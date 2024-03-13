Meet the UEFA Youth League finalists: Olympiacos, Nantes, Porto, Milan
Wednesday, March 13, 2024

Olympiacos will take on Nantes and former winners Porto will play AC Milan in the UEFA Youth League semi-finals on 19 April, with the decider three days later.
We introduce the four contenders.
Finals matches
Semi-finals: Friday 19 April (single venue)
Olympiacos vs Nantes
Porto vs AC Milan
Final: Monday 22 April (single venue)
Olympiacos / Nantes vs Porto / Milan
Olympiacos
Domestic champions path first round: W6-2agg vs Lecce (W3-1h, W3-1a)
Domestic champions path second round: W7-0 agg vs Gabala (W3-0a, W4-0h)
Play-offs: D0-0h, W6-5pens vs Inter
Round of 16: D2-2h, W4-2pens vs Lens
Quarter-finals: W3-1a vs Bayern
Top scorers: Charalampos Kostoulas, Christos Mouzakitis 5
Previous best: Round of 16 (2014/15)
- Were already the first Greek team to reach the quarter-finals before taking a step further to Nyon. Now are the first Olympiacos team to make a semi-final of a UEFA club competition.
Nantes
Domestic champions path first round: W1-1agg, 4-2pens vs Lech Poznań (D1-1a, D0-0h)
Domestic champions path second round: W1-1agg, 4-3pens vs HJK Helsinki (W1-0h, L0-1a)
Play-offs: D3-3h, W3-2pens vs Sevilla
Round of 16: W1-0a vs Salzburg
Quarter-finals: D3-3h, W5-4pens vs Copenhagen
Top scorer: Exaucée Mafoumbi 3
Previous best: Domestic champions path second round (2022/23)
- After winning an unprecedented four shoot-outs in their run, Nantes are only the second French team to get this far after Paris Saint-Germain in 2016. Set competition record crowds for both the quarter-finals (19,301) and domestic champions path (12,450 vs HJK) as well as attracting 13,377 for their play-off defeat of Sevilla, part of a aggregate tally of 46,928, a new Youth League best.
Porto
Group H winners: W4-1a vs Shakhtar Dontesk, L0-2h vs Porto, W4-1a vs Antwerp, W3-1h vs Antwerp, W4-0a vs Barcelona, W2-0 h vs Shakhtar Donetsk
Round of 16: D1-1a, W4-3pens vs AZ Alkmaar
Quarter-finals: W4-1a vs Mainz
Top scorer: Rodrigo Mora 7
Previous best: Winners (2018/19)
Previous finals matches:
2019: W3-0 vs Hoffenheim (semi-finals), W3-1 vs Chelsea (final)
2018: D2-2, L4-5pens vs Chelsea (semi-finals)
- Having knocked out holders AZ in dramatic style in the last 16, Porto hope to be only the third two-time winners after Barcelona and Chelsea. Beat Milan home and away in the 2021/22 group stage (though neither team progressed).
AC Milan
Group F winners: W4-0h vs Newcastle United, W2-1a vs Borussia Dortmund, L0-1a vs Paris Saint-Germain, W3-2h vs Paris Saint-Germain, W4-1h vs Borussia Dortmund, L1-3a vs Newcastle United
Round of 16: D2-2h, W4-2pens vs Braga
Quarter-finals: D1-1h, W4-2pens vs Real Madrid
Top scorer: Diego Sia 5
Previous best: Semi-finals (2022/23)
Previous finals matches:
2023: L1-3 vs Hajduk Split (semi-finals, played in Geneva)
- Having now made the finals two years running, Milan now aim to be the first Italian team to win a semi after defeats for themselves in 2022/23, Juventus in 2021/22 and Roma in 2014/15.
All past finals matches played in Nyon unless stated.