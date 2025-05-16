UEFA.com works better on other browsers
How we made the Youth League final a car-free event

Friday, May 16, 2025

While Barcelona claimed an unprecedented third title with victory in the 2025 UEFA Youth League showpiece, there was another notable triumph to celebrate: the first car-free UEFA final.

Free public transport and shuttle buses provided attendees with multiple options for travelling to the match Kristian Skeie/UEFA via Getty Images

The Colovray Sports Centre in Nyon once again played host to the Youth League final in 2025, where Barcelona saw off first-time finalists Trabzonspor with a 4-1 victory.

To reduce the event’s carbon footprint and to encourage eco-friendly practices, we aimed to ensure seamless access to the venue and encouraged spectators to travel to and from the match by either public transport or smart mobility means. The approach was not only in line with UEFA’s commitment to environmental sustainability, but resulted in the first car-free UEFA final.

Key to the initiative’s success was working closely with local authorities and transport agencies, which allowed us to offer free travel on selected bus routes for match-ticket holders – an approach that had proved successful at EURO 2024 and that will be employed at Women’s EURO 2025. Not only did this have the benefit of reducing carbon emissions but of easing traffic congestion, too.

"We are excited to collaborate with UEFA to promote smart mobility and public transport. This event sets a new standard for sustainable sports events in Switzerland and beyond."

Ville de Nyon, host city of the Youth League final

Fans were encouraged to plan journeys in advance and take advantage of the various smart mobility options available

Making eco-friendly an easy choice

Parking at the stadium was restricted to two-wheeled vehicles and spaces for people with reduced mobility, but to make the initiative a true success it was important to provide attendees with convenient and easily accessible alternatives.

Alongside the enhanced public transport offerings, spectators were encouraged to plan their journeys in advance and take advantage of the various smart mobility options available, which included free park and ride services, electric scooters and bicycles. A free shuttle service between Nyon’s railway station and the stadium was also on offer for two hours either side of the match.

To help fans plan their travel, detailed information on transportation and access to the venue was provided on UEFA.com ahead of the match and at the information point at the stadium entrance.

Find out more about UEFA’s environmental sustainability initiatives
