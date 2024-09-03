UEFA Youth League domestic champions path ties
Tuesday, September 3, 2024
Three rounds of two-legged ties have been set as 52 teams compete for ten last-32 places.
Ties for all three rounds of the new-look 2024/25 UEFA Youth League domestic champions path draw have now been set following the draw.
Under the new format, the entry in this path has increased from 32 to 52 teams, with a extra round and ten teams progressing to the new round of 32, rather than eight to the play-offs as previously.
How the domestic champions path works
- The domestic champions path is played as three rounds of two-legged ties, all drawn on Tuesday 3 September.
- The 24 clubs from the lowest-ranked entering associations begin in the first round.
- Clubs from the 28 top-ranked entering associations, including holders Olympiacos, begin their campaigns in the second round.
- The ten third-round winners will progress to the round of 32 and will be drawn against the teams finishing between seventh and 16th in the UEFA Champions League path league phase.
First-round ties
Matches: 18 September & 2 October (schedule TBD)
HB vs Progrès Niederkorn
UCD vs Stjarnan
Bylis vs 2 Korriku
Lincoln Red Imps vs Maribor
Žalgiris vs The New Saints
Honka Espoo vs Valletta
Daugavpils vs Cliftonville
Tallinna Kalev vs FC Santa Coloma
Brera Strumica vs FK Sarajevo
Dinamo-Minsk vs Pyunik
Kairat vs Academia Rebeja Chisinau
Dinamo Tbilisi vs Budućnost Podgorica
Team guide
• Making their debuts in this round are 2 Korriku, Academia Rebeja, Brera Strumica, Budućnost Podgorica, Bylis, Cliftonville, FC Santa Coloma, HB, Lincoln Red Imps, Progrès Niederkorn, Tallina Kalev, TNS and Valletta
• Andorra, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar, Kosovo, Malta and Wales are represented for the first time.
Second-round ties
Matches: 23 October & 6 November (schedule TBC)
1: IFK Göteborg vs Hoffenheim
2: Aberdeen vs Puskás Akadémia
3: Strømsgodset vs AZ Alkmaar
4: Bylis / 2 Korriku vs UCD / Stjarnan
5: HB / Progrès Niederkorn vs Midtjylland
6: Žalgiris / The New Saints vs Manchester United
7: Dynamo Kyiv vs Lincoln Red Imps / Maribor
8: Genk vs CSKA-Sofia
9: Legia Warszawa vs Pafos
10: Auxerre vs Honka Espoo / Valletta
11: Daugavpils / Cliftonville vs Sassuolo
12: Farul Constanta vs IMT Belgrade
13: Olympiacos vs Tallinna Kalev / FC Santa Coloma
14: Basel vs Sabah
15: Maccabi Petah-Tikva vs Brera Strumica / FK Sarajevo
16: Trabzonspor vs Dinamo Tbilisi / Budućnost Podgorica
17: Braga vs SK Rapid
18: Real Betis vs Kairat / Academia Rebeja Chisinau
19: Trenčín vs Zbrojovka Brno
20: Lokomotiva Zagreb vs Dinamo-Minsk / Pyunik
Team guide
• Holders Olympiacos and 2022/23 winners AZ Alkmaar begin in this round. Both began their victorious seasons in the domestic champions path, which had only previously produced one winner – Salzburg in 2016/17.
• Midtjylland have progressed through the domestic champions path a record six times.
• Auxerre will be the 14th different French competitors in the competition as a whole, sharing the record with Germany.
• Along with Auxerre, also making their debuts in round 2 are Aberdeen, CSKA-Sofia, IFK Göteborg, IMT, Rapid, Real Betis, Sabah, Sassuolo, Strømsgodset and Zbrojovka Brno
Third-round ties
Matches: 27 November & 11 December (schedule TBC)
Winners tie 7 vs Winners tie 4
Winners tie 3 vs Winners tie 6
Winners tie 2 vs Winners tie 8
Winners tie 10 vs Winners tie 1
Winners tie 9 vs Winners tie 5
Winners tie 18 vs Winners tie 11
Winners tie 12 vs Winners tie 20
Winners tie 19 vs Winners tie 13
Winners tie 14 vs Winners tie 17
Winners tie 15 vs Winners tie 16
Knockouts & final four
A single knockout phase will be played with one-leg ties starting with the round of 32. The clubs ranked 1 to 6 (Champions League path) will play against the clubs ranked 17 to 22. The clubs ranked 7 to 16 will face the ten clubs that qualify via the domestic champions path.
A further open draw will be held for the round of 16 onwards.
The tournament will, as before, conclude with a final four (semi-finals and final) played at a neutral venue.
Knockout draw and match dates
Round of 32 draw: 20 December, Nyon
Round of 32: 11/12 February
Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 14 February, Nyon
Round of 16: 4/5 March
Quarter-finals: 1/2 April
Semi-finals: 25 April (single venue)
Final: 28 April (single venue)