UEFA Youth League showcased in new documentary

A new original documentary detailing life in the UEFA Youth League is available to view now on UEFA.tv.

Titled Development at its Heart: The UEFA Youth League, the 30-minute film uses captivating characters and behind-the-scenes access to tell the compelling story of the unique tournament, exploring its positive impact since launching in 2013.

In particular, the film highlights the invaluable on-field experiences provided to young players and identifies the cultural, developmental and educational lessons taught to clubs, staff and officials off the field.

Watch Development at its Heart: The UEFA Youth League

Showcasing UEFA Youth League success stories

Among those featured in the documentary is Wouter Goes, who captained AZ Alkmaar to the 2022/23 Youth League title, and Ruben Sammut, a member of two Youth League-winning Chelsea squads and now a club scout.

The film also charts the journey of 2023/24 Youth League winners Olympiacos, with coach Sotiris Silaidopoulos explaining just how important the competition is to both players and clubs.

2024 UEFA Youth League final highlights: Olympiacos 3-0 Milan

Many Youth League graduates have gone on to have success in the senior game – more than 1,000 have now played in UEFA's senior club competitions – showing how the competition is a crucial stepping stone in the early stages of their respective careers.

Porto's Diogo Costa, Paris Saint-Germain's Gonçalo Ramos, Bayern München's Leroy Sané, and AC Milan pair Rafael Leão and Ruben Loftus-Cheek all share their experiences of the tournament, while Robin van Persie, who coached Feyenoord's Under-19 team in the 2023/24 competition, discusses how it has helped his development in the dugout.

Van Persie on 'fantastic' Youth League

Preparing for next season

Development at its Heart: The UEFA Youth League is now available to watch exclusively on UEFA.tv. It was first premiered to representatives from clubs competing in this season's competition during an introductory event at UEFA HQ in Nyon, Switzerland earlier this week.

The screening preceded the draw for this season's Youth League which, like the senior competitions, has a new format that welcomes more teams, promises more excitement and improved opportunities for players' development. For example, the competition is open to all UEFA national associations for the first time, allowing more clubs to benefit from this development platform.

During the two-day gathering, the clubs also took part in a plenary session, as well as meetings and briefings to ensure they are ready for kick-off on 17 September.