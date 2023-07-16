Meet the 2023 Under-19 EURO winners: Italy
Sunday, July 16, 2023
Get the lowdown on Italy's record in the 2023 UEFA European Under-19 Championship.
Italy edged Portugal 1-0 at the National Stadium in Ta' Qali, Malta, to win their second UEFA European Under-19 Championship title.
We take a look at their pedigree during the 2023 tournament.
Italy
Qualifying round: Group 5 third place (played in Poland)
L0-2 vs Estonia, W3-2 vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, W1-0 vs Poland
Elite round: Group 2 winners (played in Germany)
W3-2 vs Germany, D0-0 vs Slovenia, D2-2 vs Belgium
Group stage: Group A runners-up (played in Malta)
W4-0 vs Malta, L1-5 vs Portugal, D1-1 vs Poland
Semi-finals: W3-2 vs Spain
Final: W1-0 vs Portugal
Qualification top scorer: Samuele Vignato (3)
U19 final tournament appearances: 9
2023 finals top scorers: Luca Lipani, Samuele Vignato (2)
Final appearances: 5
Best performance: Winners x 2 (2003, 2023)
2023 Under-19 EURO finals groups
Group A: Malta (hosts), Portugal, Poland, Italy
Group B: Iceland, Greece, Norway, Spain