Meet the 2023 Under-19 EURO winners: Italy

Italy edged Portugal 1-0 at the National Stadium in Ta' Qali, Malta, to win their second UEFA European Under-19 Championship title.

We take a look at their pedigree during the 2023 tournament.

All the results

Qualifying round: Group 5 third place (played in Poland)

L0-2 vs Estonia, W3-2 vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, W1-0 vs Poland

Elite round: Group 2 winners (played in Germany)

W3-2 vs Germany, D0-0 vs Slovenia, D2-2 vs Belgium

Group stage: Group A runners-up (played in Malta)

W4-0 vs Malta, L1-5 vs Portugal, D1-1 vs Poland

Semi-finals: W3-2 vs Spain

Final: W1-0 vs Portugal

Qualification top scorer: Samuele Vignato (3)

U19 final tournament appearances: 9

2023 finals top scorers: Luca Lipani, Samuele Vignato (2)

Final appearances: 5

Best performance: Winners x 2 (2003, 2023)