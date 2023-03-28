2022/23 Under-17 EURO elite round: Finals line-up set

The UEFA European Under-17 Championship elite round has decided the 16-team finals line-up.

The eight group winners and seven runners-up with the best records join hosts Hungary in the finals, to be held from 17 May to 2 June. Bosnia and Herzegovina missed out as the eighth-best runner-up while among the qualifiers are holders France and finals debutants Wales.

The draw is on Monday.

Qualifiers Hosts: Hungary

Group winners: Croatia, France (holders), Netherlands, Portugal, Republic of Ireland, Serbia, Spain, Wales

Best seven runners-up: England, Germany, Italy, Poland, Scotland, Slovenia, Switzerland

Results

Group 1

Qualified: Serbia (hosts)

Also in group: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Belarus, Israel

Group 2

Qualified: Wales (hosts), Scotland

Also in group: Iceland, Montenegro

Group 3

Qualified: Netherlands (hosts), England

Also in group: Denmark, Northern Ireland

Group 4

Qualified: Spain, Germany

Also in group: Türkiye (hosts), Finland

Group 5

Qualified: Portugal (hosts), Poland

Also in group: Czechia, Slovakia

Group 6

Qualified: Republic of Ireland, Italy

Also in group: Ukraine, Cyprus (hosts)

Group 7

Qualified: Croatia, Slovenia

Also in group: Norway (hosts), Belgium

Group 8

Qualified as group winners: France (holders), Switzerland

Also in group: Albania (hosts), Latvia

• France beat Netherlands in the 2022 final to win their third U17 title.

• Other former U17 champions (since 2001/02) into the finals are Netherlands (4 titles), Spain (3), England (2), Portugal (2), Germany (1) and Switzerland (1).

• England, Netherlands and Spain have qualified for a record 15th time since the switch to U17 classification.

• Wales have earned a U17 finals debut, which will make them the 41st different UEFA nation to take part.