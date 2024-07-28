2024 UEFA Under-19 EURO all the results

Spain surged to victory at the 2024 UEFA European Under-19 Championship thanks to a 2-0 defeat of France in the Belfast final, Assane Diao scoring one minute after coming off the bench to add to Iker Bravo's opener.

Knockout results FINAL

Sunday 28 July Spain 2-0 France (National Football Stadium at Windsor Park, Belfast) SEMI-FINALS

Thursday 25 July Italy 0-1 Spain, aet (National Football Stadium at Windsor Park, Belfast)

France 1-0 Ukraine (National Football Stadium at Windsor Park, Belfast)

What happened in the semi-finals?

World Cup play-off

Thursday 25 July

Norway 1-1 Türkiye (aet, Norway win 10-9 on penalties) (Seaview, Belfast)

Highlights: Norway 1-1 Türkiye (aet, 10-9 pens)

With the top two in each group also qualifying for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile, Europe's fifth World Cup spot went to the winners of a play-off between the two teams that finished third in their sections. That was Norway and Türkiye, who needed penalties to separate them after İsak Vural's late goal cancelled out Rasmus Holten's opener. The two sides then buried 19 consecutive penalties successfully before Martin Børsheim denied Baran Ali Gezek to win it for Norway.

Who finished top scorer?

Group stage

Monday 15 July: Group A

Italy 2-1 Norway (Seaview, Belfast)

Highlights: Italy 2-1 Norway

Norway's high press against a well-structured Italy paid off as Mats Pedersen snatched possession to tee up Daniel Braut's 35th-minute opener. However, Bernardo Corradi's side remained composed, sticking to their game plan, and a minute before half-time, Luca Di Maggio curled home a sublime equaliser. Italy rattled the woodwork twice early in the second half as they applied pressure, and in the 51st minute Kevin Zeroli glanced in the winner from a corner.



Northern Ireland 0-0 Ukraine (Inver Park, Larne)

Highlights: Northern Ireland 0-0 Ukraine

Controlling possession early on, Ukraine demonstrated their quick-passing ability and organisation. As they probed, looking for an opening, Gareth McAuley's hosts were forced to defend for much of the first half. Both sides showed glimpses of promise after the interval, but Pierce Charles continued to be kept busy in the Northern Ireland goal – producing notable saves in the 73rd and 90th minutes to ensure it was goalless at full time.

Tuesday 16 July: Group B

Denmark 1-2 Spain (Inver Park, Larne)﻿

Highlights: Denmark 1-2 Spain

Spain enjoyed long spells in control in a slow start, playing on the ground and calmly testing Denmark's weaknesses. Denmark produced several chances, but Chema Andrés' cute 26th-minute header put José Lana's team in front. Spain's compact low-block defending was at times impenetrable, but in a momentary lapse of concentration, Valdemar Andreasen was alert to snatch a loose pass and tee up Mikel Krüger-Johnsen to equalise from close range. A tense but balanced second half followed, and minutes after Rayane Belid was sent off, Iker Bravo's fine finish in the 79th minute gave ten-man Spain the victory.

France 2-1 Türkiye (Seaview, Belfast)

Highlights: France 2-1 Türkiye

Yiğit Fidan's diving header to connect with Emre Uzun's inswinging corner at the back post gave Türkiye the advantage on four minutes. However, for the rest of the first half, that remained their only effort on target, while France engineered chances. As Bernard Diomede's side increased their intensity in the second half, substitute Lucas Michal capped a well-worked France combination to equalise in the 66th minute, before Jérémy Jacquet converted from the penalty spot to seal their victory.

Thursday 18 July: Group A

Norway 0-0 Ukraine (Seaview, Belfast)

Highlights: Norway 0-0 Ukraine

Norway created the best chances of the first half. Vladyslav Krapyvtsov deflected Benjamin Faraas' effort onto the post in the fourth minute, before Sander Kilen's drive from an acute angle also required the keeper's attention. In a second half with few clear-cut chances, a cross-shot from Ukraine's Taras Mykhavko nearly caught out Martin Børsheim, before the keeper needed to block a Dmytro Bohdanov effort from close range.

Northern Ireland 0-3 Italy (Inver Park, Larne)

Highlights Northern Ireland 0-3 Italy

Kevin Zeroli's expertly struck volley in the 15th minute – his second goal of the tournament – put Italy in front against a feisty Northern Ireland side looking to disrupt their opponents' rhythm. When a wayward pass gifted Francesco Camarda the chance to double the lead, the 16-year-old made no mistake, pouncing to effortlessly steer in on the stroke of half-time. Three minutes into the second half, he struck again – this time latching onto Vittorio Magni's low cross from the right. Northern Ireland grafted to work several chances, but Italy were a class above in Larne.

Friday 19 July: Group B

Denmark 2-4 France (Inver Park, Larne)﻿

Highlights: Denmark 2-4 France

Jean-Matteo Bahoya capped a swift move by steering France in front on 19 minutes. With captain Valentin Atangana powering the engine, Bernard Diomede's side posed a constant threat through the middle of the pitch, though Thomas Jørgensen and Valdemar Andreasen still managed to go close for Denmark in the first half. The Danes upped their intensity, mounting several quick breaks early in the second half, and the game turned into an even contest. Ayman Aiki came off the bench to coolly steer in on 65 minutes, before two more substitutes – Saimon Bouabre and Dehmaine Assoumani – struck for the well-oiled France unit. Cornelius Olsson and Alexander Simmelhack responded late on for Denmark.

Türkiye 1-1 Spain (Seaview, Belfast)

Highlights: Türkiye 1-1 Spain

Soykan Başar's energetic Türkiye piled forward from the referee's opening whistle, putting Spain under immediate pressure. However, José Lana's side remained composed and structured, stretching their opponents by switching play from wing to wing, but both sides mustered decent chances. Centre-back Yarek Gasiorowski's powerful header from an inswinging corner in the 55th minute looked to have secured Spain's win, but a tremendous last-gasp finish from Fahri Ay ensured Türkiye took a point in Belfast.

Sunday 21 July: Group A

Norway 2-0 Northern Ireland (Seaview, Belfast)

Highlights: Norway 2-0 Northern Ireland

In the first action of a subdued opening, Martin Børsheim was alert to drop low and parry Dylan Stitt's drive from the edge of the Norway penalty area. Chances were rare, but in the 34th minute Daniel Braut poked Norway in front from close range as Northern Ireland scrambled to clear their lines. Picked out by Travis Hernes' neat delivery, Braut was on call again in the 65th minute to steer expertly inside Pierce Charles' left post – and he later rattled the woodwork twice in search of his hat-trick. Despite the win, Norway finished third.

Ukraine 3-2 Italy (Inver Park, Larne)

Highlights: Ukraine 3-2 Italy

Hennadii Synchuk broke the deadlock against a much-changed Italy side already through to semi-finals, having claimed six points in their first two matches. Tommaso Ebone responded on 34 minutes. Italy took control of the match for the first time through Marco Romano's 52nd-minute goal; however, two minutes later Ukraine were back on terms thanks to Danylo Krevsun. Matvii Ponomarenko then dispatched from the spot on 75 minutes to give Ukraine three points and a place in the semi-finals, Italy having lost Christian Corradi to a second yellow card after conceding the penalty.

Monday 22 July: Group B

Türkiye 3-3 Denmark (Seaview, Belfast)

Highlights: Türkiye 3-3 Denmark

Türkiye had to settle for third place in Group B after drawing a thrilling encounter. Oscar Schwartau's strike from a tight angle gave Denmark the lead, only for Emir Bars to level with a drilled finish. Poyraz Yıldırım's beautiful curling effort edged Türkiye ahead after half-time before Mikel Krüger-Johnsen equalised with a deft chip. A powerful Efe Sarıkaya header looked to have won it for Türkiye, but Denmark responded once again, Alexander Simmelhack smashing in first-time to earn a point.

Spain 2-2 France (Inver Park, Larne)

Highlights: Spain 2-2 France

Despite immediate Spain pressure in the form of two early David Mella chances, Saimon Bouabre was able to find space and fire France in front with a tremendous strike against the run of play on 13 minutes. The sides were evenly matched – despite Bernard Diomede's heavily rotated line-up – but France went close again in the 41st minute; this time, Yarek Gasiorowski needed to put his body on the line to block Sael Kumbedi's dangerous effort. Dani Rodríguez's fine 65th-minute effort restored parity and Wassim Keddari later headed José Lana's side to the section summit, but, in a final twist, Valentin Atangana came off the bench to equalise and send France back to the top in Group B.