Where to watch Under-17 EURO
Thursday 17 May 2018
Thirteen matches will be televised throughout the world from the finals in England: see where you can watch on TV or streaming where you are.
The 2017/18 U17 EURO will be played out on television sets not just in Europe but throughout the world courtesy of UEFA's broadcast partners. There will be highlights of all televised games on UEFA.com & UEFA.tv.
Matches that will be shown on TV
- All England group matches
- All Spain group matches
- All four quarter-finals
- Both semi-finals
- Final
Broadcast partners
- Belgium: Canvas (Italy v Belgium)
- Germany: Sport1
- Israel: Charlton (Sport 1-4)
- Rai 4
- Latin America: ESPN Play
- Middle East & North Africa: beIn Sports
- Spain: Mediapro (beIN Sports/Gol)
- Switzerland: SRG
- UK: ITV4
- USA: ESPN/Univision
Streaming on UEFA.com/UEFA.tv
- All territories not listed above
- Belgium
- Latin America
- Switzerland (matches not involving Switzerland only)
- UK (matches not shown on ITV4)
