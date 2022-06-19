2022 U19 EURO finals: Fixtures and results
Sunday 19 June 2022
France beat Slovakia in the opening Group A match before Italy sunk Romania.
France kicked off the tournament in style, putting five goals past hosts Slovakia in the opening game in Trnava. Loum Tchaouna struck in the 14th minute, before doubles from Ange-Yoan Bonny and Alan Virginius competed a commanding victory in Group A.
Elsewhere, a resilient Italy beat Romania in a lively encounter, with Tommaso Baldanzi's strike the pick of the goals.
The first Group B fixtures take place on Sunday, with England facing Austria and Israel playing Serbia.
The groups
Group A: Slovakia (hosts), Romania, Italy, France
Group B: England, Israel, Serbia, Austria
Match schedule
All kick-off times CET
Group stage
Saturday 18 June
Group A: Slovakia 0-5 France (Trnava)
Group A: Italy 2-1 Romania (Dunajská Streda)
Sunday 19 June
Group B: Serbia vs Israel (17:30, Žiar nad Hronom)
Group B: England vs Austria (20:00, Banská Bystrica)
Tuesday 21 June
Group A: Slovakia vs Italy (17:30, Trnava)
Group A: Romania vs France (20:00, Dunajská Streda)
Wednesday 22 June
Group B: Israel vs Austria (17:30, Žiar nad Hronom)
Group B: England vs Serbia (20:00, Banská Bystrica)
Friday 24 June
Group A: Romania vs Slovakia (17:30, Trnava)
Group A: France vs Italy (17:30, Dunajská Streda)
Saturday 25 June
Group B: Austria vs Serbia (20:00, Banská Bystrica)
Group B: Israel vs England (20:00, Žiar nad Hronom)
FIFA U-20 World Cup play-off
Tuesday 28 June
Third place Group A vs Third place Group B (17:00, Senec)
Semi-finals:
Tuesday 28 June
SF1: Winner Group A vs Runner-up Group B (17:00 or 20:00, Trnava or Dunajská Streda)
SF2: Winner Group B vs Runner-up Group A (17:00 or 20:00, Trnava or Dunajská Streda)
Final
Friday 1 July
Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (20:00, Trnava)
Format
Fixtures continue to Saturday 25 June, with the top two teams in each group progressing to the semi-finals three days later. The semi-finals will be allocated to their stadiums on completion of the group stage.
All four semi-finalists will qualify for the 2023 FIFA U20 World Cup in Indonesia, along with the winner of a play-off between the team sides finishing third in the two groups, filling UEFA's five slots.
Where are the matches taking place?
Trnava Stadium, Trnava (Group A, semi-final, final)
DAC Aréna, Dunajská Streda (Group A, semi-final)
Banská Bystrica Stadium, Banská Bystrica (Group B)
Žiar nad Hronom Stadium, Žiar nad Hronom (Group B)
NTC Senec, Senec (World Cup play-off)