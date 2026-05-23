Welcome to UEFA Under-17 EURO 2026!

Aleksander Čeferin, UEFA president

Welcome to Estonia for the 2026 UEFA European Under-17 Championship finals! The Amber of the Baltic Sea offers a wonderful setting for this competition: modern, welcoming and full of promise, much like the young players who have gathered here.

I want to express my sincere gratitude to the Estonian Football Association and its president, Aivar Pohlak, for their dedication and hard work in bringing another great tournament to life.

The U17 EURO is where international journeys begin. It is the stage on which young players first experience the intensity, responsibility and joy of representing their country at a final tournament, and where talent begins to grow into belief.

For every team here, reaching these finals is already an achievement to be proud of. Now comes the chance to play with freedom, courage and ambition, and to make memories that may one day be seen as the start of something special. I wish all the participating teams every success. May the best team win.

Aivar Pohlak, Estonian Football Association president

On behalf of the Estonian Football Association, it is my great pleasure to welcome you to the UEFA European Under-17 Championship. Hosting Europe’s top teams is both an honour and a responsibility that challenges us to perform at our best, on and off the pitch.

It is particularly special that the European youth champions of the world’s most popular sport will be crowned in Estonia. This is also a recognition of the successful organisation of previous major events – the U19 EURO, the WU17 EURO and the Super Cup.

Delivering a successful tournament is a collective effort, and I would like to thank UEFA, our organising team, volunteers, and all partners who contribute to making this event possible. A major tournament like this provides a significant boost to the development of our players, clubs, coaches, infrastructure, and football culture as a whole, while also contributing positively to the local economy and tourism.

During this tournament, Estonian football also celebrates its 117th anniversary, and I am confident that the action we see will also create stories that will enrich our football history and be remembered for many years to come. I wish everyone a memorable tournament.