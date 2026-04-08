2026 Under-17 EURO: Meet the contenders

The 2026 UEFA European Under-17 Championship finals run from 25 May to 7 June in Estonia.

We introduce the eight teams in the draw held at 11:00 CET (12:00 local time) at Lilleküla staadion, Tallinn on Thursday 9 April.

The top two in each group will advance to the knockout phase.

U17 EURO finals contenders Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, Estonia (hosts), France, Italy, Montenegro, Spain

Qualifying round: Group 5 winners (played in Belgium)

1-0 vs Moldova, 6-0 vs Belarus, 2-0 vs Norway

Round 2: Group A5 winners (played in Serbia)

2-1 vs Switzerland, 4-3 vs Serbia, 1-0 vs Cyprus

Top scorers: Kiyan Achahbar 5

2024/25: Semi-finals

Previous U17 best: Semi-finals (2007, 2015, 2018, 2025)

Belgium have got out of the group stage in six of their nine previous U17 EURO finals appearances.

Round 1: Group 8 runners-up (played in Croatia)

1-2 vs Kazakhstan, 3-0 vs Albainia, 3-2 vs Netherlands

Round 2: Group A7 winners (played in Poland)

5-2 vs Slovakia, 2-0 vs Republic of Ireland, 1-1 vs Poland

Top scorers: Jakov Dedić 5

2024/25: Did not qualify

Previous U17 best: Semi-finals (2005)

Third qualification in four years, though only got past round 1 after coming back from two down to beat the Netherlands 3-2 with an added-time penalty by Ante Beljan.

U17 EURO: Top five goals

Round 1: Group 4 runners-up (played in Spain)

3-2 vs Latvia, 4-1 vs Andorra, 0-4 vs Spain

Round 2: Group A4 winners (played in Denmark)

1-1 vs Czechia, 3-0 vs Kazakhstan, 6-2 vs Austria

Top scorer: Mikkel Bro Hansen 5

2024/25: Did not qualify

Previous U17 best: Semi-finals (2011, 2024)

Qualified for the third time in five years, and got past their group in both 2022 and 2024.

Round 1: Group 1 fourth place (played in Estonia)

1-8 vs Italy, 0-2 vs Ukraine, 0-1 vs Montenegro

Round 2: Group B1 fourth place (played in England), qualified for final tournament as hosts

0-2 vs Israel, 1-2 vs Faroe Islands, 0-2 vs England

Top scorers: Andero Kaares, Aston Visse 1

2024/25: Did not qualify

Previous U17 best: First final tournament

The Estonia team follow in the footsteps of their 2012 U19 and 2023 Women's U17 squads, who also took part in EURO final tournaments as hosts.

Round 1: Group 9 winners (played in France)

8-0 vs Azerbaijan, 1-1 vs Romania, 5-0 vs Israel

Round 2: Group A1 winners (played in Slovenia)

2-0 vs Slovenia, 2-1 vs North Macedonia, 2-0 vs Germany

Top scorers: Arone Gadou 5

2024/25: Runners-up

Previous U17 best: Winners x 3 (2004, 2015, 2022)

France have qualified for the ninth time in the last ten editions and reached their seventh U17 EURO final in 2025.

Round 1: Group 1 runners-up (played in Estonia)

8-1 vs Estonia, 1-2 vs Montenegro, 2-1 vs Ukraine

Round 2: Group A2 winners (played in Italy)

3-2 vs Portugal, 4-0 vs Iceland, 2-1 vs Romania

Top scorer: Diego Perillo 6

2024/25: Semi-finals

Previous U17 best: Winners x 1 (2024)

Italy had lost in three U17 EURO finals before claiming their first title in 2024 with a win against Portugal, the nation whose European and world title defences they ended in round 2 this time around (coming back from two down to win 3-2 on Matchday 1).

2024 U17 EURO final highlights: Italy 3-0 Portugal

Round 1: Group 1 winners (played in Estonia)

1-1 vs Ukraine, 2-1 vs Italy, 1-0 vs Estonia

Round 2: Group A3 winners (played in Montenegro)

1-0 vs Greece, 4-0 vs Norway, 0-5 vs Sweden

Top scorers: Blažo Djukić, Petar Vujović, Luka Vušurović 2

2024/25: Did not qualify

Previous U17 best: First final tournament

Only the second Montenegro team to qualify for any UEFA final tournament after last year's Under-19 squad.

Round 1: Group 4 winners (played in Spain)

3-0 vs Andorra, 5-0 vs Latvia, 4-0 vs Denmark

Round 2: Group A6 winners (played in Northern Ireland)

2-0 vs Northern Ireland, 3-0 vs Scotland, 0-0 vs Türkiye

Top scorer: Ebrima Tunkara 4

2024/25: Did not qualify

Previous U17 best: Winners x 3 (2007, 2008, 2017)

Including the predecessor U16 EURO, have won a record nine titles.

All stats refer to post-2001/02 U17 EURO