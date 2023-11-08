Youth League Champions League path group stage: All the fixtures and results

The 2023/24 UEFA Youth League Champions League path group stage is running in parallel with the senior competition until 13 December.

As always, the group winners progress straight to the round of 16 while the runners-up will go into the play-offs to be drawn away against the eight winners from the domestic champions path, competing for the remaining spots in the knockout phase. The competition concludes with a one-venue, four-team knockout tournament in April.

Copenhagen's perfect start may have been ended on Wednesday by Manchester United, but by coming back from two down to draw 2-2 thanks to a 90th-minute Amin Chiakha equaliser, the Danish side ensured a top-two finish in Group A. Bayern went second, four points off Copenhagen, as they defeated Galatasaray 2-1 with an added-time winner from substitute Emirhan Demircan.

Lens' perfect start to their competition debut was halted by a 2-0 loss at PSV Eindhoven in Group B. PSV are within two points of Lens, as are Sevilla following their 1-1 draw at Arsenal, who got off the mark but now cannot finish in the top two.

Real Madrid and Braga drew 0-0 meaning both missed the chance to book progress but each are five points clear of their Group C rivals after Napoli ended their losing start by beating Union Berlin 1-0. In Group D, Salzburg opened up a three-point lead over fellow former champions Benfica but it could have been more as the Austrian side were pegged back for a 1-1 draw against Inter. Real Sociedad got a crucial 2-1 victory against Benfica to overtake Inter and move to within a point of the second-place Eagles.

On Tuesday, two-time champions Barcelona made sure of a top-two Group H finish as they won 3-0 against Shakhtar to keep up what is now the last remaining perfect record. Second-placed Porto beat Antwerp 3-1 to put the Belgian debutants out of the running and open up a six-point gap over Shakhtar while staying within three of Barcelona, who the 2018/19 winners visit on Matchday 5 in an effective group decider.

The top two in Group E is now settled after Feyenoord won 3-1 at Lazio and Atlético kept up their record of making at least the play-offs in all ten editions of this competition by defeating Celtic 4-0 thanks to a Rayane Belid hat-trick. Robin van Persie's Feyenoord lead Fernando Torres' Atlético by a point in the race for first place ahead of their meeting in the Netherlands on Matchday 5.

Both teams to progress from Group G are also known after Manchester City's 3-0 defeat of Young Boys and Leipzig's 1-0 win at Crvena zvezda, ensuring the German side will get through a group for the first time in five entries. City and Leipzig both have ten points and face off in Manchester next time.

In Group F, a last-gasp Diego Sia header gave AC Milan a 3-2 victory against Paris Saint-Germain, who had recovered from two down. Milan are top and two points clear of Borussia Dortmund, who moved one ahead of Paris after drawing 2-2 with Newcastle United in a game where the English team scored twice in the last 12 minutes for a first-ever Youth League point but still cannot now go through.

Results

Wednesday 8 November

Group A

Bayern 2-1 Galatasaray, Copenhagen 2-2 Manchester United

Group B

Arsenal 1-1 Sevilla, PSV Eindhoven 2-0 Lens

Group C

Napoli 1-0 Union Berlin, Real Madrid 0-0 Braga

Group D

Real Sociedad 2-1 Benfica, Salzburg 1-1 Inter

Tuesday 7 November

Group E

Lazio 1-3 Feyenoord, Atlético 4-0 Celtic

Group F

Borussia Dortmund 2-2 Newcastle United, AC Milan 3-2 Paris Saint-Germain

Group G

Manchester City 3-0 Young Boys, Crvena zvezda 0-1 Leipzig

Group H

Shakhtar Donetsk 0-3 Barcelona, Porto 3-1 Antwerp

Wednesday 25 October

Group E

Feyenoord 2-2 Lazio, Celtic 0-2 Atlético

Group F

Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 AC Milan, Newcastle United 1-2 Borussia Dortmund

Group G

Young Boys 0-4 Manchester City, Leipzig 2-1 Crvena zvezda

Group H

Barcelona 2-0 Shakhtar Donetsk, Antwerp 1-4 Porto

Tuesday 24 October

Group A

Galatasaray 2-1 Bayern, Manchester United 0-1 Copenhagen

Group B

Sevilla 2-1 Arsenal, Lens 2-1 PSV Eindhoven

Group C

Braga 0-0 Real Madrid, Union Berlin 4-1 Napoli

Group D

Inter 2-3 Salzburg, Benfica 2-1 Real Sociedad

Wednesday 4 October

Group E

Atlético 1-2 Feyenoord, Celtic 1-1 Lazio

Group F

Borussia Dortmund 1-2 AC Milan, Newcastle United 0-1 Paris Saint-Germain

Group G

Leipzig 1-1 Manchester City, Crvena zvezda 2-1 Young Boys

Group H

Antwerp 1-2 Shakhtar Donetsk, Porto 0-2 Barcelona

Tuesday 3 October

Group A

Manchester United 3-0 Galatasaray, Copenhagen 3-2 Bayern

Group B

Lens 1-0 Arsenal, PSV Eindhoven 1-1 Sevilla

Group C

Union Berlin 1-4 Braga, Napoli 0-4 Real Madrid

Group D

Inter 1-1 Benfica, Salzburg 5-2 Real Sociedad

Wednesday 20 September

Group A

Galatasaray 1-5 Copenhagen, Bayern 2-0 Manchester United

Group B

Sevilla 0-1 Lens, Arsenal 1-2 PSV Eindhoven

Group C

Real Madrid 2-1 Union Berlin, Braga 1-0 Napoli

Group D

Real Sociedad 3-3 Inter, Benfica 1-1 Salzburg

Tuesday 19 September

Group E

Lazio 0-2 Atlético, Feyenoord 3-0 Celtic

Group F

AC Milan 4-0 Newcastle United, Paris Saint-Germain 0-1 Borussia Dortmund

Group G

Young Boys 1-3 Leipzig, Manchester City 5-2 Crvena zvezda

Group H

Shakhtar Donetsk 1-4 Porto, Barcelona 2-1 Antwerp

Fixtures

Tuesday 28 November

Group E

Lazio vs Celtic (14:00), Feyenoord vs Atlético (15:00)

Group F

Paris Saint-Germain vs Newcastle United (14:00), AC Milan vs Borussia Dortmund (14:30)

Group G

Young Boys vs Crvena zvezda (14:30), Manchester City vs Leipzig (16:00)

Group H

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Antwerp (12:00), Barcelona vs Porto (16:00)

Wednesday 29 November

Group A

Galatasaray vs Manchester United (10:00), Bayern vs Copenhagen (16:00)

Group B

Arsenal vs Lens (14:00), Sevilla vs PSV Eindhoven (14:00)

Group C

Braga vs Union Berlin (15:00), Real Madrid vs Napoli (16:00)

Group D

Real Sociedad vs Salzburg (12:00), Benfica vs Inter (16:00)

Tuesday 12 December

Group A

Manchester United vs Bayern (15:00), Copenhagen vs Galatasaray (16:00)

Group B

Lens vs Sevilla (13:00), PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal (14:00)

Group C

Napoli vs Braga (14:00), Union Berlin vs Real Madrid (15:00)

Group D

Inter vs Real Sociedad (12:00), Salzburg vs Benfica (14:30)

Wednesday 13 December

Group E

Celtic vs Feyenoord (14:00), Atlético vs Lazio (16:00)

Group F

Newcastle United vs AC Milan (15:00), Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain (16:00)

Group G

Leipzig vs Young Boys (12:00), Crvena zvezda vs Manchester City (14:00)

Group H

Antwerp vs Barcelona (14:00), Porto vs Shakhtar Donetsk (15:30)

Team guide

• Joint-record two-time winners Barcelona, plus fellow former champions Benfica, Porto, Real Madrid and Salzburg are involved (holders AZ Alkmaar are in the domestic champions path).

• Past runners-up Paris and Shakhtar are also in this path. Milan reached the 2022/23 semi-finals, a stage Atlético made the previous season.

• Atlético, Barcelona, Bayern, Benfica, Man City, Paris, Porto and Real Madrid maintain their perfect record of having entered all ten editions of this competition, which began in 2013/14 (the 2020/21 edition was cancelled).

• Teams making their competition debuts in this path are Antwerp, Braga, Lazio, Lens, Newcastle and Union Berlin.

• Galatasaray and Copenhagen met in the inaugural group stage of 2013/14. Copenhagen won 1-0 away and drew 2-2 at home.

• The same season, Madrid beat Napoli 2-1 in the round of 16.

• Benfica and Salzburg have met in two Nyon finals. Salzburg won 2-1 in 2017, Benfica turned the tables 6-0 in 2022.

• Last season Dortmund beat Paris on penalties in the round of 16 after a 1-1 draw.

• In the 2021/22 group stage, Man City beat Leipzig 5-1 at home and 1-0 away.

• Barcelona beat Porto 2-1 in the 2016/17 quarter-finals. Porto and Shakhtar drew 1-1 twice in the 2014/15 group stage.

Knockout calendar

Play-off draw: 19 December, Nyon

Play-offs: 6/7 February

Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 9 February, Nyon

Round of 16: 27/28 February

Quarter-finals: 12/13 March

Semi-finals: 19 April (single venue)

Final: 22 April (single venue)

