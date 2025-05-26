2025 Under-17 EURO fixtures and results: Belgium, France, Italy, Portugal through
Monday, May 26, 2025
All the fixtures and results in Albania.
Belgium booked their place in the 2025 UEFA European Under-17 Championship semi-finals in dramatic fashion on Monday, joining France, Italy and Portugal in the last four. The Belgians, who lost 2-1 to Group B winners Italy, were heading out before an 89th-minute goal for Czechia against England meant they advanced on goal difference.
Reigning champions Italy completed a perfect group campaign, having edged Czechia 2-1 before beating England 4-2 to book a knockout spot with a game to spare. England and Belgium drew their opener 1-1 and recorded wins against Czechia so the race for second spot went down to goal difference. England were on course to advance on goals scored but the Czechs made it 4-2 late on and Belgium profited.
Portugal had to rally from behind to defeat Germany on Sunday and seal their place in the semi-finals, the Group A runners-up advancing along with France – who downed Albania to top the section. France and Portugal, who drew 0-0 on matchday 2, both picked up seven points from the section.
The tournament continues with the semi-finals on Thursday, when France face Belgium in Elbasan before Italy meet Portugal in Tirana. The final takes place on Sunday at Albania's national stadium, Arena Kombëtare.
See all the fixtures and results as the tournament reverts to an eight-team final round.
Semi-finals
Thursday 29 May
SF1: France vs Belgium (Elbasan, 18:00 CET)
SF2: Italy vs Portugal (Tirana, 20:30 CET)
Final
Sunday 1 June
Winners Semi-final 1 vs Winners Semi-final 2 (Tirana, 20:30 CET)
Venues
Arena Kombëtare, Tirana
Elbasan Arena, Elbasan
Arena Egnatia, Rrogozhinë
Niko Dovana Stadium, Durrës
Group stage
Matchday 3
Sunday 25 May
Group A
France 4-0 Albania (Elbasan)
Portugal 2-1 Germany (Tirana)
Monday 26 May
Group B
Belgium 1-2 Italy (Durrës)
Czechia 2-4 England (Rrogozhinë)
Matchday 2
Thursday 22 May
Group A
Albania 0-4 Germany (Elbasan)
France 0-0 Portugal (Tirana)
Friday 23 May
Group B
Belgium 3-1 Czechia (Durrës)
Italy 4-2 England (Rrogozhinë)
Matchday 1
Monday 19 May
Group A
Albania 0-4 Portugal (Tirana)
Germany 0-3 France (Elbasan)
Tuesday 20 May
Group B
England 1-1 Belgium (Rrogozhinë)
Italy 2-1 Czechia (Durrës)
2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup
The FIFA U-17 World Cup is changing from 2025 to become an annual 48-team tournament, for which round 2 League A acts as Europe's qualifying tournament. UEFA has an allocation of 11 places, which have gone to the seven group winners (who also compete in the EURO final tournament) and four best runners-up.
Qatar has been announced as host nation for the first five annual U-17 World Cups between 2025 and 2029, with this year's edition running from 3 to 27 November. Germany are the reigning champions from 2023, while the Republic of Ireland will make their debut.
Europe's contenders at 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup
Austria*, Belgium, Croatia*, Czechia, England, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Republic of Ireland*, Switzerland*
*Four best runners-up in round 2 League A