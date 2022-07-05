2022 Under-19 EURO Team of the Tournament
Winners England provide four of the Under-19 EURO Team of the Tournament from the finals in Slovakia.
Four players from winners England, three each from Israel and France, and one from Italy have been named in the UEFA 2022 Under-19 EURO Team of the Tournament, which was selected by UEFA's technical observer team.
Goalkeeper
Matthew Cox (England)
Defenders
Brayann Pereira (France) – right back
Stav Lemkin (Israel) – centre back
Jarell Quansah (England) – centre back
Harvey Vale (England) – left back
Midfielders
Ilay Madmon (Israel) – centre midfield
Carney Chukwuemeka (England) – centre midfield
Attacking midfielders
Loum Tchaouna (France) – right wing
Oscar Gloukh (Israel) – attacking midfielder
Alan Virginius (France) – left wing
Forward
Giuseppe Ambrosino (Italy)