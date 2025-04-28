Stylish Barcelona make it three: 2024/25 UEFA Youth League at a glance

There was a new format but familiar winners as Barcelona claimed a record third title to conclude the 2024/25 UEFA Youth League.

Trabzonspor went several rounds further than any Turkish side had ever done in this competition, breaking attendance records as they went, to set up a final against Barcelona, with former champions Salzburg and AZ Alkmaar losing in the Nyon semis. Barcelona, though, eased past Trabzonspor to taste victory in the 11th edition, the first with a new format, which included a 36-team league phase to mirror the senior UEFA Champions League, and an expanded three-round domestic champions path, with 88 clubs from 52 associations taking part.

Records and key stats



Barcelona are the first three-time winners (they previously shared the record of two with Chelsea).

Barcelona were the first club to reach the four-team finals for a fifth time.

Trabzonspor were the first Turkish team to even make the last 16 and were the 13th different finalists from the 11th distinct association.

Trabzonspor are only the second Turkish club to reach the final of a UEFA competition after Galatasaray, who won the UEFA Cup and then UEFA Super Cup in 2000.

Barcelona are the first winners from the UEFA Champions League path since 2019/20.

This was third time in a row two teams from the domestic champions path made the semi-finals (AZ Alkmaar and Trabzonspor). Last season winners Olympiacos and semi-finalists Nantes came through that route and the year before both finalists Salzburg and Hajduk Split did; the only previous three to get to the last four were Anderlecht (2015/16 semi-finals), Salzburg (2016/17 winners) and Chelsea (2018/19 runners-up).

Trabzonspor attracted a competition-record crowd of 40,368 against league phase table-toppers Inter in the quarter-finals, and a round of 16 best of 13,102 against Atalanta. Their total of 66,404 for their five home games is the all-time high for any club in the Youth League.

Real Madrid kept up their record of reaching at least the round of 16 in all ten editions. Atlético maintained theirs of always making at least the round of 32 or play-offs (the equivalent under the old format).

AZ's semi-final loss to Barcelona ended their competition-record unbeaten run (not counting penalty shoot-outs) of 24 games (they began the season level with Chelsea's old best of 17).

Midtjylland got past the domestic champions path again, extending their record number of successes at that stage to seven.

Clubs from Estonia (Tallinna Kalev), Latvia (Daugavpils), Lithuania (Žalgiris), Luxembourg (Progrès Niederkorn), Malta (Valletta) and Montenegro (Budućnost Podgorica) became the first from their nations to get through a round. Malta were among six associations represented for the first time.

Roll of honour



Finals

2025: Barcelona 4-1 Trabzonspor (beaten semi-finalists: AZ Alkmaar & Salzburg)

2024: Olympiacos 3-0 AC Milan (beaten semi-finalists: Nantes & Porto)

2023: AZ Alkmaar 5-0 Hajduk Split (beaten semi-finalists: AC Milan & Sporting CP)

2022: Benfica 6-0 Salzburg (beaten semi-finalists: Atlético & Juventus)

2021: No competition

2020: Real Madrid 3-2 Benfica (beaten semi-finalists: Salzburg & Ajax)

2019: Porto 3-1 Chelsea (beaten semi-finalists: Barcelona & Hoffenheim)

2018: Barcelona 3-0 Chelsea (beaten semi-finalists: Manchester City & Porto)

2017: Salzburg 2-1 Benfica (beaten semi-finalists: Barcelona & Real Madrid)

2016: Chelsea 2-1 Paris Saint-Germain (beaten semi-finalists: Anderlecht & Real Madrid)

2015: Chelsea 3-2 Shakhtar Donetsk (beaten semi-finalists: Anderlecht & Roma)

2014: Barcelona 3-0 Benfica (beaten semi-finalists: Real Madrid & Schalke)

All finals played in Nyon except 2023 in Geneva

Top scorer by season

2024/25: Matvii Ponomarenko (Dynamo Kyiv), Mamadou Sangaré (Paris Saint-Germain), Phillip Verhounig (Salzburg) 8

2023/24: Amin Chiakha (Copenhagen), Rodrigo Mora (Porto) 7

2022/23: Bilal Mazhar (Panathinaikos), Mexx Meerdink (AZ Alkmaar) 9

2021/22: Mads Hansen (Midtjylland), Aral Simsir (Midtjylland) 7

2020/21: season cancelled

2019/20: Roberto Piccoli (Atalanta), Gonçalo Ramos (Benfica) 8

2018/19: Charlie Brown (Chelsea) 12

2017/18: Ivan Ignatev (Krasnodar) 10

2016/17: Jordi Mboula (Barcelona), Kaj Sierhuis (Ajax) 8

2015/16: Roberto Nuñez (Atlético) 9

2014/15: Dominic Solanke (Chelsea) 12

2013/14: Munir El Haddadi (Barcelona) 11

Most titles

By club



3 Barcelona

2 Chelsea

1 AZ Alkmaar

1 Benfica

1 Olympiacos

1 Porto

1 Real Madrid

1 Salzburg

By country



4 Spain

2 England

2 Portugal

1 Austria

1 Greece

1 Netherlands

Most final appearances

By club



4 Benfica

4 Chelsea

3 Barcelona

2 Salzburg

1 AC Milan

1 AZ Alkmaar

1 Hajduk Split

1 Olympiacos

1 Paris Saint-Germain

1 Porto

1 Real Madrid

1 Shakhtar Donetsk

1 Trabzonspor

By country



5 Portugal

4 England

4 Spain

2 Austria

1 Croatia

1 France

1 Greece

1 Italy

1 Netherlands

1 Türkiye

1 Ukraine

Most semi-final appearances

By club



5 Barcelona

4 Benfica

4 Chelsea

4 Real Madrid

4 Salzburg

3 Porto

2 AC Milan

2 Anderlecht

2 AZ Alkmaar

1 Ajax

1 Atlético

1 Hajduk Split

1 Hoffenheim

1 Juventus

1 Manchester City

1 Nantes1 Olympiacos

1 Paris Saint-Germain

1 Roma

1 Schalke

1 Shakhtar Donetsk

1 Sporting CP

1 Trabzonspor

By country



10 Spain

8 Portugal

5 England

4 Austria

4 Italy

3 Netherlands

2 Belgium

2 France

2 Germany

1 Croatia

1 Greece

1 Türkiye

1 Ukraine

Bold = including 2025