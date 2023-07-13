2023 Under-19 EURO semi-final round-up: Portugal 5-0 Norway, Italy 3-2 Spain

Portugal brushed aside Norway, before Italy edged Spain to book their places in the 2023 UEFA European Under-19 Championship final – a repeat of the 2003 decider.

The game will take place at the National Stadium in Ta'Qali and will kick off at 21:00 CET on Sunday 16 July.

Portugal 5-0 Norway

In a disastrous start for Norway, Gustavo Sá captalised on an unforced error inside four minutes, catching goalkeeper Magnus Rugland Ree napping to finish from close range.

Hugo Félix doubled the Group A winners' lead 13 minutes later when his expertly-taken penalty evaded Ree’s outstretched hand to nestle in the corner.

It got worse for Luis Pimenta’s men just after the half-hour mark, Rodrigo Ribeiro executing superbly from an acute angle as Norway once again failed to clear their lines.

As the game opened up in the second half, Norway grappled to get back in it. However, Rodrigo Ribeiro was on call again to head home, before Carlos Borges coolly slotted home Portugal's fifth to add a sheen to an already commanding performance.

Key stat: This will be Portugal's sixth U19 EURO final. Their first final appearance was in 2003, when they lost to Italy. They have been crowned champions once, when they beat Italy on penalties in 2018.

Italy 3-2 Spain

In a controlled first half, José Lana’s Spain kept possession and probed for openings while the Azzurrini set up as a compact defensive block and looked to hit on the counter.

As half-time loomed, Bruno Iribarne, who had made several key saves in the opening minutes, kept the scores level again, getting a glove low to block Niccolò Pisilli’s drive from close range.

Alberto Bollini's team returned from the break a more attack-minded unit, and Samuele Vignato breached the Spanish back line in the 52nd minute. However, it took just six minutes before a moment of class from Víctor Barberá got Spain back on terms.

As the contest heated up, Pisilli capped a fine run with an elegant finish to steer the Azzurrini back in front. Yarek Gasiorowski soon levelled the tie once more, the defender turning in from close range.

However, there was to be a final twist as substitute Luca Lipani glanced in the winning goal in the 85th minute to confirm Italy's place in the final.

Key stat: Italy have now reached the final five times, but have only claimed the title once, when in 2003 an Azzurrini team which included Giorgio Chiellini sank Portugal.

