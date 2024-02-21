UEFA Youth League round of 16 starts 27 February

The UEFA Youth League round of 16 is set to unfold on 27 and 28 February, with four former champions and three competition debutants among the sides aiming to reach the four-team finals in April.

In this round, the eight UEFA Champions League path group winners are taking on the eight winners of the play-offs between the domestic champions path winners and the Champions League path group runners-up.

All the ties will be held as one-off games, going straight to penalties if level after 90 minutes. As in previous seasons, the semis and final will be staged at a single venue.

Tuesday 27 February

AZ Alkmaar vs Porto (16:00)

Žilina vs Copenhagen (16:30)

Mainz vs Manchester City (18:00)

Wednesday 28 February

Olympiacos vs Lens (14:00)

AC Milan vs Braga (14:30)

Salzburg vs Nantes (15:00)

Bayern München vs Feyenoord (16:00)

Real Madrid vs Leipzig (18:00)

All times CET

2022/23 group stage highlights: Leipzig 2-3 Real Madrid

Meet the teams