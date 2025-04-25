Trabzonspor vs Barcelona: Meet the UEFA Youth League finalists

Trabzonspor face two-time winners Barcelona in the UEFA Youth League final at Colovray Sports Centre in Nyon on Monday.

We introduce the contenders.

Finals matches: Colovray Sports Centre, Nyon Semi-finals (Friday 25 April)

Salzburg 1-2 Trabzonspor

AZ Alkmaar 0-1 Barcelona Final (Monday 28 April)

Trabzonspor vs Barcelona (18:00 CET)

Tickets

Domestic champions path second round: W8-3agg vs Budućnost Podgorica (W3-1 h, W5-2 a)

Domestic champions path third round: W8-3 agg vs Sarajevo (D2-2 a, W6-1 h)

Round of 32: W1-0 h vs Juventus

Round of 16: D0-0, 5-3pens h vs Atalanta

Quarter-finals: W1-0 h vs Inter

Semi-finals: W2-1 n vs Salzburg (played in Nyon)

Top scorer: Poyraz Yıldırım 6 (loaned to Ümraniyespor in January)

Previous best: Domestic champions path second round (2021/22)

Were already the first Turkish team to reach the round of 16 before going three steps further, with their campaign including a hat-trick of wins against Italian opposition. They attracted a competition-record crowd of 40,368 against league phase table-toppers Inter and their total of 66,404 for their five home games is the all-time high for any club in the Youth League.

Are the 13th different club from the 11th distinct association to reach the final (this is the 11th edition).

Watch Youth League streams and highlights on UEFA.tv

League phase: L3-4 a vs Monaco, W4-2 h vs Young Boys, W3-1 h vs Bayern München, W2-1 a vs Crvena Zvezda, W2-0 h vs Brest, W3-2 a vs Borussia Dortmund (4th place)

Round of 32: D2-2, 5-3pens h vs GNK Dinamo

Round of 16: W3-1 a vs Aston Villa

Quarter-finals: W2-1 a vs Stuttgart

Semi-finals: W1-0 n vs AZ Alkmaar (played in Nyon)

Top scorer: Arnau Pradas 5

Previous best: Winners (2013/14, 2017/18)

Previous finals matches (semi-finals onward)

2018/19: D2-2, 4-5pens vs Chelsea (semi-finals)

2017/18: W5-4 vs Manchester City (semi-finals), W3-0 vs Chelsea (final)

2016/17: L1-2 vs Salzburg (semi-finals)

2013/14: W1-0 vs Schalke (semi-finals), W3-0 vs Benfica (final)

The first club to reach the Nyon finals for a fifth time.

Barcelona can be the first three-time winners; they share the record of two titles with Chelsea.



