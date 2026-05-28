Under-17 EURO Matchday 2: Croatia shine against Estonia, Spain edge Belgium

Spain took charge of Group A with victory in Rakvere before Nik Žužić Škafar dazzled to help Croatia off the mark in Tallinn on Matchday 2 of the UEFA European Under-17 Championship.

We round up Thursday's action.

See the standings

A glittering Nik Žužić Škafar performance inspired Croatia to victory at Lilleküla staadion. Not two minutes had elapsed when the buzzing winger had his first, shooting across goal after combining with captain Jona Benkotić. Žužić Škafar added his and Croatia's second when he cut in from the left and curled a shot into the top corner on 35 minutes, and the No11 then won the penalty which Benkotić converted early in the second half before Aston Visse provided Estonia with a late consolation with a thundering strike.

Spain made a confident start and quickly took the lead against a more nervy Belgium, Ebrima Tunkara registering his third assist of the finals when he teed up Abdou Kemo Badji for a classy ninth-minute finish. Belgium marked their growing confidence when Louie Van Gelder hit the crossbar on 32 minutes and Spain’s Roberto Tomás thundered on to the crossbar in the second half, but Badji's strike ultimately proved decisive.