

Group E

Lazio 0-2 Atlético, Feyenoord 3-0 Celtic

Group F

AC Milan 4-0 Newcastle United, Paris Saint-Germain 0-1 Borussia Dortmund

Group G

Young Boys 1-3 Leipzig, Manchester City 5-2 Crvena zvezda

Group H

Shakhtar Donetsk 1-4 Porto, Barcelona 2-1 Antwerp

Fixtures

Tuesday 12 December

Group A

Manchester United vs Bayern (15:00), Copenhagen vs Galatasaray (16:00)

Group B

Lens vs Sevilla (13:00), PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal (14:00)

Group C

Union Berlin vs Real Madrid (13:00), Napoli vs Braga (16:00),

Group D

Inter vs Real Sociedad (12:00), Salzburg vs Benfica (14:30)

Wednesday 13 December

Group E

Celtic vs Feyenoord (15:00), Atlético vs Lazio (16:00)

Group F

Newcastle United vs AC Milan (14:00), Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain (16:00)

Group G

Leipzig vs Young Boys (13:00), Crvena zvezda vs Manchester City (14:00)

Group H

Antwerp vs Barcelona (14:00), Porto vs Shakhtar Donetsk (15:30)

Team guide

• Joint-record two-time winners Barcelona, plus fellow former champions Benfica, Porto, Real Madrid and Salzburg are involved (holders AZ Alkmaar are in the domestic champions path).

• Past runners-up Paris and Shakhtar are also in this path. Milan reached the 2022/23 semi-finals, a stage Atlético made the previous season.

• Atlético, Barcelona, Bayern, Benfica, Man City, Paris, Porto and Real Madrid maintain their perfect record of having entered all ten editions of this competition, which began in 2013/14 (the 2020/21 edition was cancelled).

• Teams making their competition debuts in this path are Antwerp, Braga, Lazio, Lens, Newcastle and Union Berlin.

• Galatasaray and Copenhagen met in the inaugural group stage of 2013/14. Copenhagen won 1-0 away and drew 2-2 at home.

• The same season, Madrid beat Napoli 2-1 in the round of 16.

• Benfica and Salzburg have met in two Nyon finals. Salzburg won 2-1 in 2017, Benfica turned the tables 6-0 in 2022.

• Last season Dortmund beat Paris on penalties in the round of 16 after a 1-1 draw.

• In the 2021/22 group stage, Man City beat Leipzig 5-1 at home and 1-0 away.

• Barcelona beat Porto 2-1 in the 2016/17 quarter-finals. Porto and Shakhtar drew 1-1 twice in the 2014/15 group stage.

Knockout calendar

Play-off draw: 19 December, Nyon

Play-offs: 6/7 February

Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 9 February, Nyon

Round of 16: 27/28 February

Quarter-finals: 12/13 March

Semi-finals: 19 April (single venue)

Final: 22 April (single venue)

2024/25: New Youth League format