UEFA Youth League UEFA Champions League path fixtures

The UEFA Youth League UEFA Champions League path kicks off on Tuesday 17 September with the fixtures list following the first six matchday of the senior competition.

The UEFA Youth League has a new format for its 11th edition, adapting to the format change of the senior UEFA club competitions, meaning a larger entry than ever before in 2024/25.

As before, the contenders are split into two paths, the UEFA Champions League path and the Domestic Champions path, both of which are played through the rest of the year, before they come together for the knockout phase in 2025. Holders Olympiacos are in the knockout Domestic Champions path.

The UEFA Champions League path includes the 36 youth teams of the clubs that have qualified for the league phase of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League. The league stage will mirror the Champions League league phase but is limited to the first six matchdays, with the same matches played in both competitions (three at home and three away).

The top 22 clubs after the six matchdays progress to the round of 32. The clubs ranked 1 to 6 (Champions League path) will play against the clubs ranked 17 to 22. The clubs ranked 7 to 16 will face the ten clubs that qualify via the Domestic Champions path.

A further open draw will be held for the round of 16 onwards. The tournament will, as before, conclude with a final four (semi-finals and final) played at a neutral venue.

All kick-off times CET, may be subject to change.

League phase matches

Tuesday 17 September

Young Boys vs Aston Villa (14:00)

Juventus vs PSV Eindhoven (14:00)

Sporting CP vs LOSC Lille (14:00)

AC Milan vs Liverpool (14:30)

Bayern München vs GNK Dinamo (16:00)

Real Madrid vs Stuttgart (TBC)

Wednesday 18 September

Bologna vs Shakhtar Donetsk (12:00)

Sparta Praha vs Salzburg (13:00)

Paris Saint-Germain vs Girona (15:00)

Celtic vs Slovan Bratislava (15:00)

Club Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund (15:30)

Manchester City vs Inter (16:00)

Thursday 19 September

Crvena Zvezda vs Benfica (13:00)

Feyenoord vs Bayer Leverkusen (14:00)

Brest vs Sturm Graz (14:00)

Atalanta vs Arsenal (14:30)

Monaco vs Barcelona (15:00)

Atlético de Madrid vs Leipzig (16:00)

Tuesday 1 October

Stuttgart vs Sparta Praha (12:30)

Salzburg vs Brest (14:00)

Bayer Leverkusen vs AC Milan (14:00)

PSV Eindhoven vs Sporting CP (14:00)

Slovan Bratislava vs Manchester City (14:00)

Inter vs Crvena Zvezda (14:30)

Arsenal vs Paris Saint-Germain (16:00)

Borussia Dortmund vs Celtic (16:00)

Barcelona vs Young Boys (16:00)

Wednesday 2 October

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Atalanta (14:00)

Girona vs Feyenoord (14:00)

Aston Villa vs Bayern München (14:00)

GNK Dinamo vs Monaco (14:00)

Liverpool vs Bologna (15:00)

LOSC Lille vs Real Madrid (15:00)

Leipzig vs Juventus (16:00)

Sturm Graz vs Club Brugge (16:00)

Benfica vs Atlético de Madrid (16:00)

Tuesday 22 October

Monaco vs Crvena Zvezda (13:00)

AC Milan vs Club Brugge (14:00)

Arsenal vs Shakhtar Donetsk (14:00)

Aston Villa vs Bologna (14:00)

Paris Saint-Germain vs PSV Eindhoven (14:30)

Juventus vs Stuttgart (15:00)

Girona vs Slovan Bratislava (16:00)

Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund (16:00)

Sturm Graz vs Sporting CP (16:00)

Wednesday 23 October

Brest vs Bayer Leverkusen (11:00)

Benfica vs Feyenoord (12:00)

Atalanta vs Celtic (12:30)

Young Boys vs Inter (14:00)

Salzburg vs GNK Dinamo (15:30)

Leipzig vs Liverpool (16:00)

Manchester City vs Sparta Praha (16:00)

Atlético de Madrid vs LOSC Lille (16:00)

Barcelona vs Bayern München (16:00)

Tuesday 5 November

Slovan Bratislava vs GNK Dinamo (13:00)

PSV Eindhoven vs Girona (14:00)

Sporting CP vs Manchester City (14:00)

Bologna vs Monaco (14:30)

Celtic vs Leipzig (15:00)

Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen (15:00)

LOSC Lille vs Juventus (16:00)

Real Madrid vs AC Milan (16:00)

Borussia Dortmund vs Sturm Graz (16:00)

Wednesday 6 November

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Young Boys (12:00)

Sparta Praha vs Brest (13:00)

Club Brugge vs Aston Villa (13:30)

Feyenoord vs Salzburg (14:00)

Inter vs Arsenal (14:30)

Crvena Zvezda vs Barcelona (15:00)

Stuttgart vs Atalanta (15:00)

Paris Saint-Germain vs Atlético de Madrid (16:00)

Bayern München vs Benfica (16:00)

Tuesday 26 November

Sparta Praha vs Atlético de Madrid (13:00)

Slovan Bratislava vs AC Milan (13:00)

Sporting CP vs Arsenal (14:00)

Bayer Leverkusen vs Salzburg (14:00)

Young Boys vs Atalanta (14:00)

Inter vs Leipzig (14:30)

Barcelona vs Brest (16:00)

Bayern München vs Paris Saint-Germain (16:00)

Manchester City vs Feyenoord (16:00)

Wednesday 27 November

Crvena Zvezda vs Stuttgart (13:00)

Sturm Graz vs Girona (14:00)

Aston Villa vs Juventus (14:00)

GNK Dinamo vs Borussia Dortmund (14:00)

PSV Eindhoven vs Shakhtar Donetsk (14:00)

Monaco vs Benfica (15:00)

Liverpool vs Real Madrid (15:00)

Bologna vs LOSC Lille (15:00)

Celtic vs Club Brugge (15:00)

Tuesday 10 December

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Bayern München (12:00)

GNK Dinamo vs Celtic (13:00)

Brest vs PSV Eindhoven (14:00)

Bayer Leverkusen vs Inter (14:00)

Girona vs Liverpool (14:00)

Atalanta vs Real Madrid (14:30)

Club Brugge vs Sporting CP (15:30)

Salzburg vs Paris Saint-Germain (15:30)

Leipzig vs Aston Villa (16:00)

Wednesday 11 December

Benfica vs Bologna (12:00)

Atlético de Madrid vs Slovan Bratislava (14:00)

Arsenal vs Monaco (14:00)

AC Milan vs Crvena Zvezda (14:30)

LOSC Lille vs Sturm Graz (15:00)

Feyenoord vs Sparta Praha (15:00)

Juventus vs Manchester City (15:00)

Stuttgart vs Young Boys (15:00)

Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona (16:00)

Team guide

• Past champions involved in this path are joint-record two-time winners Barcelona plus Benfica, Real Madrid and Salzburg.

• Last season's beaten finalists AC Milan are involved along with past runners-up Paris Saint-Germain and Shakhtar Donetsk.

• Atlético, Barcelona, Bayern, Benfica, Manchester City, Paris and Real Madrid maintain their perfect record of having entered all 11 editions of this competition, which began in 2013/14 (the 2020/21 edition was cancelled).

• Real Madrid and Atlético both got through the former group stage in all 11 seasons.

• France and Germany now share the record for having the number of different entrants at 14 due to debuts for Brest (as well as Domestic Champions path contenders Auxerre) and Stuttgart.

• Along with Brest and Stuttgart, also making their competition debuts in this path are Aston Villa, Bologna, Girona and Sturm Graz.

Knockout draw and match dates

Round of 32 draw: 20 December, Nyon

Round of 32: 11/12 February

Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 14 February, Nyon

Round of 16: 4/5 March

Quarter-finals: 1/2 April

Semi-finals: 25 April (single venue)

Final: 28 April (single venue)

