2022 Under-19 EURO finals: Who was the top scorer?

Friday 1 July 2022

France forward Loum Tchaouna led the way with four goals.

France's Loum Tchaouna has topped the 2022 Under-19 EURO finals goalscoring charts. The forward struck four times in Les Bleuets' run to the semi-finals.

Team-mate Alan Virginius and final goalscorers Oscar Gloukh (Israel) and Carney Chukwuemeka (England) were one behind with three, while five players recorded two goals at the finals in Slovakia: Ange-Yoan Bonny (France), Dane Scarlett (England), Marko Lazetić (Serbia), Leopold Querfeld (Austria) and Cristian Volpato (Italy).

2022 Under-19 EURO finals top scorers

4 Loum Tchaouna (France)
3 Alan Virginius (France)
3 Oscar Gloukh (Israel)
3Carney Chukwuemeka (England)
2 Ange-Yoan Bonny (France)
2 Marko Lazetić (Serbia)
2 Leopold Querfeld (Austria)
2 Dane Scarlett (England)
2 Cristian Volpato (Italy)

Each team's 2022 Under-19 EURO finals top scorer

Austria: Leopold Querfeld﻿ (2)
England: Carney Chukwuemeka (3)
France: Loum Tchaouna (4)
Israel: ﻿Oscar Gloukh (3)
Italy: Cristian Volpato (2)
Serbia: Marko Lazetić (2)
Slovakia: Adam Griger (1)
Romania: Luca Andronache, Andrei Coubis (1)

