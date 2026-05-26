Under-17 EURO Matchday 1 highlights: Hard-fought victories for Denmark and Italy

Denmark edged out finals debutants Montenegro and Italy squeezed past France after Spain and Belgium triumphed in Group A's curtain raisers on Monday.

We round up the 2026 Under-17 EURO Matchday 1 action.

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Tuesday: Group B

Denmark took the lead when captain Mikkel Bro Hansen finished sharply with 20 minutes played but Montenegro were level by the end of the half through Mark Djokaj, who finished from Petar Vujović’s well-weighted pass. A piece of Mads Jørgensen magic and an Omran Khatar finish ultimately gave Denmark the edge in a tight encounter, the substitute dancing down the left flank before teeing up Khatar on 76 minutes.

France’s Arone Gadou and Italy’s Diego Perillo came close early in a first half that was otherwise scarce of chances before Italy broke the deadlock after the restart. Perillo, whose six goals in qualifying are unmatched among finalists, was quickest to react in the 55th minute when a block sent Tommaso Casagrande’s acrobatic attempt looping up and France goalkeeper Axel Decrenisse was unable to gather. France heaped on late pressure but Italy’s defence stood firm.

Monday: Group A

Highlights: Estonia 1-4 Spain

Estonia made history but were comfortably beaten by Spain at Lilleküla staadion in Tallinn. Making their U17 EURO finals debut, Ron Neltsas provided Estonia's landmark moment when he nudged in on the stroke of half-time. The story was one of Spain dominance otherwise – deflected Mikel and Sergi Mayans strikes and a deft chip from captain Enzo Alves preceded Neltsas' goal while Ebrima Tunkara scored from the spot after the break.

Highlights: Croatia 0-2 Belgium

The only team to win all six of their matches in qualifying, Belgium kept up their imperious form to defeat Croatia and lift the curtain on the 2026 finals. Jelle Driessen struck the first goal of the finals, reacting after Jayden Onia Seke hit the post on nine minutes, and Belgium doubled their lead just four minutes later when Tinus Moorthamer guided in the impressive Onia Seke's cross. Croatia finished strongly but could not find a response.