U19 qualifying round report

The 2019/20 UEFA European Under-19 Championship qualifying round involved 52 of the 54 entrants on the road to Northern Ireland, with 27 of them joining top seeds Portugal in the elite round.

Results

Through: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, England, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Portugal (bye), Russia, Scotland, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain (holders), Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, Wales

The top two in every group, along with the third-placed team with the best record against the leading pair, follow top seeds Portugal into the elite round in spring, drawn on 3 December.

The seven elite round group winners will join hosts Northern Ireland in the finals from 19 July to 1 August 2020.

The finals will act as Europe's qualifier for the 2021 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Indonesia.

Group 1

Through: Turkey*, Bulgaria

Also in group: Montenegro, Armenia

Group 2

Through: Spain (holders), Serbia*

Also in group: Lithuania, Romania

Group 3

Through: Scotland*, Germany

Also in group: Belarus, Andorra

Group 4

Through: Belgium*, Iceland

Also in group: Greece, Albania

Group 5

Through: Wales*, Russia

Also in group: Poland, Kosovo

Group 6

Through: Italy*, Slovakia

Also in group: Cyprus, Malta

Group 7

Through: Czech Republic*, Norway

Also in group: Azerbaijan, San Marino

Group 8

Through: Denmark*, France, Finland (best third-place)

Also in group: Faroe Islands

Group 9

Through: Ukraine, Slovenia

Also in group: Sweden*, Estonia

Group 10

Through: Austria*, Switzerland

Also in group: Republic of Ireland, Gibraltar

Group 11

Through: England, North Macedonia*

Also in group: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Luxembourg

Group 12

Through: Netherlands, Latvia*

Also in group: Israel, Moldova

Group 13

Through: Georgia, Croatia

Also in group: Hungary*, Kazakhstan

*Hosts