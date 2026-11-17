Under-17 EURO qualifying round 1: See who is in what league for round 2
Tuesday, November 17, 2026
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Round 1 of qualifying for the 2026/27 U17 EURO began the road to the eight-team finals in Latvia.
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Round 1 of qualifying for the 2026/27 UEFA European Under-17 Championship is complete, beginning the road to the eight-team finals in Latvia.
The 54 entrants competed in 14 one-venue mini-tournaments. The 14 group winners and 14 runners-up have qualified for round 2 League A, with the teams earning that status including holders Italy and Portugal, for whom Cristiano Ronaldo's son Cristiano Júnior made his UEFA competition debut 25 seasons on from his father featuring at the 2002 U17 EURO finals. The remaining 26 teams, among them finals hosts Latvia, will participate in round 2 League B.
Round 2 in spring 2027 will decide the seven teams that join Latvia in the EURO final tournament from 24 May to 6 June, and will also act as UEFA's qualifier for the 2027 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar. Latvia are taking part in qualifying even though their place in the EURO finals is assured as hosts.
2026/27 Under-17 EURO round 1 groups
Group 1
Compete in League A in round 2: Denmark (hosts), Wales
Compete in League B in round 2: Republic of Ireland, Estonia
Group 2
Compete in League A in round 2: Germany (hosts), Lithuania
Compete in League B in round 2: Northern Ireland, Azerbaijan
Group 3
Compete in League A in round 2: Switzerland, Spain
Compete in League B in round 2: Israel, Liechtenstein (hosts)
Group 4
Compete in League A in round 2: Finland, Albania (hosts)
Compete in League B in round 2: Scotland, Sweden
Group 5
Compete in League A in round 2: Slovakia, Norway
Compete in League B in round 2: Netherlands, Malta (hosts)
Group 6
Compete in League A in round 2: Portugal (hosts), Serbia
Compete in League B in round 2: Bulgaria, Andorra
Group 7
Compete in League A in round 2: Iceland, Bosnia and Herzegovina (hosts)
Compete in League B in round 2: Greece, Gibraltar
Group 8
Compete in League A in round 2: Czechia, Belarus
Compete in League B in round 2: Slovenia, Moldova (hosts)
Group 9
Compete in League A in round 2: England (hosts), Poland
Compete in League B in round 2: Ukraine, Montenegro
Group 10
Compete in League A in round 2: Italy (holders), France
Compete in League B in round 2: Armenia (hosts), Luxembourg,
Group 11
Compete in League A in round 2: Türkiye (hosts), North Macedonia
Compete in League B in round 2: Hungary, San Marino
Group 12
Compete in League A in round 2: Belgium, Croatia (hosts)
Compete in League B in round 2: Kosovo, Latvia (finals hosts)
Group 13
Compete in League A in round 2: Romania, Cyprus (hosts)
Compete in League B in round 2: Faroe Islands
Group 14
Compete in League A in round 2: Kazakhstan, Georgia (hosts)
Compete in League B in round 2: Austria