UEFA Youth League quarter-finals: Olympiacos and Nantes through, Milan-Madrid, Mainz-Porto

Olympiacos and Nantes are both into the UEFA Youth League finals for the first time with two more last-eight ties to come on Wednesday.

A 3-1 win at Bayern München made Olympiacos the first Greek team to get to the semi-finals of this competition, and Nantes will also make their debut at that stage after an epic 3-3 draw and sudden-death penalty shoot-out defeat of Copenhagen. They will face off on 19 April, with the other tie to be set on Wednesday when AC Milan play Real Madrid and debutants Mainz host Porto.

Last season finalists AZ Alkmaar and Hajduk Split both came through the domestic champions path, and Olympiacos facing Nantes means at least one more in the decider this season with Mainz having also progressed through that route.

Where to watch: TV/UEFA.tv streams

Tuesday 12 March

Highlights: Bayern 1-3 Olympiacos

Olympiacos, already the first Greek quarter-finalists, went a step further thanks to a burst of three goals in nine first-half minutes. Bayern had much of the early play but Olympiacos went ahead just past the half-hour when home goalkeeper Max Schmitt was caught in possession and his intercepted clearance was turned in by Christos Mouzakitis for his fifth goal of the campaign.

Five minutes later it was 2-0 as Antonios Papakanellos cut in from the left on the byline and beat Schmitt from a tight angle. It was 3-0 almost immediately, Charalampos Kostoulas pouncing on a loose ball just outside the box and lashing in a half-volley to join Mouzakitis on five Youth League goals.

In the 63rd minute Robert Ramsak pounced on the rebound from a parried Lovro Zvonarek shot to pull one back. Zvonarek then headed against the post but Olympiacos held on to become the first team from their club to reach any UEFA competition semi-final.

Highlights: Nantes 3-3 Copenhagen (5-4 pens)

Nantes are into the finals for the first time after an unprecedented fourth penalty shoot-out win in their five-tie run. They delighted the Stade de la Beaujoire crowd of 19,301 (a UEFA Youth League quarter-final record and fourth biggest in the competition overall) on 12 minutes when Dehmaine Assoumani produced a superb turn and half-volley from just inside the Copenhagen area. Five minutes later Louis Leroux brought down Oliver Højer in the Nantes box and Emil Højlund chipped in the Copenhagen penalty.

Just past the half-hour Højlund turned provider as he burst down the right and crossed for the on-rushing Hunor Németh to turn in. Almost immediately it was 3-1, a fine passing move concluding with Højlund setting up Amin Chiakha to get his competition-leading seventh of the season.

Copenhagen then went down to ten players as captain Cornelius Olsson was dismissed for a foul on Leroux. Just before half-time Nantes had a penalty of their own when Hjalte Bidstrup fouled Assoumani, whose kick was saved by Oscar Gadeberg Buur, but Exaucé Mafoumbi did pull one back not long after the break as he pounced on a loose ball in the box and in the 64th minute Leroux's pinpoint low shot from distance levelled the scores.

The visitors clung on to force penalties, and Buur saved Nantes' third kick by Enzo Mongo. Tom Mabon stopped Copenhagen's fourth effort from Tristan Birch, and as it went to sudden death, Brayan Nzita missed for Nantes but his fellow substitute William Glindtvad was denied by Mabon, who then won the game as he saved from Aksel Halsgaard after Diockoumalang Gomes converted.

UEFA Youth League round of 16 highlights: Real Madrid 2-0 Leipzig

Wednesday 13 March

Milan are aiming to reach the semi-finals for the second year running.

Madrid have increased their record number of quarter-final appearances to eight and hope to emulate Barcelona and Chelsea as two-time champions.

UEFA Youth League round of 16 highlights: Mainz 2-1 Manchester City

Mainz are the first competition debutants to get this far since Hoffenheim in 2018/19.

Porto won this title in 2018/19 (beating Hoffenheim in the semi-finals) and are into their fifth quarter-final, behind only Real Madrid (8) and Benfica (6). They won away at holders AZ Alkmaar in the round of 16 and, like Madrid, hope to emulate Barcelona and Chelsea as two-time champions.

UEFA Youth League round of 16 highlights: AZ Alkmaar 1-1 Porto (3-4 pens)





