Four share Under-19 top scorers' prize

England pair Ben Brereton and Ryan Sessegnon had an added bonus at the 2017 UEFA European Under-19 Championship, as they also earned a share of the top scorers' prize.

Four players finished level on three goals, including Brereton and Sessegnon – neither of whom found the net in England's final defeat of Portugal. Joël Piroe scored a hat-trick in the Netherlands' 4-1 win against Germany on matchday one, while Viktor Gyökeres registered in all three group games but was unable to help Sweden into the knockout rounds.

Of the three players who managed two goals in Georgia, England's Lukas Nmecha has the greatest cause for satisfaction, having scored the winner in the semi-final against the Czech Republic and again in the final.

Gyökeres also finished joint first in the season's rankings with five goals, alongside five other players, among them Czech forward Daniel Turyna and Germany's Etienne Amenyido, who both struck in the final tournament.

Russia's Ramil Sheydaev set a new mark for a season with 12 goals in 2014/15; Spain's Álvaro Morata (2010/11) and Davie Selke of Germany (2013/14) are also the joint top scorers in one final tournament with six goals apiece.

2016/17 finals top scorers

3

Ben Brereton (England)

Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden)

Joël Piroe (Netherlands)

Ryan Sessegnon (England)

2

Daniel Turyna (Czech Republic)

Rui Pedro (Portugal)

Lukas Nmecha (England)

2016/17 season top scorers

5

Etienne Amenyido (Germany)

Nathan Broadhead (Wales)

Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden)

Lassi Lappalainen (Finland)

Birk Risa (Norway)

Daniel Turyna (Czech Republic)

4

Trent Alexander-Arnold (England)

Arnel Jakupovic (Austria)

Rui Pedro (Portugal)

Ondřej Šašinka (Czech Republic)

Ryan Sessegnon (England)

Matthias Verreth (Belgium)

France's Jean-Kévin Augustin took the scoring prize last season ©Sportsfile

Finals top scorers (by season)

2001/02: Fernando Torres (Spain) 4

2002/03: Paulo Sérgio (Portugal) 5

2003/04: Ali Oztürk (Turkey), Lukasz Piszczek (Poland) 4

2004/05: Borko Veselinović (Serbia and Montenegro) 5

2005/06: Alberto Bueno (Spain), İlhan Parlak (Turkey) 5

2006/07: Anis Ben-Hatira (Germany), Kévin Monnet-Paquet (France), Kostantinos Mitroglou (Greece) 3

2007/08: Tomáš Necid (Czech Republic) 4

2008/09: Nathan Delfouneso (England) 4

2009/10: Daniel Pacheco (Spain) 4

2010/11: Álvaro Morata (Spain) 6

2011/12: Jesé Rodríguez (Spain) 5

2012/13: Anass Achahbar (Netherlands), Alexandre Guedes (Portugal), Gratas Sirgėdas (Lithuania) 3

2013/14: Davie Selke (Germany) 6

2014/15: Borja Mayoral (Spain) 3

2015/16: Jean-Kévin Augustin (France) 6

Russia's Ramil Sheydaev celebrates his record-breaking 12th goal in 2014/15 ©Sportsfile

Season top scorers

2001/02: Kevin Vandenbergh (Belgium) 10

2002/03: Sébastien Grax (France) 9

2003/04: Olexandr Aliyev (Ukraine), Ali Oztürk (Turkey), Lukasz Piszczek (Poland) 8

2004/05: Borko Veselinović (Serbia and Montenegro) 11

2005/06: İlhan Parlak (Turkey) 10

2006/07: Kostas Mitroglou (Greece), Krisztián Németh (Hungary), Adam Rooney (Republic of Ireland) 8

2007/08: Michail Pavlis (Greece) 7

2008/09: Nathan Delfouneso (England), Yacin Brahimi (France) 7

2009/10: Mattia Destro (Italy) 8

2010/11: Álvaro Morata (Spain) 10

2011/12: Betinho (Portugal) 10

2012/13: Anass Achahbar (Netherlands) 9

2013/14: André Silva (Portugal), Davie Selke (Germany) 11

2014/15: Ramil Sheydaev (Russia) 12

2015/16: Jean-Kévin Augustin (France) 11