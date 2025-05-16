UEFA.com works better on other browsers
2025 UEFA European Under-17 Championship: All the fixtures and results

Friday, May 16, 2025

See all the fixtures and results in Albania.

TIRANA, ALBANIA - MAY 19: Matheus Mide of Portugal celebrates scoring his team's second goal with Tomas Soares during the UEFA European Under-17 Championship 2024/25 Group A match between Albania and Portugal at Arena Kombetare on May 19, 2025 in Tirana, Albania. (Photo by Ben McShane - Sportsfile/UEFA via Getty Images)
TIRANA, ALBANIA - MAY 19: Matheus Mide of Portugal celebrates scoring his team's second goal with Tomas Soares during the UEFA European Under-17 Championship 2024/25 Group A match between Albania and Portugal at Arena Kombetare on May 19, 2025 in Tirana, Albania. (Photo by Ben McShane - Sportsfile/UEFA via Getty Images) UEFA via Getty Images

The UEFA European Under-17 Championship﻿ final tournament started on 19 May and runs until 1 June in Albania.

The top two in each group go through to the semi-finals. See all the fixtures as the tournament reverts to an eight-team final tournament.

Where to watch: TV/streams

Venues

Arena Kombëtare, Tirana
Elbasan Arena, Elbasan
Arena Egnatia, Rrogozhinë
Niko Dovana Stadium, Durrës

All times CET

Group stage

Matchday 1

Monday 19 May

Group A
Albania 0-4 Portugal (Tirana, 18:00)
Germany vs France (Elbasan, 20:30)

Tuesday 20 May

Group B
England vs Belgium (Rrogozhinë, 18:00)
Italy vs Czechia (Durrës, 20:30) ﻿

Matchday 2

Thursday 22 May

Group A
Albania vs Germany (Elbasan, 18:00)
France vs Portugal (Tirana, 20:30)

Friday 23 May

Group B
 Belgium vs Czechia (Durrës, 18:00)
Italy vs England (Rrogozhinë, 20:30) ﻿

Matchday 3

Sunday 25 May

Group A
France vs Albania (Elbasan, 20:30)
Portugal vs Germany (Tirana, 20:30)

Monday 26 May

Group B
 Belgium vs Italy (Durrës, 20:30)
Czechia vs England (Rrogozhinë, 20:30) ﻿

Semi-finals

Thursday 29 May

SF1: Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group B
SF2: Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A

The semi-finals will be played at 18:00 CET in Elbasan and 20:30 CET in Tirana. The allocation of stadiums will be confirmed upon completion of the group stage.

Final

Sunday 1 June

Winners Semi-final 1 vs Winners Semi-final 2 (Tirana, 20:30)

2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup

The FIFA U-17 World Cup is changing from 2025 to become an annual 48-team tournament, for which round 2 League A acts as Europe's qualifying tournament. UEFA has an allocation of 11 places, which have gone to the seven group winners (who also compete in the EURO final tournament) and four best runners-up.

Qatar has been announced as host nation for the first five annual U-17 World Cups between 2025 and 2029, with this year's edition running from 3 to 27 November. Germany are the reigning champions from 2023, while the Republic of Ireland will make their debut.

Europe's contenders at 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup
Austria*, Belgium, Croatia*, Czechia, England, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Republic of Ireland*, Switzerland*

*Four best runners-up in round 2 League A

