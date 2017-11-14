Under-19 EURO elite round line-up confirmed
Tuesday 14 November 2017
Holders England and debutants Kosovo are among the 26 teams that have advanced from the 13 groups to join top seeds Spain and Portugal in the elite round draw.
Holders England and debutants Kosovo are among the 26 teams that have advanced from the UEFA European Under-19 Championship qualifying round to join top seeds Spain and Portugal in the elite round draw at 11:00CET on 6 December.
The qualifiers (group winners listed first):
Group 1: Denmark, Latvia
Group 2: Germany, Poland
Group 3: Czech Republic, Scotland
Group 4: Netherlands, Hungary
Group 5: FYR Macedonia, Belgium
Group 6: Austria, Kosovo
Group 7: Republic of Ireland, Serbia
Group 8: England (holders), Bulgaria
Group 9: Italy, Sweden
Group 10: Romania, Greece
Group 11: France, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Group 12: Ukraine, Norway
Group 13: Slovakia, Turkey
Bye to elite round: Spain, Portugal
Bye to finals: Finland (hosts)
Qualifying round summary
- Top scorers: Kai Havertz (Germany), Alexandru Măţan (Romania), Eddie Nketiah (England) 5
- The Czech Republic and Austria won their three games without conceding a goal.
- Kosovo, on their U19 debut, have got past a round of UEFA competition for the first time at any level.
Elite round draw (11:00CET, 6 December, Nyon)
- The teams are split into four seeding pots based on qualifying round results, with Spain and Portugal in Pot 1 as top seeds.
- The sides are drawn into seven groups of four. No team can play a nation they met in the qualifying round. Any other restrictions will be confirmed ahead of the draw.
- Games take place in spring with seven one-venue mini-tournaments, hosts for each group appointed after the draw.
- The group winners qualify to join hosts Finland in the finals from 16 to 29 July.
- Earlier on 6 December the draw for the 2018/19 qualifying round will also be made.