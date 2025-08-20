Which teams are in the 2025/26 Youth League?

Entries are now set for the 12th edition of the UEFA Youth League, the second under the current format.

The contenders are split into two paths, the UEFA Champions League path and the domestic champions path, both of which are played through the remainder of the year, before they come together for the knockout phase in 2026.

The UEFA Champions League path will include the 36 youth teams of the clubs that take part in the league phase of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League. The league stage will mirror the Champions League (with fixtures decided by the same draw on 28 August) but is limited to the first six matchdays, meaning three home games and three away.

The domestic champions path includes the domestic youth champions of all 50 UEFA member associations which have entered. There will be three rounds of two-legged ties, with 30 clubs starting directly in the second round. The draw is at 18:00 CET on 1 September.

If a club qualifies for both the Champions League path and the domestic champions path, they automatically participate in the Champions League path and the vacancy in the domestic path is filled by the runners-up of the same association. The exact list for both paths will be confirmed after the completion of the UEFA Champions League play-offs.

Who is in this season's UEFA Youth League?

UEFA Champions League path

Played in the same format as the senior UEFA Champions League with one league of 36 teams. The fixture list will follow the same schedule as the first six matchdays of the UEFA Champions League.

The top 22 clubs after the six matchdays progress to the round of 32.

England: Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur﻿

Italy: Napoli, Inter, Atalanta, Juventus

Spain: Barcelona (holders), Real Madrid, Atlético de Madrid, Athletic Club, Villarreal

Germany: Bayern München, Bayer Leverkusen, Eintracht Frankfurt, Borussia Dortmund

France: Paris Saint-Germain, Marseille, Monaco

Netherlands: PSV Eindhoven, Ajax

Portugal: Sporting CP

Belgium: Union SG

Türkiye: Galatasaray

Czechia: Slavia Praha

Greece: Olympiacos

Champions League play-off winners: 7 clubs TBD

Domestic champions path

Played as three rounds of two-legged ties, all drawn on Monday 1 September.

The 20 clubs from the lowest-ranked entering associations will begin in the first round.

Clubs from the 30 top-ranked entering associations will begin their campaigns in the second round.

The ten third-round winners will progress to the round of 32.

Enter in second round

England: Aston Villa

Italy: Fiorentina*

Spain: Real Betis

Germany: Köln

France: Nantes*

Netherlands: AZ Alkmaar*

Portugal: Benfica**

Belgium: Genk

Türkiye: Trabzonspor

Czecha: Baník Ostrava

Scotland: Hibernian

Switzerland: Basel**

Austria: Austria Wien

Norway: Brann

Greece: PAOK*

Denmark: Midtjylland

Israel: Maccabi Haifa

Ukraine: Dynamo Kyiv

Serbia: Crvena Zvezda**

Croatia: Lokomotiva Zagreb

Poland: Legia Warszawa

Cyprus: Pafos**

Hungary: Puskás Akadémia

Sweden: Brommapojkarna

Romania: FCSB

Bulgaria: Ludogorets ﻿

Azerbaijan: Sabah

Slovakia: Žilina

Slovenia: Bravo

Kosovo: 2 Korriku



Enter in first round

Kazakhstan: Kairat Almaty**

Finland: HJK Helsinki

Republic of Ireland: Shelbourne﻿

Latvia: Jelgava

Faroe Islands: Víkingur

Bosnia and Herzegovina: Zrinjski Mostar

Iceland: KA Akureyri

Northern Ireland: Larne

Luxembourg: Racing Union Luxembourg

Lithuania: NFA Be1

Malta: Naxxar Lions

Georgia: Dinamo Tbilisi

Albania: Skenderbeu

Estonia: Narva Trans

Belarus: Dinamo-Minsk

North Macedonia: Rabotnički

Andorra: Inter Escaldes

Wales: Haverfordwest County

Montenegro: Budućnost Podgorica﻿

Gibraltar: Lincoln Red Imps

*As Inter, Paris Saint-Germain, PSV EIndhoven and Olympiacos qualified for the senior UEFA Champions League, they are replaced respectively in the domestic champions path by domestic youth runners-up Fiorentina, Nantes, AZ and PAOK.

**If the senior teams of these clubs win their UEFA Champions League play-offs, their Youth League teams will enter the UEFA Champions League path and be replaced in the domestic champions path by the runners-up from their respective domestic youth championships:

Benfica - Porto

Basel - Servette

Crvena Zvezda - FK IMT

Pafos - AEK Larnaca

Kairat Almaty - Ordabasy

Team guide

• Along with holders Barcelona, the first three-time winners, other past champions involved are twice victors Chelsea, plus AZ Alkmaar, Benfica, Olympiacos and Real Madrid.

• Last season's beaten finalists Trabzonspor are involved along with past runners-up Paris Saint-Germain.

• Atlético, Barcelona, Bayern, Benfica, Manchester City, Paris and Real Madrid maintain their perfect record of having entered all 12 editions of this competition, which began in 2013/14 (the 2020/21 edition was cancelled).

• Making their debuts are Baník Ostrava, Bravo, Brommapojkarna, Fiorentina, Haverfordwest County, Inter Escaldes, KA Akureyri, Larne, Narva Trans, Naxxar Lions, NFA Be1, Rabotnički, Shelbourne, Skenderbeu, Union SG and Víkingur. For Naxxar Lions and NFA Be1 is it their clubs' first appearances in any UEFA competition.

Knockouts & final four

A single knockout phase will be played with one-leg ties starting with the round of 32. The clubs ranked 1 to 6 (Champions League path) will play against the clubs ranked 17 to 22. The clubs ranked 7 to 16 will face the ten clubs that qualify via the domestic champions path.

A further open draw will be held for the round of 16 onwards.

The tournament will conclude with a final four (semi-finals and final) played in Nyon on 17 and 20 April.

Draw and match dates

UEFA Champions League path

Draw: 18:00 CET, 28 August, Monaco

Matchday 1: 16/17/18 September

Matchday 2: 30 September/1 October

Matchday 3: 21/22 October

Matchday 4: 4/5 November

Matchday 5: 25/26 November

Matchday 6: 9/10 December

Domestic champions path

Draw: 18:00 CET, 1 September, Nyon

First round first leg: 17 September

First round second leg: 1 October

Second round first leg: 22 October

Second round second leg: 5 November

Third round first leg: 26 November

Third round second leg: 10 December

Knockout phase

Round of 32 draw: 12 December, Nyon

Round of 32: 3/4 February

Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 6 February, Nyon

Round of 16: 24/25 February

Quarter-finals: 17/18 March

Semi-finals: 17 April (Colovray Sports Centre, Nyon)

Final: 20 April (Colovray Sports Centre, Nyon)

