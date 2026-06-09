2026 U17 EURO Team of the Tournament

The UEFA Technical Observer Group have confirmed their Team of the Tournament for the 2026 UEFA European Under-17 Championship finals in Estonia.

Champions Italy provide four players while there are three players from runners-up Belgium.

Goalkeeper: Christian Lupo (Italy)

Lupo, who played every minute of the winners' campaign in Estonia, emerged as a key contributor to Italy's success as the tournament progressed. His interventions in both the semi-final and final – including crucial penalty saves – proved instrumental in influencing the outcome of the matches and played an important role on Italy's path to the title.

Defender: Mathis Chambon (France)

Right-back Chambon had a strong impact on his team's attacking play. Supporting his winger was a key strength, along with his ability to overlap or run inside. Chambon delivered a tournament-high 26 crosses with top-class technique, either from the touchline or deep areas, with his whipped cross assist against Belgium in the semi-finals a fine example. He completed his role with high-quality 1v1 defending and his ability to start counterattacks before opponents could find their defensive shape.

Defender: Ludovico Varali (Italy)

Varali played consistently with elegance and excellent positioning. Providing a calmness at the heart of the Italian defence, he showed he is the complete central defender with excellent defensive positioning and aerial ability, whilst also recognising the correct moments to circulate play or break a line with a forward pass.

Defender: Preben Blondeel (Belgium)

Blondeel was an excellent leader on the pitch with his decision-making. A strong left-footed centre-back, his high level of anticipation meant positionally he was excellent. He led the coordination of the back line and sensed danger, especially when defending the box, and played with a composed mind. He was aggressive in blocks and duels but composed in his thinking and positioning.

Defender: Sami El Morabet (Belgium)

Full-back Sami El Marabet was one of just two players to play every minute of one of the finalists' campaigns. He was strong in both attack and defence with his high running capacity and good crossing technique. Also skilful in small areas, El Morabet showed his composure on the ball, enabling him to make late decisions based on where spaces were open or where his team-mates were. This contributed to an impressive 91.4% pass success rate in the final third.

Midfielder: Gianluca Okon (Italy)

Within Italy's diamond structure in midfield, Okon was impressive in covering large areas with his defensive actions, providing effective balance for his team. He showed the ability to play with one and two touches, also winning the ball in central areas to drive forward.

Midfielder: Frederik Vestergaard (Denmark)

The Danish playing style was built around central build-up and attacks and Vestergaard was the architect at the heart of this. His clever positioning and ability to scan the environment and find open space to receive was crucial to Denmark's progression up the pitch. The technical ability to handle tight areas with success and delivery of set pieces showed the profile of a top playmaker.

Midfielder: Ebrima Tunkara (Spain)

Tunkara was the main string-puller in the Spanish team. With a table-topping four assists and 23 key passes throughout the tournament, his attacking output was unmatched. Naming him Player of the Tournament, UEFA's Technical Observer Group commented: "Tunkara was a consistent threat in the finishing phase with his ability to attack both small and large spaces. With his movements to find space and receive, he played a dominant role throughout the tournament by controlling and changing the tempo of play, setting up combination play or dribbling opportunities for himself."

Forward: Diego Perillo (Italy)

The top goalscorer in the qualification stage with six goals and the match decider in Italy's tournament opener against France, Perillo showed he is more than just a goalscorer with his ability to combine with his team-mates in and around the box. He also contributed to his side’s collective goal threat with one assist and consistent key involvement in attack.

Forward: Jakov Dedić (Croatia)

Dedić was the tournament's top goalscorer following the hat-trick that saw Croatia beat Spain 3-2 on Matchday 3. Strong and powerful, but also skilful, Dedić acted as an effective target player for Croatia with his ability to challenge the opponent's defensive line with his movements both on and off the ball.

Forward: Jayden Onia Seke (Belgium)

Onia Seke was a key attacking threat with his clever and fluid timing of movements to travel across from the right side of the pitch and attack on the left. This was a key feature in Belgium's goals in the 2-0 win over Croatia on Matchday 1, while his quick footwork and finishing skills also set Belgium on their way to a 2-1 win against France in the semi-final.

The analysis and insights of the Technical Observers will form the basis of a Technical Report from the tournament, which will be available later this year on uefatechnicalreports.com.