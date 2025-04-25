Trabzonspor vs Barcelona: Meet the UEFA Youth League finalists
Friday, April 25, 2025
Trabzonspor meet Barcelona for the title on Monday.
Trabzonspor face two-time winners Barcelona in the UEFA Youth League final at Colovray Sports Centre in Nyon on Monday.
We introduce the contenders.
Finals matches: Colovray Sports Centre, Nyon
Semi-finals (Friday 25 April)
Salzburg 1-2 Trabzonspor
AZ Alkmaar 0-1 Barcelona
Final (Monday 28 April)
Trabzonspor vs Barcelona (18:00 CET)
Trabzonspor
Domestic champions path second round: W8-3agg vs Budućnost Podgorica (W3-1 h, W5-2 a)
Domestic champions path third round: W8-3 agg vs Sarajevo (D2-2 a, W6-1 h)
Round of 32: W1-0 h vs Juventus
Round of 16: D0-0, 5-3pens h vs Atalanta
Quarter-finals: W1-0 h vs Inter
Semi-finals: W2-1 n vs Salzburg (played in Nyon)
Top scorer: Poyraz Yıldırım 6 (loaned to Ümraniyespor in January)
Previous best: Domestic champions path second round (2021/22)
- Were already the first Turkish team to reach the round of 16 before going three steps further, with their campaign including a hat-trick of wins against Italian opposition. They attracted a competition-record crowd of 40,368 against league phase table-toppers Inter and their total of 66,404 for their five home games is the all-time high for any club in the Youth League.
- Are the 13th different club from the 11th distinct association to reach the final (this is the 11th edition).
Barcelona
League phase: L3-4 a vs Monaco, W4-2 h vs Young Boys, W3-1 h vs Bayern München, W2-1 a vs Crvena Zvezda, W2-0 h vs Brest, W3-2 a vs Borussia Dortmund (4th place)
Round of 32: D2-2, 5-3pens h vs GNK Dinamo
Round of 16: W3-1 a vs Aston Villa
Quarter-finals: W2-1 a vs Stuttgart
Semi-finals: W1-0 n vs AZ Alkmaar (played in Nyon)
Top scorer: Arnau Pradas 5
Previous best: Winners (2013/14, 2017/18)
Previous finals matches (semi-finals onward)
2018/19: D2-2, 4-5pens vs Chelsea (semi-finals)
2017/18: W5-4 vs Manchester City (semi-finals), W3-0 vs Chelsea (final)
2016/17: L1-2 vs Salzburg (semi-finals)
2013/14: W1-0 vs Schalke (semi-finals), W3-0 vs Benfica (final)
- The first club to reach the Nyon finals for a fifth time.
- Barcelona can be the first three-time winners; they share the record of two titles with Chelsea.