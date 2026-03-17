UEFA Youth League finals in Lausanne

The 2026 UEFA Youth League finals are a four-team knockout event scheduled for 17 and 20 April at Stade de la Tuilière in Lausanne.

The home of FC Lausanne-Sport, with a capacity of over 11,000, will host the finals due to renovation works to be undertaken at Colovray Stadium in Nyon, Switzerland, which has hosted ten of the previous 11 finals.

Ticket sales will begin on Friday 20 March at noon CET, with prices set at CHF 20 for general public and CHF 10 for children under the age of 10.

Road to the finals Quarter-finals: Tuesday 17 March Atlético de Madrid 0-4 Club Brugge

Villarreal vs Paris Saint-Germain (16:00) Wednesday 18 March Real Madrid vs Sporting CP (14:00)

Inter vs Benfica (16:00) Semi-finals (Friday 17 April): Stade de la Tuilière, Lausanne Inter / Benfica vs Club Brugge

Real Madrid / Sporting CP vs Villarreal / Paris Saint-Germain Kick-off times 14:00 CET and 18:45 CET, order of ties to be confirmed. Final (Monday 20 April): Stade de la Tuilière, Lausanne Inter / Benfica / Club Brugge vs Real Madrid / Sporting CP / Villarreal / Paris Saint-Germain (18:45) All times CET

Full season draw and match dates

UEFA Champions League path

Draw: 28 August, Monaco

Matchday 1: 16/17/18 September

Matchday 2: 30 September/1 October

Matchday 3: 21/22 October

Matchday 4: 4/5 November

Matchday 5: 25/26 November

Matchday 6: 9/10 December

Domestic champions path

Draw: 1 September, Nyon

First round first leg: 17 September

First round second leg: 1 October

Second round first leg: 22 October

Second round second leg: 5 November

Third round first leg: 26 November

Third round second leg: 10 December

Knockout phase

Round of 32 draw: 12 December, Nyon

Round of 32: 3/4 February

Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 6 February, Nyon

Round of 16: 24/25 February

Quarter-finals: 17/18 March

Semi-finals: 17 April (Lausanne)

Final: 20 April (Lausanne)