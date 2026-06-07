Italy win 2026 Under-17 EURO: Roll of honour

Italy beat Belgium after a penalty shoot-out to claim the 2026 UEFA European Under-17 Championship crown in Estonia.

3 Jakov Dedić (Croatia)

2 Enzo Alves (Spain)

2 Mikkel Bro Hansen (Denmark)

2 Arone Gadou (France)

2 Marcello Fugazzola (Italy)

2 Omran Khatar (Denmark)

2 Mikel Urrestarazu (Spain)

2 Nik Žužić Škafar (Croatia)

8 Jakov Dedić (Croatia)

7 Mikkel Bro Hansen (Denmark)

7 Arone Gadou (France)

7 Diego Perillo (Italy)

Sunday 7 June

Belgium 1-1 (3-4p) Italy (Lilleküla staadion)

Thursday 4 June

Belgium 2-1 France (Kadrioru staadion)

Italy 1-1(4-2p) Spain (Lilleküla staadion)

Sunday 31 May

Group A

Spain 2-3 Croatia (Rakvere linnastaadion)

Belgium 1-0 Estonia (Lilleküla staadion) ﻿

Monday 1 June

Group B

Denmark 3-3 Italy (Kalevi Keskstaadion)

France 5-0 Montenegro (Kadrioru staadion)

Thursday 28 May

Group A

Belgium 0-1 Spain (Rakvere linnastaadion)

Estonia 1-3 Croatia (Lilleküla staadion) ﻿

Friday 29 May

Group B

Montenegro 0-3 Italy (Kalevi Keskstaadion)

France 4-0 Denmark (Kadrioru staadion)

Monday 25 May

Group A

Croatia 0-2 Belgium (Rakvere linnastaadion)

Estonia 1-4 Spain (Lilleküla staadion) ﻿

Tuesday 26 May

Group B

Italy 1-0 France (Kalevi Keskstaadion)

Montenegro 1-2 Denmark (Kadrioru staadion)

Lilleküla staadion, Tallinn

Kadrioru staadion, Tallinn

Kalevi Keskstaadion, Tallinn

Rakvere linnastaadion, Rakvere

2026: Italy (hosts: Estonia)

2025: Portugal (Albania)

2024: Italy (Cyprus)

2023: Germany (Hungary)

2022: France (Israel)

2019: Netherlands (Republic of Ireland)

2018: Netherlands (England)

2017: Spain (Croatia)

2016: Portugal (Azerbaijan)

2015: France (Bulgaria)

2014: England (Malta)

2013: Russia (Slovakia)

2012: Netherlands (Slovenia)

2011: Netherlands (Serbia)

2010: England (Liechtenstein)

2009: Germany (Germany)

2008: Spain (Türkiye)

2007: Spain (Belgium)

2006: Russia (Luxembourg)

2005: Türkiye (Italy)

2004: France (France)

2003: Portugal (Portugal)

2002: Switzerland (Denmark)

All stats are for the Under-17 EURO only (from 2001/02 onwards). Bolded text indicates an update from the 2026 finals.

Netherlands 4

France 3

Portugal 3

Spain 3

England 2

Germany 2

Italy 2

Russia 2

Switzerland 1

Türkiye 1

Netherlands 8

France 7

Spain 7

Germany 5

England 4

Portugal 4

Italy 4

Russia 2

Belgium 1

Czechia 1

Switzerland 1

Türkiye 1

Spain 12

France 11

Netherlands 11﻿

England 9

Germany 8

Italy 8

Portugal 7

Belgium 5

Türkiye 4

Russia 3

Denmark 2

Poland 2

Serbia 2

Switzerland 2

Austria 1

Croatia 1

Czechia 1

Georgia 1

Scotland 1

Slovakia 1

Sweden 1

17 England, France, Spain

15 Germany, Netherlands

14 Italy

12 Portugal

10 Belgium, Serbia (inc. Serbia and Montenegro)

9 Switzerland

8 Czechia, Denmark, Türkiye

7 Austria, Croatia, Scotland, Ukraine

6 Hungary, Republic of Ireland, Sweden

5 Poland

4 Israel, Russia, Slovenia

3 Bosnia and Herzegovina, Greece, Iceland

2 Bulgaria, Georgia, Luxembourg, Norway, Slovakia, Wales

1 Albania, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Cyprus, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Finland, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Northern Ireland, Romania

Italy figures do not include 1987. No tournaments were held in 1983, 2020 and 2021.

2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup

The FIFA U-17 World Cup is now an annual 48-team tournament, for which round 2 League A acts as Europe's qualifying tournament. UEFA has an allocation of 11 places, which go to the seven group winners (who also compete in the EURO final tournament) and four best runners-up.

Qatar is hosting the annual U-17 World Cups until 2029, with this year's edition running from 19 November to 13 December. Montenegro will make their debut in any FIFA World Cup and Greece, Romania and Serbia have also earned a global U-17 bow. However, holders Portugal (who beat Austria in the 2025 final in Al Rayyan, with Italy ending third) have not qualified.

Europe's contenders at 2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup

Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, France, Greece*, Italy, Montenegro, Republic of Ireland*, Romania*, Serbia*, Spain

*Four best runners-up in round 2 League A