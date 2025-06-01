2025 UEFA European Under-17 Championship: All the results

Portugal have won the 2025 UEFA European Under-17 Championship after defeating France 3-0 in the final at Albania's national stadium, Arena Kombëtare in Tirana.

First-half goals from Anísio Cabral and Duarte Cunha put Portugal in a strong position at the interval, and substitute Gil Neves added to the deficit to help Bino's side clinch their nation's third men's U17 title and redeem their loss to Italy in last year's decider.

France had earned a spot in their third U17 EURO final in four years by resisting late Belgium pressure to win 3-2 in Elbasan in the first of Thursday's semis. Portugal joined them in the showpiece thanks to a penalty-shootout victory against Italy.

Before that, the two final rivals drew 0-0 on Matchday 2 in Group A, where both recorded wins against Germany and hosts Albania. Italy topped Group B with maximum points, meanwhile, while second-placed Belgium edged out England on goal difference and Czechia finished fourth.

Catch up with all the results as the tournament reverted to an eight-team final round.

Final

Sunday 1 June

France 0-3 Portugal (Tirana)

U17 EURO final highlights: France 0-3 Portugal

Semi-finals

Thursday 29 May

SF1: France 3-2 Belgium

SF2: Italy 2-2 Portugal (Portugal win 4-3 on penalties)

Under-17 EURO semi-final highlights: France 3-2 Belgium

Group stage

Matchday 3

Sunday 25 May

Group A

France 4-0 Albania (Elbasan)

Portugal 2-1 Germany (Tirana)

Monday 26 May

Group B

Belgium 1-2 Italy (Durrës)

Czechia 2-4 England (Rrogozhinë) ﻿

Under-17 EURO highlights: Portugal 2-1 Germany

Matchday 2

Thursday 22 May

Group A

Albania 0-4 Germany (Elbasan)

France 0-0 Portugal (Tirana)

Friday 23 May

Group B

Belgium 3-1 Czechia (Durrës)

Italy 4-2 England (Rrogozhinë)﻿

Under-17 EURO highlights: Italy 4-2 England

Matchday 1

Monday 19 May

Group A

Albania 0-4 Portugal (Tirana)

Germany 0-3 France (Elbasan)

Tuesday 20 May

Group B

England 1-1 Belgium (Rrogozhinë)

Italy 2-1 Czechia (Durrës)

Under-17 EURO highlights: Italy 2-1 Czechia

Venues

Arena Kombëtare, Tirana

Elbasan Arena, Elbasan

Arena Egnatia, Rrogozhinë

Niko Dovana Stadium, Durrës