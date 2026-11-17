Round 1 of qualifying for the 2026/27 UEFA European Under-17 Championship is complete, beginning the road to the eight-team finals in Latvia.

The 54 entrants competed in 14 one-venue mini-tournaments. The 14 group winners and 14 runners-up have qualified for round 2 League A, with the teams earning that status including holders Italy and Portugal, for whom Cristiano Ronaldo's son Cristiano Júnior made his UEFA competition debut 25 seasons on from his father featuring at the 2002 U17 EURO finals. The remaining 26 teams, among them finals hosts Latvia, will participate in round 2 League B.

Round 2 in spring 2027 will decide the seven teams that join Latvia in the EURO final tournament from 24 May to 6 June, and will also act as UEFA's qualifier for the 2027 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar. Latvia are taking part in qualifying even though their place in the EURO finals is assured as hosts.

2026/27 U17 EURO round 1 results

2026/27 Under-17 EURO round 1 groups

Group 1

Compete in League A in round 2: Denmark (hosts), Wales

Compete in League B in round 2: Republic of Ireland, Estonia

Group 2

Compete in League A in round 2: Germany (hosts), Lithuania

Compete in League B in round 2: Northern Ireland, Azerbaijan

Group 3

Compete in League A in round 2: Switzerland, Spain

Compete in League B in round 2: Israel, Liechtenstein (hosts)

Group 4

Compete in League A in round 2: Finland, Albania (hosts)

Compete in League B in round 2: Scotland, Sweden

Group 5

Compete in League A in round 2: Slovakia, Norway

Compete in League B in round 2: Netherlands, Malta (hosts)

Group 6

Compete in League A in round 2: Portugal (hosts), Serbia

Compete in League B in round 2: Bulgaria, Andorra

Group 7

Compete in League A in round 2: Iceland, Bosnia and Herzegovina (hosts)

Compete in League B in round 2: Greece, Gibraltar

Group 8

Compete in League A in round 2: Czechia, Belarus

Compete in League B in round 2: Slovenia, Moldova (hosts)

Group 9

Compete in League A in round 2: England (hosts), Poland

Compete in League B in round 2: Ukraine, Montenegro

Group 10

Compete in League A in round 2: Italy (holders), France

Compete in League B in round 2: Armenia (hosts), Luxembourg,

Group 11

Compete in League A in round 2: Türkiye (hosts), North Macedonia

Compete in League B in round 2: Hungary, San Marino

Group 12

Compete in League A in round 2: Belgium, Croatia (hosts)

Compete in League B in round 2: Kosovo, Latvia (finals hosts)

Group 13

Compete in League A in round 2: Romania, Cyprus (hosts)

Compete in League B in round 2: Faroe Islands

Group 14

Compete in League A in round 2: Kazakhstan, Georgia (hosts)

Compete in League B in round 2: Austria