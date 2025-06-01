UEFA.com works better on other browsers
2025 UEFA European Under-17 Championship: All the results

Sunday, June 1, 2025

Check all the scores from the final tournament in Albania.

Portugal defender Daniel Banjaqui enjoys the moment after his team's final triumph
Portugal defender Daniel Banjaqui enjoys the moment after his team's final triumph UEFA via Getty Images

Portugal have won the 2025 UEFA European Under-17 Championship after defeating France 3-0 in the final at Albania's national stadium, Arena Kombëtare in Tirana.

First-half goals from Anísio Cabral and Duarte Cunha put Portugal in a strong position at the interval, and substitute Gil Neves added to the deficit to help Bino's side clinch their nation's third men's U17 title and redeem their loss to Italy in last year's decider.

France had earned a spot in their third U17 EURO final in four years by resisting late Belgium pressure to win 3-2 in Elbasan in the first of Thursday's semis. Portugal joined them in the showpiece thanks to a penalty-shootout victory against Italy.

Before that, the two final rivals drew 0-0 on Matchday 2 in Group A, where both recorded wins against Germany and hosts Albania. Italy topped Group B with maximum points, meanwhile, while second-placed Belgium edged out England on goal difference and Czechia finished fourth.

Catch up with all the results as the tournament reverted to an eight-team final round.

Final

Sunday 1 June

France 0-3 Portugal (Tirana)

Semi-finals

Thursday 29 May

SF1: France 3-2 Belgium
SF2: Italy 2-2 Portugal (Portugal win 4-3 on penalties)

Group stage

Matchday 3

Sunday 25 May

Group A
France 4-0 Albania (Elbasan)
Portugal 2-1 Germany (Tirana)

Monday 26 May

Group B
Belgium 1-2 Italy (Durrës)
Czechia 2-4 England (Rrogozhinë) ﻿

Matchday 2

Thursday 22 May

Group A
Albania 0-4 Germany (Elbasan)
France 0-0 Portugal (Tirana)

Friday 23 May

Group B
Belgium 3-1 Czechia (Durrës)
Italy 4-2 England (Rrogozhinë)﻿

Matchday 1

Monday 19 May

Group A
Albania 0-4 Portugal (Tirana)
Germany 0-3 France (Elbasan)

Tuesday 20 May

Group B
England 1-1 Belgium (Rrogozhinë)
Italy 2-1 Czechia (Durrës)

Venues

Arena Kombëtare, Tirana
Elbasan Arena, Elbasan
Arena Egnatia, Rrogozhinë
Niko Dovana Stadium, Durrës

2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup

The FIFA U-17 World Cup is changing from 2025 to become an annual 48-team tournament, for which round 2 League A acts as Europe's qualifying tournament. UEFA has an allocation of 11 places, which have gone to the seven group winners (who also compete in the EURO final tournament) and four best runners-up.

Qatar has been announced as host nation for the first five annual U-17 World Cups between 2025 and 2029, with this year's edition running from 3 to 27 November. Germany are the reigning champions from 2023, while the Republic of Ireland will make their debut.

Europe's contenders at 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup
Austria*, Belgium, Croatia*, Czechia, England, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Republic of Ireland*, Switzerland*

*Four best runners-up in round 2 League A

