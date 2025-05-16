2025 UEFA European Under-17 Championship: All the fixtures and results

The UEFA European Under-17 Championship﻿ final tournament started on 19 May and runs until 1 June in Albania.

The top two in each group go through to the semi-finals. See all the fixtures as the tournament reverts to an eight-team final tournament.

Where to watch: TV/streams

Venues

Arena Kombëtare, Tirana

Elbasan Arena, Elbasan

Arena Egnatia, Rrogozhinë

Niko Dovana Stadium, Durrës

All times CET

Group stage

Matchday 1

Monday 19 May

Group A

Albania 0-4 Portugal (Tirana, 18:00)

Germany vs France (Elbasan, 20:30)

Tuesday 20 May

Group B

England vs Belgium (Rrogozhinë, 18:00)

Italy vs Czechia (Durrës, 20:30) ﻿

2024 group stage highlights: Portugal 1-2 France

Matchday 2

Thursday 22 May

Group A

Albania vs Germany (Elbasan, 18:00)

France vs Portugal (Tirana, 20:30)

Friday 23 May

Group B

Belgium vs Czechia (Durrës, 18:00)

Italy vs England (Rrogozhinë, 20:30) ﻿

2023 quarter-final highlights: Italy 1-1 England (5-4 pens)

Matchday 3

Sunday 25 May

Group A

France vs Albania (Elbasan, 20:30)

Portugal vs Germany (Tirana, 20:30)

Monday 26 May

Group B

Belgium vs Italy (Durrës, 20:30)

Czechia vs England (Rrogozhinë, 20:30) ﻿

Semi-finals

Thursday 29 May

SF1: Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group B

SF2: Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A

The semi-finals will be played at 18:00 CET in Elbasan and 20:30 CET in Tirana. The allocation of stadiums will be confirmed upon completion of the group stage.

Final

Sunday 1 June

Winners Semi-final 1 vs Winners Semi-final 2 (Tirana, 20:30)

2024 final highlights: Italy 3-0 Portugal