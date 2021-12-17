2021/22 Under-19 EURO elite round begins 23 March

The UEFA European Under-19 Championship elite round runs from 23 to 29 March, with the section winners to join hosts Slovakia in the finals from 18 June to 1 July.

In the elite round, the 27 teams emerging from the qualifying round join top seeds Portugal, who enter at this stage. The final tournament will act as Europe's qualifier for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Indonesia.

Spain won the last completed edition in 2018/19.

Bosnia and Herzegovina, Denmark and Iceland are aiming to reach their first U19 final tournament.

Group 1: Turkey, Hungary (hosts), Israel, Scotland

Group 2: France (hosts), Bosnia and Herzegovina, Czech Republic, Sweden

Group 3: Portugal, England (hosts), Republic of Ireland, Armenia

Group 4: Croatia (hosts), Georgia, Romania, Iceland

Group 5: Italy, Belgium, Finland (hosts), Germany

Group 6: Netherlands (hosts), Ukraine, Norway, Serbia

Group 7: Russia, Denmark, Spain (hosts), Austria