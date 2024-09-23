UEFA Youth League finals: Nyon
Monday, September 23, 2024
Article summary
The 2025 finals will be played at Colovray Sports Centre in Nyon, opposite UEFA's Swiss headquarters, on 25 and 28 April.
Article top media content
Article body
The 2024/25 UEFA Youth League finals in the usual four-team format are scheduled to be played on 25 and 28 April at Colovray Sports Centre in Nyon.
Venue: Colovray Sports Centre, Nyon
Capacity: 4,000 (800 seats)
Opened: 1991
• The Colovray Sports Centre stands opposite UEFA's Swiss headquarters in Nyon on the shores of Lake Geneva. UEFA took over management of the stadium on 1 April 2010.
• Nyon sits at an altitude of 406m and has a population of about 16,000. In winter, it provides a base for winter sports enthusiasts. It is also a summer tourist hot spot thanks to its warm climate, lakeside activities, chateaus, Roman museums and music festivals, which attract the best European bands.
• Opened in 1991, the sports complex is home to Stade Nyonnais from the Challenge League, Switzerland's second tier.
• The stadium staged the 2004 UEFA European Under-19 Championship final, and from 2008 to 2013 hosted the four-team WU17 EURO as well as other UEFA-organised friendly tournaments.
• The Women's U17 competition is now an eight-team event with varying hosts, but in 2014 the stadium was designated the venue for the first four-sided UEFA Youth League final tournament – a status it has retained (other than in 2023, when matches were played in Geneva). Due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, ten teams were involved in a delayed August competition that year.
Road to Nyon
UEFA Champions League path: league phase
Draw: 29 August, Monaco
Matchday 1: 17/18/19 September
Matchday 2: 1/2 October
Matchday 3: 22/23 October
Matchday 4: 5/6 November
Matchday 5: 26/27 November
Matchday 6: 10/11 December
Domestic champions path
Draw: 3 September, Nyon
First round first leg: 18 September
First round second leg: 2 October
Second round first leg: 23 October
Second round second leg: 6 November
Third round first leg: 27 November
Third round second leg: 11 December
Knockout phase
Round of 32 draw: 20 December, Nyon
Round of 32: 11/12 February
Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 14 February, Nyon
Round of 16: 4/5 March
Quarter-finals: 1/2 April
Semi-finals: 25 April, Colovray Sports Centre, Nyon
Final: 28 April, Colovray Sports Centre, Nyon
Previous finals
2024: Olympiacos 3-0 AC Milan (beaten semi-finalists: Nantes & Porto)
2023: AZ Alkmaar 5-0 Hajduk Split (beaten semi-finalists: AC Milan & Sporting CP, finals played in Geneva)
2022: Benfica 6-0 Salzburg (beaten semi-finalists: Atlético & Juventus)
2021: No competition
2020: Real Madrid 3-2 Benfica (beaten semi-finalists: Salzburg & Ajax)
2019: Porto 3-1 Chelsea (beaten semi-finalists: Barcelona & Hoffenheim)
2018: Barcelona 3-0 Chelsea (beaten semi-finalists: Manchester City & Porto)
2017: Salzburg 2-1 Benfica (beaten semi-finalists: Barcelona & Real Madrid)
2016: Chelsea 2-1 Paris Saint-Germain (beaten semi-finalists: Anderlecht & Real Madrid)
2015: Chelsea 3-2 Shakhtar Donetsk (beaten semi-finalists: Anderlecht & Roma)
2014: Barcelona 3-0 Benfica (beaten semi-finalists: Real Madrid & Schalke)