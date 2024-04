U17 EURO: When are the matches?

The 2024 UEFA European Under-17 Championship kicks off in Cyprus on Monday 20 May with the hosts playing Czechia among the opening fixtures.

Group A, including Cyprus, and Group B both run on 20, 23 and 26 May. Groups C and D are on 21, 24 and 27 May with the top two in each section progressing to the quarter-finals on 29 and 30 May. The semis are on 2 June and the final three days later in Limassol.

The groups Group A: Cyprus (hosts), Ukraine, Serbia, Czechia Group B: Denmark, Austria, Croatia, Wales Group C: Italy, Sweden, Slovakia, Poland Group D: France, Portugal, Spain, England

All kick-off times CET, local time is one hour ahead

Group stage

Monday 20 May

Group A:

Serbia vs Ukraine (17:00, Paralimni Municipal Stadium Tasos Markou Paralimni)

Cyprus vs Czechia (19:30, AEK Arena, Larnaca)

Group B:

Denmark vs Wales (17:00, Dasaki Achnas Stadium, Dasaki)

Croatia vs Austria (19:30, Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium, Larnaca)

Tuesday 21 May

Group C:

Slovakia vs Sweden (17:00, Paralimni Municipal Stadium Tasos Markou Paralimni)

Italy vs Poland (19:30, AEK Arena, Larnaca)

Group D:

Spain vs Portugal (17:00, Dasaki Achnas Stadium, Dasaki)

France vs England (19:30, Ammochostos Epistrofi Stadium, Larnaca)

2023 quarter-final highlights: England 0-1 France

Thursday 23 May

Group A:

Ukraine vs Czechia (17:00, Paralimni Municipal Stadium Tasos Markou Paralimni)

Cyprus vs Serbia (19:30, Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium, Larnaca)

Group B:

Denmark vs Croatia (17:00, Dasaki Achnas Stadium, Dasaki)

Austria vs Wales (19:30, Ammochostos Epistrofi Stadium, Larnaca)



Friday 24 May

Group C:Italy vs Slovakia (17:00, Dasaki Achnas Stadium, Dasaki)

Sweden vs Poland (17:00, AEK Arena, Larnaca)

Group D:

Portugal vs England (19:30, Ammochostos Epistrofi Stadium, Larnaca)

France vs Spain (19:30, Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium, Larnaca)

2023 semi-final highlights: Spain 1-3 France

Sunday 26 May

Group A:

Ukraine vs Cyprus (19:30, AEK Arena, Larnaca)

Czechia vs Serbia (19:30, Ammochostos Epistrofi Stadium, Larnaca)

Group B:

Austria vs Denmark (17:00, Paralimni Municipal Stadium Tasos Markou Paralimni)

Wales vs Croatia (17:00, Dasaki Achnas Stadium, Dasaki)



Monday 27 May

Group C:

Sweden vs Italy (17:00, Paralimni Municipal Stadium Tasos Markou Paralimni)

Poland vs Slovakia (17:00, Dasaki Achnas Stadium, Dasaki)

Group D:

Portugal vs France (19:30, Ammochostos Epistrofi Stadium, Larnaca)

England vs Spain (19:30, Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium, Larnaca)

2023 highlights: France 1-1 Portugal

Knockout phase

Quarter-finals

Wednesday 29 May

QF1 or QF 2 (16:30, Ammochostos Epistrofi Stadium, Larnaca)

QF1 or QF 2 (19:00, AEK Arena, Larnaca)

Thursday 30 May

QF3 or QF 4 (17:00, Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium, Larnaca)

QF3 or QF 4 (19:30, AEK Arena, Larnaca)

Semi-finals

Sunday 2 June

SF1 or SF2 (17:00, AEK Arena, Larnaca)

SF1 or SF2 (19:30, Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium, Larnaca)

Final

Wednesday 5 June

Winners SF1 vs Winners SF2 (19:30, Limassol Stadium, Limassol)