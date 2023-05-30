2023 Under-17 EURO semi-final report: Poland 3-5 Germany, Spain 1-3 France

Germany will face holders France in Friday's UEFA European Under-17 Championship final, after both teams came from behind to beat Poland and Spain respectively in the last four.

When and where is the final? The final will kick off at 20:00 CEST on Friday 2 June and is being held at the Hidegkuti Nándor Stadium in Budapest, Hungary.

Germany twice came from behind in a thriller at the Pancho Aréna to reach their first Under-17 EURO final since 2015. They had won the countries' 2012 semi-final with the only goal of the game, but this time it took a lot more.

Poland went ahead early through Daniel Mikołajewski, and though Max Moerstedt equalised, Karol Borys ensured Marcin Włodarski's side went in at half-time with the lead.

Possessed with new verve, Germany struck the woodwork with successive shots before Paris Brunner – with a joint-tournament leading fourth goal – levelled the scores. Charles Herrmann bent in a superb third to give Germany the lead for the first time, but Filip Wolski restored parity only three minutes later thanks to a fierce strike that ricocheted in off a post.

Poland were unable to match Germany's intensity in the closing stages, and Assan Ouedraogo headed Christian Wück's men back in front before Robert Ramsak – with his fourth of the finals in Hungary – took his nation into the showpiece.

Under-17 EURO highlights: Poland 3-5 Germany

The reigning champions also had to overcome a deficit to defeat three-time winners Spain in the day's second semi-final in Felcsút. Following a cagey first half, only a brilliant reflex save from Spain goalkeeper Raúl Jiménez prevented Ismail Bouneb giving France a second-half lead.

Lamine Yamal was more spectacular still when he sent a dipping shot over Paul Argney at the opposite end of the pitch to finally open the match up with just 21 minutes left.

France, though, reacted quickly and decisively. Mathis Lambourde headed them level just four minutes later before substitute Yanis Ali Issoufou gave the holders the lead with ten minutes remaining.

Having all but shackled Spain's most potent goal threats, including the final tournament's joint-leading scorer Marc Guiu, France powered through to the final whistle.

Jean-Luc Vannuchi's men added a third through Tidiam Gomis in added time to take Les Bleuets into a second successive UEFA U17 EURO final for the first time in their country's history.