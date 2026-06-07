Italy win 2026 Under-17 EURO: Roll of honour
Sunday, June 7, 2026
Article summary
Recap the 2026 finals and see the all-time records after Italy defeated Belgium to earn their second title.
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Italy beat Belgium after a penalty shoot-out to claim the 2026 UEFA European Under-17 Championship crown in Estonia.
2026 finals
Champions: Italy
Runners-up: Belgium
Semi-finalists: France, Spain
Player of the Tournament: Ebrima Tunkara (Spain)
Top scorer: Jakov Dedić (Croatia)
Top scorers
Final tournament
3 Jakov Dedić (Croatia)
2 Enzo Alves (Spain)
2 Mikkel Bro Hansen (Denmark)
2 Arone Gadou (France)
2 Marcello Fugazzola (Italy)
2 Omran Khatar (Denmark)
2 Mikel Urrestarazu (Spain)
2 Nik Žužić Škafar (Croatia)
Season (including qualifiers)
8 Jakov Dedić (Croatia)
7 Mikkel Bro Hansen (Denmark)
7 Arone Gadou (France)
7 Diego Perillo (Italy)
2026 finals: Records and statistics
- Italy won their second-ever title and their first under the eight-team format.
- Belgium reached their first-ever Under-17 EURO final, having fallen at the semi-finals on four previous occasions.
- 47 goals were scored at the 2026 finals. The record for an eight-team finals is 54, set in 2025.
- Spain became the outright record holders for Under-17 EURO semi-final appearances with 12.
- Montenegro and hosts Estonia made their debut at an Under-17 EURO finals tournament.
- An exchange programme with the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) gave two officials from Uzbekistan the opportunity to referee at the 2026 finals.
All the results
Final
Sunday 7 June
Belgium 1-1 (3-4p) Italy (Lilleküla staadion)
Semi-finals
Thursday 4 June
Belgium 2-1 France (Kadrioru staadion)
Italy 1-1(4-2p) Spain (Lilleküla staadion)
Group stage
Matchday 3
Sunday 31 May
Group A
Spain 2-3 Croatia (Rakvere linnastaadion)
Belgium 1-0 Estonia (Lilleküla staadion)
Monday 1 June
Group B
Denmark 3-3 Italy (Kalevi Keskstaadion)
France 5-0 Montenegro (Kadrioru staadion)
Matchday 2
Thursday 28 May
Group A
Belgium 0-1 Spain (Rakvere linnastaadion)
Estonia 1-3 Croatia (Lilleküla staadion)
Friday 29 May
Group B
Montenegro 0-3 Italy (Kalevi Keskstaadion)
France 4-0 Denmark (Kadrioru staadion)
Matchday 1
Monday 25 May
Group A
Croatia 0-2 Belgium (Rakvere linnastaadion)
Estonia 1-4 Spain (Lilleküla staadion)
Tuesday 26 May
Group B
Italy 1-0 France (Kalevi Keskstaadion)
Montenegro 1-2 Denmark (Kadrioru staadion)
Venues
Lilleküla staadion, Tallinn
Kadrioru staadion, Tallinn
Kalevi Keskstaadion, Tallinn
Rakvere linnastaadion, Rakvere
Under-17 EURO roll of honour
Winners by year
2026: Italy (hosts: Estonia)
2025: Portugal (Albania)
2024: Italy (Cyprus)
2023: Germany (Hungary)
2022: France (Israel)
2019: Netherlands (Republic of Ireland)
2018: Netherlands (England)
2017: Spain (Croatia)
2016: Portugal (Azerbaijan)
2015: France (Bulgaria)
2014: England (Malta)
2013: Russia (Slovakia)
2012: Netherlands (Slovenia)
2011: Netherlands (Serbia)
2010: England (Liechtenstein)
2009: Germany (Germany)
2008: Spain (Türkiye)
2007: Spain (Belgium)
2006: Russia (Luxembourg)
2005: Türkiye (Italy)
2004: France (France)
2003: Portugal (Portugal)
2002: Switzerland (Denmark)
All stats are for the Under-17 EURO only (from 2001/02 onwards). Bolded text indicates an update from the 2026 finals.
Titles
Netherlands 4
France 3
Portugal 3
Spain 3
England 2
Germany 2
Italy 2
Russia 2
Switzerland 1
Türkiye 1
Final appearances
Netherlands 8
France 7
Spain 7
Germany 5
England 4
Portugal 4
Italy 4
Russia 2
Belgium 1
Czechia 1
Switzerland 1
Türkiye 1
Semi-final appearances
Spain 12
France 11
Netherlands 11
England 9
Germany 8
Italy 8
Portugal 7
Belgium 5
Türkiye 4
Russia 3
Denmark 2
Poland 2
Serbia 2
Switzerland 2
Austria 1
Croatia 1
Czechia 1
Georgia 1
Scotland 1
Slovakia 1
Sweden 1
Final tournament appearances
17 England, France, Spain
15 Germany, Netherlands
14 Italy
12 Portugal
10 Belgium, Serbia (inc. Serbia and Montenegro)
9 Switzerland
8 Czechia, Denmark, Türkiye
7 Austria, Croatia, Scotland, Ukraine
6 Hungary, Republic of Ireland, Sweden
5 Poland
4 Israel, Russia, Slovenia
3 Bosnia and Herzegovina, Greece, Iceland
2 Bulgaria, Georgia, Luxembourg, Norway, Slovakia, Wales
1 Albania, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Cyprus, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Finland, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Northern Ireland, Romania
Italy figures do not include 1987. No tournaments were held in 1983, 2020 and 2021.
2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup
The FIFA U-17 World Cup is now an annual 48-team tournament, for which round 2 League A acts as Europe's qualifying tournament. UEFA has an allocation of 11 places, which go to the seven group winners (who also compete in the EURO final tournament) and four best runners-up.
Qatar is hosting the annual U-17 World Cups until 2029, with this year's edition running from 19 November to 13 December. Montenegro will make their debut in any FIFA World Cup and Greece, Romania and Serbia have also earned a global U-17 bow. However, holders Portugal (who beat Austria in the 2025 final in Al Rayyan, with Italy ending third) have not qualified.
Europe's contenders at 2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup
Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, France, Greece*, Italy, Montenegro, Republic of Ireland*, Romania*, Serbia*, Spain
*Four best runners-up in round 2 League A