UEFA Youth League round of 16 latest: Milan, Mainz, Porto, Copenhagen, Olympiacos through

The UEFA Youth League round of 16 is in progress, with AC Milan, debutants Mainz, former winners Porto (who beat holders AZ Alkmaar), Copenhagen and Olympiacos having booked quarter-final slots and the rest of the ties on Wednesday.

In this round, the eight UEFA Champions League path group winners are taking on the eight winners of the play-offs between the domestic champions path winners and the Champions League path group runners-up.

All the ties will be held as one-off games, going straight to penalties if level after 90 minutes. As in previous seasons, the semis and final in April will be staged at a single venue.

Wednesday 28 February

Olympiacos 2-2 Lens (4-2 pens)

Olympiacos became the first Greek side to reach the quarter-finals after coming back from two down and ending Lens' debut run on penalties. KJstantinos Tanoulis converted the winning kick after the visitors had missed their third and fourth efforts.

Ayanda Sishuba's free-kick gave Lens a 19th-minute lead and Rayan Fofana doubled the lead early in the second-half. However in a five-minute period either side of the hour mark, Charalampos Kostoulas pulled one back from the penalty spot and Stavros Pnevmonidis pouced to equalise to force the shoot-out.

AC Milan 2-2 Braga (4-2 pens)

Milan are one step from reaching the semi-finals for the second year running, recovering from conceding a last-gasp equaliser to pip debutants Braga on penalties. Diego Sia won a 12th-minute spot-kick only to miss it but still gave Milan the lead midway through the first half as he turned in Filippo Scotti's ball across goal.

Dinis Rodrigues equalised on 66 minutes after being set up by substitute Rúben Furtado but shortly afterwards Davide Bartesaghi, not long off the bench for Milan, put in a cross that Kevin Zeroli met with an outrageous back-heel volley. Deep in added time Rúben Furtado headed an equaliser to force penalties but it was Zeroli who still got a winner with the decisive kick.

Salzburg 0-1 Nantes

Former champions Salzburg fell in the round of 16 for the second year running as Nantes continued their best run in this competition.

Nantes led on 15 minutes when Exaucé Mafoumbi sent Diockoumalang Gomes clear in the box to score at the second attempt after Salzburg keeper Salko Hamzic blocked the first shot. Salzburg pushed hard but could not force an equaliser, Adam Daghim hitting the post in the 90th minute.

Bayern München vs Feyenoord (16:00)

Real Madrid vs Leipzig (18:00)

All times CET

Tuesday 27 February

AZ Alkmaar 1-1 Porto (3-4 pens)

Holders AZ are out after a dramatic finish against the 2018/19 winners. Porto had the better of the early stages but in the 34th minute AZ led as Julian Oerip combined with Jayden Addai and played a pass that sent Yoël van den Ban clear to chip in past Diogo Fernandes. AZ looked set to win their sixth Youth League games in a row without conceding but in added time António Ribeiro headed in a Gil Martins corner and after Diogo Fernandes denied Kees Smit at point-blank range, the tie went to penalties.

Porto's second kick from Anhá Candé was stopped by Tristan Kuijste but Diogo Fernandes saved from Rayan Atikallah and Jayden Addai, allowing Gonçalo Sousa the opportunity to covert and take the visitors through a year after they fell at this stage on penalties to Liverpool. AZ have at least equalled Chelsea's record of 17 straight UEFA Youth League matches unbeaten over 90 minutes.

Highlights: AZ Alkmaar 1-1 Porto (3-4 pens)

Žilina 1-1 Copenhagen (2-4 pens)

Copenhagen are into their first quarter-final in this competition and are one win from giving Denmark their maiden appearance in the last four. There was drama from the off when Mário Sauer had an early penalty saved by Oscar Gadeberg Buur, but he then hit a tenth-minute equaliser for Žilina as in between Amin Chiakha had made it 1-0 to Copenhagen, becoming the competition's top scorer this season in six.

Buur again showed his prowess in the shoot-out as, with Vladimír Vaľko having already missed and Copenhagen having scored all four of their penalties, the keeper saved from Vuk Atanasijević and was engulfed by celebrating team-mates.

Copengahen celebrate Torkil Fosdal, FCK Media

Mainz 2-1 Manchester City

Mainz, already on their club's best European run at any level, are now the first Youth League debutants to get to the quarter-finals since Hoffenheim in 2018/19 as they delighted a sell-out Bruchwegstadion. The home team led on 16 minutes when Tim Müller finished off a fine team move but City piled on the pressure and equalised just before half-time through Justin Oboavwoduo.

The decisive moment came early in the second half when Safyan Toure, brought on by Mainz at the interval, was fouled in the box by Mahamadou Susoho and Philipp Schulz converted the penalty to ultimately decide the tie.

Highlights: Mainz 2-1 Manchester City

Meet the teams