UEFA Youth League finals in Lausanne
Tuesday, March 17, 2026
Article summary
The 2026 finals are being played at the Stade de la Tuilière in Lausanne on 17 and 20 April.
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The 2026 UEFA Youth League finals are a four-team knockout event scheduled for 17 and 20 April at Stade de la Tuilière in Lausanne.
The home of FC Lausanne-Sport, with a capacity of over 11,000, will host the finals due to renovation works to be undertaken at Colovray Stadium in Nyon, Switzerland, which has hosted ten of the previous 11 finals.
Ticket sales will begin on Friday 20 March at noon CET, with prices set at CHF 20 for general public and CHF 10 for children under the age of 10.
Road to the finals
Quarter-finals:
Tuesday 17 March
Atlético de Madrid 0-4 Club Brugge
Villarreal vs Paris Saint-Germain (16:00)
Wednesday 18 March
Real Madrid vs Sporting CP (14:00)
Inter vs Benfica (16:00)
Semi-finals (Friday 17 April): Stade de la Tuilière, Lausanne
Inter / Benfica vs Club Brugge
Real Madrid / Sporting CP vs Villarreal / Paris Saint-Germain
Kick-off times 14:00 CET and 18:45 CET, order of ties to be confirmed.
Final (Monday 20 April): Stade de la Tuilière, Lausanne
Inter / Benfica / Club Brugge vs Real Madrid / Sporting CP / Villarreal / Paris Saint-Germain (18:45)
All times CET
Full season draw and match dates
UEFA Champions League path
Draw: 28 August, Monaco
Matchday 1: 16/17/18 September
Matchday 2: 30 September/1 October
Matchday 3: 21/22 October
Matchday 4: 4/5 November
Matchday 5: 25/26 November
Matchday 6: 9/10 December
Domestic champions path
Draw: 1 September, Nyon
First round first leg: 17 September
First round second leg: 1 October
Second round first leg: 22 October
Second round second leg: 5 November
Third round first leg: 26 November
Third round second leg: 10 December
Knockout phase
Round of 32 draw: 12 December, Nyon
Round of 32: 3/4 February
Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 6 February, Nyon
Round of 16: 24/25 February
Quarter-finals: 17/18 March
Semi-finals: 17 April (Lausanne)
Final: 20 April (Lausanne)