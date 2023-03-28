2022/23 Under-17 EURO elite round: Finals line-up set
Tuesday, March 28, 2023
The line-up for the finals in Hungary has been decided.
The UEFA European Under-17 Championship elite round has decided the 16-team finals line-up.
The eight group winners and seven runners-up with the best records join hosts Hungary in the finals, to be held from 17 May to 2 June. Bosnia and Herzegovina missed out as the eighth-best runner-up while among the qualifiers are holders France and finals debutants Wales.
Qualifiers
Hosts: Hungary
Group winners: Croatia, France (holders), Netherlands, Portugal, Republic of Ireland, Serbia, Spain, Wales
Best seven runners-up: England, Germany, Italy, Poland, Scotland, Slovenia, Switzerland
Elite round groups
Group 1
Qualified: Serbia (hosts)
Also in group: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Belarus, Israel
Group 2
Qualified: Wales (hosts), Scotland
Also in group: Iceland, Montenegro
Group 3
Qualified: Netherlands (hosts), England
Also in group: Denmark, Northern Ireland
Group 4
Qualified: Spain, Germany
Also in group: Türkiye (hosts), Finland
Group 5
Qualified: Portugal (hosts), Poland
Also in group: Czechia, Slovakia
Group 6
Qualified: Republic of Ireland, Italy
Also in group: Ukraine, Cyprus (hosts)
Group 7
Qualified: Croatia, Slovenia
Also in group: Norway (hosts), Belgium
Group 8
Qualified as group winners: France (holders), Switzerland
Also in group: Albania (hosts), Latvia
• France beat Netherlands in the 2022 final to win their third U17 title.
• Other former U17 champions (since 2001/02) into the finals are Netherlands (4 titles), Spain (3), England (2), Portugal (2), Germany (1) and Switzerland (1).
• England, Netherlands and Spain have qualified for a record 15th time since the switch to U17 classification.
• Wales have earned a U17 finals debut, which will make them the 41st different UEFA nation to take part.