Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

Learn more >

2019 U19 EURO team of the tournament

Tuesday 30 July 2019

Winners Spain provide six of the Under-19 EURO team of the tournament from Armenia.

Arnau Tenas and Eric García are two of the six selected Spain players
Arnau Tenas and Eric García are two of the six selected Spain players ©Sportsfile

Goalkeeper

Arnau Tenas (Spain & Barcelona)

Defenders

Víctor Gómez (Spain & Espanyol)
Eric García (Spain & Manchester City)
Oumar Solet (France & Lyon)
Juan Miranda (Spain & Barcelona)

Midfielders

Maxence Caqueret (France & Lyon)
Antonio Blanco (Spain & Real Madrid)
Fábio Vieira (Portugal & Porto)

Forwards

Ferrán Torres (Spain & Valencia)
Jonathan Afolabi (Republic of Ireland & unattached)
Félix Correia (Portugal & Sporting CP)

© 1998-2020 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Tuesday 30 July 2019

Related Items

Under-19 EURO 2019: all the highlights
27/07/2019

LiveUnder-19 EURO 2019: all the highlights

See all the results and highlights from the first final tournament to be held in Armenia as Spain triumphed.
Spain win 2019 U19 EURO: at a glance
27/07/2019

LiveSpain win 2019 U19 EURO: at a glance

Spain beat holders Portugal to claim their eighth U19 title, five more than anyone else.
Under-19 EURO 2019: all the highlights
27/07/2019

LiveUnder-19 EURO 2019: all the highlights

See all the results and highlights from the first final tournament to be held in Armenia as Spain triumphed.
Top