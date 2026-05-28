Under-17 EURO Matchday 2 highlights: France and Italy win after Spain, Croatia triumph

France got off the mark and Italy took charge of Group B on Friday after Spain and Croatia were victorious in Group A on Thursday.

We round up the action from Matchday 2 of the UEFA European Under-17 Championship.

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Friday: Group B

Arone Gadou struck the post in a first half that produced intrigue but few chances before France burst into life in the second half. An own goal from Denmark's Noah Madsen and a header from Noha Tiehi put France in charge before Gadou finished across goal and Léo Lemaître headed in a late corner to add further gloss to the victory. France No10 Yanis Addich impressed with assists for Gadou and Tiehi as well as a free-kick that forced Madsen into action.

Francesco Ballarin powered in the opener with less than five minutes played and Daniele Franceschini's side remained firmly on the front foot, forcing a goal-line block from Petar Radomirović before doubling their lead when Thomas Corigliano applied the finishing touch to a goal brilliantly made by Diego Perillo in the 26th minute. Substitutes Edoardo Dario Rocca and Marcello Fugazzola then combined to add a late flourish.

Thursday: Group A

Under-17 EURO highlights: Estonia 1-3 Croatia

A glittering Nik Žužić Škafar performance inspired Croatia to victory at Lilleküla staadion. Less than two minutes had elapsed when the buzzing winger had his first, shooting across goal after combining with captain Jona Benkotić. Žužić Škafar added his and Croatia's second when he cut in from the left and curled a shot into the top corner on 35 minutes, and the No11 then won the penalty which Benkotić converted early in the second half before Aston Visse gave Estonia late consolation with a thundering strike.

Under-17 EURO highlights: Belgium 0-1 Spain

Spain made a confident start and quickly took the lead against a more nervy Belgium, Ebrima Tunkara registering his third assist of the finals when he teed up Abdou Kemo Badji for a classy ninth-minute finish. Belgium marked their growing confidence when Louie Van Gelder hit the crossbar on 32 minutes and Spain's Roberto Tomás thundered an effort against the crossbar in the second half, but Badji's strike ultimately proved decisive.