UEFA Youth League domestic champions path ties

Ties for all three rounds of the new-look 2024/25 UEFA Youth League domestic champions path draw have now been set following the draw.

Under the new format, the entry in this path has increased from 32 to 52 teams, with a extra round and ten teams progressing to the new round of 32, rather than eight to the play-offs as previously.

How the domestic champions path works

The domestic champions path is played as three rounds of two-legged ties, all drawn on Tuesday 3 September.

The 24 clubs from the lowest-ranked entering associations begin in the first round.

Clubs from the 28 top-ranked entering associations, including holders Olympiacos, begin their campaigns in the second round.

The ten third-round winners will progress to the round of 32 and will be drawn against the teams finishing between seventh and 16th in the UEFA Champions League path league phase.

First-round ties

Matches: 18 September & 2 October (schedule TBD)

HB vs Progrès Niederkorn

UCD vs Stjarnan

Bylis vs 2 Korriku

Lincoln Red Imps vs Maribor

Žalgiris vs The New Saints

Honka Espoo vs Valletta

Daugavpils vs Cliftonville

Tallinna Kalev vs FC Santa Coloma

Brera Strumica vs FK Sarajevo

Dinamo-Minsk vs Pyunik

Kairat vs Academia Rebeja Chisinau

Dinamo Tbilisi vs Budućnost Podgorica

Team guide

• Making their debuts in this round are 2 Korriku, Academia Rebeja, Brera Strumica, Budućnost Podgorica, Bylis, Cliftonville, FC Santa Coloma, HB, Lincoln Red Imps, Progrès Niederkorn, Tallina Kalev, TNS and Valletta

• Andorra, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar, Kosovo, Malta and Wales are represented for the first time.

Second-round ties

Matches: 23 October & 6 November (schedule TBC)

1: IFK Göteborg vs Hoffenheim

2: Aberdeen vs Puskás Akadémia

3: Strømsgodset vs AZ Alkmaar

4: Bylis / 2 Korriku vs UCD / Stjarnan

5: HB / Progrès Niederkorn vs Midtjylland

6: Žalgiris / The New Saints vs Manchester United

7: Dynamo Kyiv vs Lincoln Red Imps / Maribor

8: Genk vs CSKA-Sofia

9: Legia Warszawa vs Pafos

10: Auxerre vs Honka Espoo / Valletta

11: Daugavpils / Cliftonville vs Sassuolo

12: Farul Constanta vs IMT Belgrade

13: Olympiacos vs Tallinna Kalev / FC Santa Coloma

14: Basel vs Sabah

15: Maccabi Petah-Tikva vs Brera Strumica / FK Sarajevo

16: Trabzonspor vs Dinamo Tbilisi / Budućnost Podgorica

17: Braga vs SK Rapid

18: Real Betis vs Kairat / Academia Rebeja Chisinau

19: Trenčín vs Zbrojovka Brno

20: Lokomotiva Zagreb vs Dinamo-Minsk / Pyunik

Team guide

• Holders Olympiacos and 2022/23 winners AZ Alkmaar begin in this round. Both began their victorious seasons in the domestic champions path, which had only previously produced one winner – Salzburg in 2016/17.

• Midtjylland have progressed through the domestic champions path a record six times.

• Auxerre will be the 14th different French competitors in the competition as a whole, sharing the record with Germany.

• Along with Auxerre, also making their debuts in round 2 are Aberdeen, CSKA-Sofia, IFK Göteborg, IMT, Rapid, Real Betis, Sabah, Sassuolo, Strømsgodset and Zbrojovka Brno

Third-round ties

Matches: 27 November & 11 December (schedule TBC)

Winners tie 7 vs Winners tie 4

Winners tie 3 vs Winners tie 6

Winners tie 2 vs Winners tie 8

Winners tie 10 vs Winners tie 1

Winners tie 9 vs Winners tie 5

Winners tie 18 vs Winners tie 11

Winners tie 12 vs Winners tie 20

Winners tie 19 vs Winners tie 13

Winners tie 14 vs Winners tie 17

Winners tie 15 vs Winners tie 16

Knockouts & final four

A single knockout phase will be played with one-leg ties starting with the round of 32. The clubs ranked 1 to 6 (Champions League path) will play against the clubs ranked 17 to 22. The clubs ranked 7 to 16 will face the ten clubs that qualify via the domestic champions path.

A further open draw will be held for the round of 16 onwards.

The tournament will, as before, conclude with a final four (semi-finals and final) played at a neutral venue.

Knockout draw and match dates

Round of 32 draw: 20 December, Nyon

Round of 32: 11/12 February

Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 14 February, Nyon

Round of 16: 4/5 March

Quarter-finals: 1/2 April

Semi-finals: 25 April (single venue)

Final: 28 April (single venue)

New format explained