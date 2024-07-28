2024 Under-19 EURO final: Spain 2-0 France

Spain saved their most impressive performance of the 2024 UEFA European Under-19 Championship for the final as they put on a masterful display to beat ten-man France at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park, Belfast.

Spain 2-0 France: As it happened

Key moments 35': Raúl Jiménez denies Soumahoro

41': Iker Bravo breaks the deadlock

69': Diao doubles Spain lead

77': Gomis sent off

Match in brief: Spain win in style

Iker Bravo opened the scoring for Spain UEFA via Getty Images

Sael Kumbedi was alert to block Iker Bravo's near-post attempt just two minutes into the match. Spain were compact and organised, as they had been for most of the tournament, while France's roving attack roamed with their usual freedom.

France began to inch closer, producing several chances. Saimon Bouabre headed over from Mayssam Benama's dangerous delivery in Bernard Diomede's side's first breakthrough, before the fleetfooted Bouabre quickly troubled Spain again with a tempting cross from the left.

Raúl Jiménez then sprang left to make the save of the half, after the astute Dehmaine Assoumani had dummied for Aboubaka Soumahoro to shoot from the edge of the penalty area.

Despite France looking the most likely team to break the deadlock, Spain seized their chance. Julio Díaz found space outside the area before cleaving apart the white shirts with a neat through ball, and Iker Bravo put just enough on his shot to beat Justin Bengui-Joao.

Eli Junior Kroupi rues a missed opportunity UEFA via Getty Images

Iker Bravo went for a second goal a minute into the first half, but his strike following a silky turn didn't harness enough power to beat Bengui-Joao this time. At the other end, Eli Junior Kroupi blasted just wide, before Assoumani made it to the byline as France regained some momentum.

In the 68th minute, Assane Diao came off the bench for Spain. And, just one minute later, José Lana's charges devastated the France defence with a well-worked counterattack that ended with the substitute's strike finding its way through to double the lead.

Spain continued to pounce on spaces at the back as France looked to reduce the deficit, which led to last-man Yoni Gomis being dismissed following a late tackle on David Mella with 13 minutes remaining. Although France still mustered some late energy, Spain held firm to claim their ninth U19 EURO title.

Gerard Hernández captained spain to glory UEFA via Getty Images

Key stats

Spain have now won the U19 EURO nine times – increasing their record.

Dani Rodríguez, Assane Diao and Yarek Gasiorowski featured in the Spain U19 EURO team last season that reached the semi-finals.

Iker Bravo's goal in the final took him to two strikes for the tournament, just one behind top scorer Daniel Braut and level with France's Bouabre and Valentin Atangana.

Reaction

Assane Diao, Spain forward: "We are all very happy with what we have just achieved. Since the beginning of the training camp, we had in mind that we could achieve great things. We qualified for the World Cup and now we are champions of Europe. Now we must enjoy it and celebrate."

Assane Diao on 'achieving great things'

José Lana, Spain coach: "We wanted to be a team that plays as a family, making an effort for the player who is next to you. Every one of them understands that kind of play. I think we've won because of that. I'm proud of them every day. It doesn't depend on the result of the final."

All the results

Line-ups

Spain: Raúl Jiménez; Perea, Keddari, Gasiorowski, Julio Díaz; Belid (Senhadji 80), Chema Andrés, Hernández; Dani Rodríguez (Diao 68), Iker Bravo, Mella (Jesus Rodríguez 80)

France: Bengui-Joao; Kumbedi (Sarr 80), Jacquet, Gomis, Soumahoro; Assoumani (Michal 62), Atangana, Benama (Amougou 73); Bahoya (Mayulu 62), Kroupi, Bouabre (Ngoura 62)