Under-19 roll of honour

Saturday 15 July 2017

England became only the seventh team to win the UEFA European Under-19 Championship and the first new name on the trophy since 2013 victors Serbia.

England celebrate their victory over Portugal in the 2017 final
England celebrate their victory over Portugal in the 2017 final ©Sportsfile

England have become the seventh team to lift the UEFA European Under-19 Championship – and the first new name on the trophy since 2013.

Beaten in the 2005 and 2009 finals, England at last claimed the trophy with a 2-1 defeat of Portugal at the Gori Stadium in Georgia – with their opponents becoming the first nation to lose three finals after suffering disappointment in 2003 and 2014.

Spain might have missed out on the last two U19 EURO final tournaments but they remain the competition's dominant force with seven triumphs – four more than France, who claimed their third title 12 months ago to add to their victories in 2005 and 2010.

Germany, champions in 2008 and 2014, are the only other country to claim multiple titles. England join Italy (2003), Ukraine (2009) and Serbia (2013) as one-time winners.

Champions (hosts)
2017: England (Georgia)
2016: France (Germany)
2015: Spain(Greece)
2014: Germany (Hungary)
2013: Serbia (Lithuania)
2012: Spain (Estonia)
2011: Spain (Romania)
2010: France (France)
2009: Ukraine (Ukraine)
2008: Germany (Czech Republic)
2007: Spain (Austria)
2006: Spain (Poland)
2005: France (Northern Ireland)
2004: Spain (Switzerland)
2003: Italy (Liechtenstein)
2002: Spain (Norway)

