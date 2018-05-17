Where to watch Under-17 EURO

The 2017/18 U17 EURO will be played out on television sets not just in Europe but throughout the world courtesy of UEFA's broadcast partners. There will be highlights of all televised games on UEFA.com & UEFA.tv.

Matches that will be shown on TV



All England group matches

All Spain group matches

All four quarter-finals

Both semi-finals

Final

Broadcast partners



Belgium: Canvas (Italy v Belgium)



Germany: Sport1



Israel: Charlton (Sport 1-4)

Rai 4

Latin America: ESPN Play



Middle East & North Africa: beIn Sports

Spain: Mediapro (beIN Sports/Gol)

Switzerland: SRG

UK: ITV4

USA: ESPN/Univision

Streaming on UEFA.com/UEFA.tv

All territories not listed above

Belgium

Latin America

Switzerland (matches not involving Switzerland only)

UK (matches not shown on ITV4)



-