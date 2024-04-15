UEFA Youth League semi-final preview: Olympiacos-Nantes, Porto-Milan

The UEFA Youth League finals return to their traditional home of Colovray Sports Centre, opposite UEFA's Swiss headquarters in Nyon, as the tenth edition concludes with the last four on Friday and decider on Monday.

A first-time finalist is guaranteed as Olympiacos face Nantes in the first semi before former champions Porto meet AC Milan.

Finals matches Semi-finals: Friday 19 April (Colovray Sports Centre, Nyon) Olympiacos vs Nantes (14:00 CET)

Porto vs Milan (18:00 CET) Final: Monday 22 April (Colovray Sports Centre, Nyon) Olympiacos / Nantes vs Porto / Milan (18:00 CET)

Two clubs that have never reached a UEFA competition final of any sort compete to break that duck in the opening last-four match. Olympiacos, in fact, were the first Greek side to even make the quarter-finals of this competition, and a 3-1 win away to Bayern at that stage meant their club earned a debut in the last four of a UEFA competition.

Entering through the domestic champions route Olympiacos comfortably knocked out Lecce and Gabala before home penalty shoot-out wins against Inter and Lens (who had led 2-0 in the 90 minutes) earned that trip to Bayern, where a three-goal burst in a nine-minute period late in the first half proved key to Olympiacos's progress to the finals.

A mere two penalty shoot-outs is trumped by Nantes, who came through an unprecedented four on their run. In the domestic champions path, where they fell on debut last season, the Canaries needed a shoot-out to decide both their two-legged ties, against Lech Poznań and HJK Helsinki.

In the play-offs, Nantes saw a 3-0 lead with 21 minutes left wiped out by Sevilla but held their nerve on penalties. After winning 1-0 away to former champions Salzburg in the round of 16, earned their finals bow in an epic shoot-out against Copenhagen that went to seven kicks each, in a game Nantes trailed 3-1 at half-time before drawing level.

After moving their home games from round 2 onwards to their main Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes set competition record crowds for both the quarter-finals (19,301) and domestic champions path (12,450 vs HJK) as well as attracting 13,377 for their play-off defeat of Sevilla, part of a aggregate tally of 46,928, a new Youth League best. They are only the second French game to get this far after eventual runners-up Paris Saint-Germain in 2015/16.

Sotiris Sylaidopoulos, Olympiacos coach: "We had the chance to face Lens before Nantes, so we have faced a team from their league before and we know that it will be a really difficult match up. This team are very physical and know how to play maturely and competitively."

While Olympiacos and Nantes are new to this stage, this is more familiar territory for Porto and Milan. Porto are aiming to emulate Barcelona and Chelsea as two-time winners having previously triumphed in Nyon five years ago with a team including Diogo Costa, Fábio Vieira, João Mário and Vitinha.

Porto topped their group with a superb away record, winning all three games by scoring four goals including a group deciding 4-0 victory at Barcelona. Their away form continued in the knockout phase as they equalised deep in added time at AZ Alkmaar before eliminating the holders on penalties, then winning 4-1 against a vocal sell-out crowd of over 7,000 at Mainz.

Milan made the semis for the first time last year, losing 3-1 to Hajduk Split in Geneva, and the key to their progress this time, in contrast to Porto, was their home form. They totalled 11 goals in their Centro Sportivo Vismara defeats of Newcastle United, Paris and Borussia Dortmund in a tough group, and in their knockout games had home penalty shoot-out wins against Braga (who had equalised deep in added time) and Real Madrid.

Now Ignazio Abate's side aim to be the first Italian team to win a semi-final after defeats for themselves in 2022/23, Juventus in 2021/22 and Roma in 2014/15. Midfielder Victor Eletu has been ruled out of the finals after a serious knee injury.

