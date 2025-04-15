UEFA Youth League finals in Nyon: Event guide, spectator information

The 2025 UEFA Youth League finals are a four-team knockout event on 25 and 28 April at Colovray Sports Centre in Nyon.

Stadium doors open one hour before kick-off, and entry to the stadium is possible until 15 minutes after kick-off.

Ticket sales

UEFA Youth League finals: Colovray Sports Centre, Nyon Semi-finals (Friday 25 April)

Salzburg vs Trabzonspor (14:00 CET)

AZ Alkmaar vs Barcelona (18:00 CET) Final (Monday 28 April)

Salzburg / Trabzonspor vs AZ Alkmaar / Barcelona (18:00 CET)

Information and event map

For the 2025 finals, we are continuing our commitment to a more sustainable and responsible approach. With this in mind, we strongly encourage everyone to give priority to soft mobility and public transport.

The Colovray Sports Centre and surrounding area will no longer offer parking solutions for motorised vehicles, with the exception of two-wheelers and spaces reserved for people with reduced mobility.

To facilitate access to the site, a free shuttle service will be set up between Nyon railway station and the Colovray Sports Centre. This service will run non-stop in both directions, and will be available for two hours before the start of each match and until two hours after the end of the match.

In addition, to encourage the use of public transport from other access points (eg Coppet station or any other stop served by bus routes 803 and 811), transport is offered to match ticket holders on these two routes.

Do not hesitate to visit the information point at the stadium entrance. See the event map below for further details.

Event map

Car-free event: How to get to Colovray Sports Centre from Nyon railway station

Buy tickets

Youth Plaza

The Youth Plaza offers a variety of activities to keep you entertained before matches.

You will find:

• A 3 v 3 football arena

• A walking football area

• Many other activities offered by our partners

Opening hours:

• Friday 25 April: 12:00-18:30 CET

• Monday 28 April: 16:00-18:30 CET

Food and beverages (non-alcoholic drinks and snacks) are available.

Please note that the Youth Plaza is a non-smoking area.

Lost & found

Lost and found items can be collected on the day of the matches at the deposit point (on above map: 'Lost & Found, Deposit').

Opening hours:

• Friday 25 April: 13:00-20:30 CET

• Monday 28 April: 16:00-21:30 CET

From Tuesday 29 April, lost and found items can be collected from UEFA security, who can be contacted on +41 848 002 727.

Deposit point

The items listed here are not allowed inside the stadium. Please leave them at home or bring them to the deposit point at the stadium entrance (on above map: 'Lost & Found: Deposit').

Opening hours:

• Friday 25 April: 13:00-20:30 CET

• Monday 28 April: 16:00-21:30 CET

Dogs and other animals

Dogs and other animals are not allowed inside the stadium, or in the enclosure of the Colovray Sports Centre.

Returnable and reusable cups

Drinks are served in reusable and returnable cups (CHF 2.00 per cup). Any profits from cups that are not returned by spectators will be donated to the UEFA Foundation for Children.

Payment methods

• Food stalls: Cash (CHF), credit cards and Twint.

• Cash withdrawals: There are no ATMs at Colovray Sports Centre. The nearest ATM is located in the town of Nyon (around 25-30 minutes' walk away).

Euros cannot be exchanged into CHF on site.