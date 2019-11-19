U19 qualifying round report
Tuesday 19 November 2019
Article summary
See which teams have made it through to the elite round draw on 3 December.
Article top media content
Article body
The 2019/20 UEFA European Under-19 Championship qualifying round involved 52 of the 54 entrants on the road to Northern Ireland, with 27 of them joining top seeds Portugal in the elite round.
- Results
- Through: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, England, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Portugal (bye), Russia, Scotland, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain (holders), Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, Wales
- The top two in every group, along with the third-placed team with the best record against the leading pair, follow top seeds Portugal into the elite round in spring, drawn on 3 December.
- The seven elite round group winners will join hosts Northern Ireland in the finals from 19 July to 1 August 2020.
- The finals will act as Europe's qualifier for the 2021 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Indonesia.
Qualifying round groups
Group 1
Through: Turkey*, Bulgaria
Also in group: Montenegro, Armenia
Group 2
Through: Spain (holders), Serbia*
Also in group: Lithuania, Romania
Group 3
Through: Scotland*, Germany
Also in group: Belarus, Andorra
Group 4
Through: Belgium*, Iceland
Also in group: Greece, Albania
Group 5
Through: Wales*, Russia
Also in group: Poland, Kosovo
Group 6
Through: Italy*, Slovakia
Also in group: Cyprus, Malta
Group 7
Through: Czech Republic*, Norway
Also in group: Azerbaijan, San Marino
Group 8
Through: Denmark*, France, Finland (best third-place)
Also in group: Faroe Islands
Group 9
Through: Ukraine, Slovenia
Also in group: Sweden*, Estonia
Group 10
Through: Austria*, Switzerland
Also in group: Republic of Ireland, Gibraltar
Group 11
Through: England, North Macedonia*
Also in group: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Luxembourg
Group 12
Through: Netherlands, Latvia*
Also in group: Israel, Moldova
Group 13
Through: Georgia, Croatia
Also in group: Hungary*, Kazakhstan
*Hosts