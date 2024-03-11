UEFA Youth League quarter-final ties: Bayern-Olympiacos, Nantes-Copenhagen, Milan-Madrid, Mainz-Porto

The UEFA Youth League quarter-final ties are on Tuesday and Wednesday, with a pair of previous champions still involved and at least two teams set to feature in April's four-team finals for the first time.

That is because all four clubs in action on Tuesday are aiming to make finals debuts, as Bayern host Olympiacos and Nantes take on Copenhagen. The following day, 2019/20 winners Real Madrid visit last season's semi-finalists Milan and debutants Mainz meet 2018/19 victors Porto.

The draw for the finals has already been made, with one of Bayern, Olympiacos, Nantes or Copenhagen to reach the decider for the first time. Last season both finalists (AZ Alkmaar and Hajduk Split) came through the domestic champions path, a route taken to the quarters this time by Mainz, Nantes and Olympiacos.

Road to the finals: Youth League knockout draw Quarter-finals: Tuesday 12 March Bayern München vs Olympiacos (16:00)

Nantes vs Copenhagen (18:00) Wednesday 13 March AC Milan vs Real Madrid (16:00)

Mainz vs Porto (18:00) All times CET Semi-finals: Friday 19 April (single venue) 1: Bayern / Olympiacos vs Nantes / Copenhagen

2: Mainz / Porto vs Milan / Madrid Final: Monday 22 April (single venue) Winners semi-final 1 vs Winners semi-final ﻿2

Tuesday 12 March

Bayern are in their first quarter-final at their tenth attempt. They beat Olympiacos home and away in the 2019/20 group stage.

Olympiacos are the first Greek side to reach the quarter-finals. They beat Bayern home and away in the 2015/16 group stage.

UEFA Youth League round of 16 highlights: Bayern 3-2 Feyenoord

Nantes are in their first quarter-final after winning away to former champions Salzburg.

Copenhagen are only the second Danish club to get this far and hope to be the first to make the semis.

UEFA Youth League round of 16 highlights: Real Madrid 2-0 Leipzig

Wednesday 13 March

Milan are aiming to reach the semi-finals for the second year running.

Madrid have increased their record number of quarter-final appearances to eight and hope to emulate Barcelona and Chelsea as two-time champions.

UEFA Youth League round of 16 highlights: Mainz 2-1 Manchester City

Mainz are the first competition debutants to get this far since Hoffenheim in 2018/19.

Porto won this title in 2018/19 (beating Hoffenheim in the semi-finals) and are into their fifth quarter-final, behind only Real Madrid (8) and Benfica (6). They won away at holders AZ Alkmaar in the round of 16 and, like Madrid, hope to emulate Barcelona and Chelsea as two-time champions.

UEFA Youth League round of 16 highlights: AZ Alkmaar 1-1 Porto (3-4 pens)





