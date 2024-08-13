Which teams are in the 2024/25 Youth League?

The UEFA Youth League has a new format for its 11th edition, adapting to the format change of the senior UEFA club competitions, meaning a larger entry than ever before in 2024/25.

As before, the contenders are split into two paths, the UEFA Champions League path and the Domestic Champions path, both of which are played through the rest of the year, before they come together for the knockout phase in 2025.

The UEFA Champions League path will include the 36 youth teams of the clubs that qualify for the league phase of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League; just as in the senior competition, 29 of those are known and seven more will be confirmed after the Champions League play-offs.

The league stage will mirror the Champions League league phase but is limited to the first six matchdays, with the same matches played in both competitions (three at home and three away).

The Domestic Champions path is restructured to include the domestic youth champions of all UEFA member associations of which 52 have entered; previously participation was limited to the top 32 associations of the ranking list. Consequently there will be three rounds of two-legged ties instead of two, with some clubs starting directly in the second round.

If a club qualify for both the Champions League path and the Domestic Champions path, they automatically participate in the Champions League path and the vacancy in the domestic path is, in principle, filled by the runners-up of the same association. In case the runners-up also qualify via the Champions League path, the vacancy is not filled.

The lists below are provisional. The final list of entries in both paths will be confirmed by UEFA following the conclusion of the UEFA Champions League play-offs.

Who is in this season's UEFA Youth League so far?

UEFA Champions League path

Played in the same format as the senior UEFA Champions League with one league of 36 teams. The fixture list will follow the same schedule as the first six matchdays of the UEFA Champions League.

The top 22 clubs after the six matchdays progress to the round of 32.

England: Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Aston Villa

Spain: Real Madrid, Barcelona, Girona, Atlético de Madrid

Germany: Bayer Leverkusen, Stuttgart, Bayern München, Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund

Italy: Inter, AC Milan, Juventus, Atalanta, Bologna

France: Paris Saint-Germain, Monaco, Brest

Netherlands: PSV Eindhoven, Feyenoord

Portugal: Sporting CP, Benfica

Belgium: Club Brugge

Scotland: Celtic

Austria: Sturm Graz

Ukraine: Shakhtar Donetsk

2024 UEFA Youth League final highlights: Olympiacos 3-0 Milan

Domestic Champions path

Played as three rounds of two-legged ties, all drawn on 3 September.

The 24 clubs from the lowest-ranked entering associations will begin in the first round (or 22 if Dynamo Kyiv qualify for the UEFA Champions League, meaning a rebalancing as Ukraine will have no club in the Domestic Champions path).

Clubs from the 28 top-ranked entering associations (or 29 if Dynamo Kyiv qualify for the UEFA Champions League, meaning a rebalancing as Ukraine will have no club in the Domestic Champions path) will begin their campaigns in the second round.

The ten third-round winners will progress to the round of 32.

Enter in second round

Holders/Greece: Olympiacos

England: Manchester United

Spain: Real Betis

Germany: Hoffenheim

Italy: Sassuolo

France: Auxerre

Netherlands: AZ Alkmaar

Portugal: Braga

Belgium: Genk

Scotland: Aberdeen

Austria: Salzburg*

Serbia: FK IMT

Türkiye: Trabzonspor

Switzerland: Basel

Ukraine: Dynamo Kyiv*

Czechia: Sparta Praha*

Norway: Strømsgodset

Denmark: Midtjylland*

Croatia: GNK Dinamo

Israel: Maccabi Petah Tikva

Cyprus: Pafos

Sweden: IFK Göteborg

Poland: Legia Warszawa

Hungary: Puskás Akadémia

Romania: Farul Constanța

Bulgaria: CSKA-Sofia

Slovakia: Trenčín

Azerbaijan: Sabah

*Will transfer to UEFA Champions League path if senior team qualify. Salzburg would be replaced by SK Rapid, Sparta would be replaced by Zbrojovka Brno, Midtjylland would be replaced by Copenhagen. Dynamo would not be replaced by another team as Ukrainian runners-up Shakhtar are already qualified for the UEFA Champions League path.

Enter in round 2 if Dynamo Kyiv qualify for UEFA Champions League, otherwise enter in round 1

Kazakhstan: Kairat

Slovenia: Maribor

Enter in round 1

Moldova: Academia Rebeja

Kosovo: Football Club 2 Korriku

Latvia: BFC Daugavpils

Republic of Ireland: UCD FC

Finland: Honka Espoo

Lithuania: Žalgiris

Armenia: Pyunik

Belarus: Dinamo Minsk

Bosnia and Herzegovina: FK Sarajevo

Luxembourg: Progrès Niederkorn

Faroe Islands: HB

Northern Ireland: Cliftonville

Malta: Valletta

Georgia: Dinamo Tbilisi

Estonia: Tallina Kalev

Iceland: Stjarnan

Albania: Futboll Klub Bylis

Wales: The New Saints

Gibraltar: Lincoln Red Imps

North Macedonia: AP Brera Strumica ﻿

Andorra: FC Santa Coloma

Montenegro: Budućnost Podgorica

Leroy Sané: 'Youth League was something special'

Team guide

• Along with holders Olympiacos, other past champions involved are joint-record two-time winners Barcelona, plus AZ Alkmaar, Benfica, Real Madrid and Salzburg.

• Last season's beaten finalists AC Milan are involved along with past runners-up Paris Saint-Germain and Shakhtar Donetsk.

• Atlético, Barcelona, Bayern, Benfica, Manchester City, Paris and Real Madrid maintain their perfect record of having entered all 11 editions of this competition, which began in 2013/14 (the 2020/21 edition was cancelled).

• France and Germany now share the record for having the number of different entrants at 14 due to debuts for Auxerre, Brest and Stuttgart.

• Along with Auxerre, Brest and Stuttgart, also making their debuts are Aberdeen, Academia Rebeja, Aston Villa, Bologna, Brera Strumica, Budućnost Podgorica, Bylis, Cliftonville, CSKA-Sofia, FC 2 Korriku, FC Santa Coloma, Girona, HB, IFK Göteborg, IMT, Lincoln Red Imps, Progrès Niederkorn, Real Betis, Sabah, Sassuolo, Strømsgodset, Sturm Graz, Tallina Kalev, TNS and Valletta.

• Andorra, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar, Kosovo, Malta and Wales are represented for the first time.

Knockouts & final four

A single knockout phase will be played with one-leg ties starting with the round of 32. The clubs ranked 1 to 6 (Champions League path) will play against the clubs ranked 17 to 22. The clubs ranked 7 to 16 will face the ten clubs that qualify via the Domestic Champions path.

A further open draw will be held for the round of 16 onwards.

The tournament will, as before, conclude with a final four (semi-finals and final) played at a neutral venue.

Van Persie on 'fantastic' Youth League

Draw and match dates

UEFA Champions League path: league phase

Draw: 29 August, Monaco

Matchday 1: 17/18/19 September

Matchday 2: 1/2 October

Matchday 3: 22/23 October

Matchday 4: 5/6 November

Matchday 5: 26/27 November

Matchday 6: 10/11 December

Domestic champions path

Draw: 3 September, Nyon

First round first leg: 18 September

First round second leg: 2 October

Second round first leg: 23 October

Second round second leg: 6 November

Third round first leg: 27 November

Third round second leg: 11 December

Knockout phase

Round of 32 draw: 20 December, Nyon

Round of 32: 11/12 February

Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 14 February, Nyon

Round of 16: 4/5 March

Quarter-finals: 1/2 April

Semi-finals: 25 April (single venue)

Final: 28 April (single venue)

New format explained