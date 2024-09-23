UEFA Youth League finals: Nyon

The 2024/25 UEFA Youth League finals in the usual four-team format are scheduled to be played on 25 and 28 April at Colovray Sports Centre in Nyon.

Development at its Heart: The UEFA Youth League

Venue: Colovray Sports Centre, Nyon

Capacity: 4,000 (800 seats)

Opened: 1991

• The Colovray Sports Centre stands opposite UEFA's Swiss headquarters in Nyon on the shores of Lake Geneva. UEFA took over management of the stadium on 1 April 2010.

• Nyon sits at an altitude of 406m and has a population of about 16,000. In winter, it provides a base for winter sports enthusiasts. It is also a summer tourist hot spot thanks to its warm climate, lakeside activities, chateaus, Roman museums and music festivals, which attract the best European bands.

• Opened in 1991, the sports complex is home to Stade Nyonnais from the Challenge League, Switzerland's second tier.

• The stadium staged the 2004 UEFA European Under-19 Championship final, and from 2008 to 2013 hosted the four-team WU17 EURO as well as other UEFA-organised friendly tournaments.

• The Women's U17 competition is now an eight-team event with varying hosts, but in 2014 the stadium was designated the venue for the first four-sided UEFA Youth League final tournament – a status it has retained (other than in 2023, when matches were played in Geneva). Due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, ten teams were involved in a delayed August competition that year.

2024 UEFA Youth League final highlights: Olympiacos 3-0 Milan

Road to Nyon

UEFA Champions League path: league phase

Draw: 29 August, Monaco

Matchday 1: 17/18/19 September

Matchday 2: 1/2 October

Matchday 3: 22/23 October

Matchday 4: 5/6 November

Matchday 5: 26/27 November

Matchday 6: 10/11 December

Domestic champions path

Draw: 3 September, Nyon

First round first leg: 18 September

First round second leg: 2 October

Second round first leg: 23 October

Second round second leg: 6 November

Third round first leg: 27 November

Third round second leg: 11 December

Knockout phase

Round of 32 draw: 20 December, Nyon

Round of 32: 11/12 February

Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 14 February, Nyon

Round of 16: 4/5 March

Quarter-finals: 1/2 April

Semi-finals: 25 April, Colovray Sports Centre, Nyon

Final: 28 April, Colovray Sports Centre, Nyon

Previous finals

2024: Olympiacos 3-0 AC Milan (beaten semi-finalists: Nantes & Porto)

2023: AZ Alkmaar 5-0 Hajduk Split (beaten semi-finalists: AC Milan & Sporting CP, finals played in Geneva)

2022: Benfica 6-0 Salzburg (beaten semi-finalists: Atlético & Juventus)

2021: No competition

2020: Real Madrid 3-2 Benfica (beaten semi-finalists: Salzburg & Ajax)

2019: Porto 3-1 Chelsea (beaten semi-finalists: Barcelona & Hoffenheim)

2018: Barcelona 3-0 Chelsea (beaten semi-finalists: Manchester City & Porto)

2017: Salzburg 2-1 Benfica (beaten semi-finalists: Barcelona & Real Madrid)

2016: Chelsea 2-1 Paris Saint-Germain (beaten semi-finalists: Anderlecht & Real Madrid)

2015: Chelsea 3-2 Shakhtar Donetsk (beaten semi-finalists: Anderlecht & Roma)

2014: Barcelona 3-0 Benfica (beaten semi-finalists: Real Madrid & Schalke)