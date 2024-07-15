2024 UEFA Under-19 EURO: Fixtures and results

The 2024 UEFA European Under-19 Championship kicked off on Monday 15 July with holders Italy overcoming Norway in the tournament opener in Belfast. Group A continues on Monday with hosts Northern Ireland playing Ukraine in Larne in Group A.

Denmark face Spain and France meet Türkiye in Group B on Tuesday 16 July.

The groups Group A: Northern Ireland (hosts), Norway, Italy (holders), Ukraine Group B: Denmark, Türkiye, France, Spain

Group stage

Monday 15 July: Group A

Italy 2-1 Norway (Seaview, Belfast)



Norway's high press against a well-structured Italy paid off as Mats Pedersen snatched possession to tee up Daniel Braut's 35th-minute opener. However, Bernardo Corradi's side remained composed, sticking to their game plan, and a minute before half-time, Luca Di Maggio curled home a sublime equaliser. Italy rattled the woodwork twice early in the second half as they applied pressure, and in the 51st minute Kevin Zeroli glanced in from a corner.



Northern Ireland vs Ukraine (20:00, Inver Park, Larne)

Tuesday 16 July: Group B

Denmark vs Spain (16:30, Inver Park, Larne)﻿

France vs Türkiye (20:00, Seaview, Belfast)

2023 U19 final highlights: Portugal 0-1 Italy

Thursday 18 July: Group A

Norway vs Ukraine (16:30, Seaview, Belfast)

Northern Ireland vs Italy (20:00, Inver Park, Larne)



Friday 19 July: Group B

Denmark vs France (16:30, Inver Park, Larne)﻿

Türkiye vs Spain (20:00, Seaview, Belfast)



Sunday 21 July: Group A

Norway vs Northern Ireland (20:00, Seaview, Belfast)

Ukraine vs Italy (20:00, Inver Park, Larne)

Monday 22 July: Group B

Türkiye vs Denmark (20:00, Seaview, Belfast)

Spain vs France (20:00, Inver Park, Larne)

2023 U19 EURO top five goals

The group stage runs until 22 July; on each matchday there is one game each at Seaview, Belfast and Inver Park, Larne.

The top two in each group go through to the semi-finals and also qualify for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile. Europe's fifth World Cup spot will go to the winners of a play-off between the two teams that finish third in their groups, on 25 July at Seaview.

That same day the two semi-finals will be hosted by the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park, Belfast, which will also stage the decider on 28 July.

World Cup play-off (Thursday 25 July)

Group A third place vs Group B third place (17:30, Seaview, Belfast)

Semi-finals (Thursday 25 July)

SF1: Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group B

SF2: Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A

Matches will be at National Football Stadium at Windsor Park, Belfast at 15:00 and 20:00. The order of matches will be decided after the group stage is completed.

Final (Sunday 28 July)

Winners SF1 vs Winners SF2 (20:00, National Football Stadium at Windsor Park, Belfast)

All times CET, local time is one hour behind